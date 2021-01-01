Thanks. I don't disagree with any of what you've replied to be honest! Just feels very brutal, given that just a few months ago Endo and our youngsters were our absolute heroes.
But I'll fully admit to being completely sentimental.
as a human being, there is nothing wrong with your thinking, in fact its what this club is/should be about
i recall one of Klopps early interviews where basically said the same thing,something along the lines of" we offer these players contracts,then people want to get rid of them"" oh just buy this playeror that player to take his spot"" but they are not commodities, to swap and change, they have their lifes to plan, and it is our reponsibility to make sure we do the best for them and the club"