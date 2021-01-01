« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 522670 times)

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,401
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13040 on: Today at 10:26:32 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:01:52 am
I'll take a wannabe nerd over an amateur "I judge players with my eyes and Traore is the real deal" scout.
I'd trust neither opinion to a high level to be honest, wannabe nerds edge it if I had to choose as their opinions do have more merit as a lot can be extracted from the data at their disposal. The real nerds have a shitload more available to them so I'll trust their judgement, especially now Edwards etc are back in charge of things.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13041 on: Today at 10:27:16 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:04:31 am
Do you think Robertson is still good enough? He's a legend but he's simply not the same player he was a few years ago. Happens to the best of them like Mickey Mount  ;). They start getting injuries and losing that physical edge.

 :D I'm fine with trying to look for his replacement as I worry he'll look horrible when his legs begin to go and we have absolutely ran him in to the ground, his international manager gives no fucks about his condition either but Hincapie seems a CB who can do a job out wide if needed so wouldn't have him replacing him.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,821
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13042 on: Today at 10:27:54 am »
Quote from: AndrewShimmin on Today at 10:24:18 am
I am not emotionally cut out for the transfer window...
I dont like the way some people are just okay to dispose so coldly of players who have given their all for us.
We are not a petrostate greenwash brand or a vanity project of a blowhard finance bro. We are Liverpool! I know we have American owners who have invested to make a very decent medium term return on their investment. But in ethos we have managed to retain more of a community club feel than most sides. The club represents a history, our city, our way of life.
When someone puts on the red shirt they are not just an elite performance sports drone with our club logo on them, they are one of us, a Red, someone we support and get behind and defend when someone else slags them off. Only *we* are allowed to slag them off, amongst ourselves! And (unless they had bad attitude and didnt commit) if they do their best for us, we should have their backs in return.
Someone like Endo who has come in only last year saying its his dream come true, done a great job a lot of the time, played his socks off, suddenly some people want to just sell him off the next summer? I know its a new manager and system, but it leaves a bad taste for me.
I know we need to improve defensively in midfield, so excited about bringing in a class defensive midfielder. But lets not lose what we have in the process. There are a lot of games to play this season. Not saying we shouldnt let Endo go, but lets not shove him out of the door like he was a supply teacher and we dont need him any more.
Im also worried that we would really regret selling the talented youngsters like Morton, Carvalho, Clark. This season will be a transitional one anyway, its too early to say who suits the new boss until the winter. We are going to need talent in coming years, there will be seasons after this one! We will absolutely kick ourselves if one of those goes on to be a huge success somewhere else.
Carvalho for me is a great option at left wing and as a No 10. Elliot was brilliant at No 10 and Szoboszlai would be a natural there.
Morton I think is an amazing talent, as is Clark (as we saw last season when he played first team). But I totally agree they will be fighting for places against established starters  Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister in particular. I think we should be loaning these guys out (or if we must sell, with a good buy back clause). It even keeping them around if we can. Although were getting too tight on PL squad size.
Bajcetic we need to keep to complete his rehab and get back to full first team game fitness.
But lets not forget how many games we have to play and how thin our squad seemed suddenly by the middle of last season. And we havent yet got any more players  in fact we have fewer (on paper).
Van Den Berg seems pretty sharp to me. I think all the potential signings Ive seen mentioned are not ideal in various ways anyway.
As to keepers, I absolutely cannot understand us allegedly being after signing another one, when we have the worlds best keeper, and our two backup keepers are superb.
Obviously if any of these players *want* to go, to try to be guaranteed starters elsewhere, thats a different thing  we shouldnt stand in anyones way.
I know we need to be hard nosed to a certain extent, but lets not lose the soul of the club which is our attitude and ethos in the process.

Great first post.  :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13043 on: Today at 10:29:32 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:53:26 am
;D haha no chance.

Some mad takes on Robbo.

He was our best player in the last three months. When the others dipped, he was the one who got better if anything.

The midfield was flaky and left gaps which doesn't help the full backs at all as their workload increases. With a more measured midfield, more compact, and with Zubimendi hopefully anchoring it, the like of Robbo (and Trent/Bradley) will benefit.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13044 on: Today at 10:33:12 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:29:32 am
Some mad takes on Robbo.

He was our best player in the last three months. When the others dipped, he was the one who got better if anything.

The midfield was flaky and left gaps which doesn't help the full backs at all as their workload increases. With a more measured midfield, more compact, and with Zubimendi hopefully anchoring it, the like of Robbo (and Trent/Bradley) will benefit.

Yep, I don't think he'll age great (same as Hendo) but I think he's got a good bit left yet though hopefully it's an area we are looking at for the coming years so we don't run in to the same problem we did in midfield.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,030
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13045 on: Today at 10:33:42 am »
Quote from: AndrewShimmin on Today at 10:24:18 am
I am not emotionally cut out for the transfer window...
I dont like the way some people are just okay to dispose so coldly of players who have given their all for us.
We are not a petrostate greenwash brand or a vanity project of a blowhard finance bro. We are Liverpool! I know we have American owners who have invested to make a very decent medium term return on their investment. But in ethos we have managed to retain more of a community club feel than most sides. The club represents a history, our city, our way of life.
When someone puts on the red shirt they are not just an elite performance sports drone with our club logo on them, they are one of us, a Red, someone we support and get behind and defend when someone else slags them off. Only *we* are allowed to slag them off, amongst ourselves! And (unless they had bad attitude and didnt commit) if they do their best for us, we should have their backs in return.
Someone like Endo who has come in only last year saying its his dream come true, done a great job a lot of the time, played his socks off, suddenly some people want to just sell him off the next summer? I know its a new manager and system, but it leaves a bad taste for me.
I know we need to improve defensively in midfield, so excited about bringing in a class defensive midfielder. But lets not lose what we have in the process. There are a lot of games to play this season. Not saying we shouldnt let Endo go, but lets not shove him out of the door like he was a supply teacher and we dont need him any more.
Im also worried that we would really regret selling the talented youngsters like Morton, Carvalho, Clark. This season will be a transitional one anyway, its too early to say who suits the new boss until the winter. We are going to need talent in coming years, there will be seasons after this one! We will absolutely kick ourselves if one of those goes on to be a huge success somewhere else.
Carvalho for me is a great option at left wing and as a No 10. Elliot was brilliant at No 10 and Szoboszlai would be a natural there.
Morton I think is an amazing talent, as is Clark (as we saw last season when he played first team). But I totally agree they will be fighting for places against established starters  Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister in particular. I think we should be loaning these guys out (or if we must sell, with a good buy back clause). It even keeping them around if we can. Although were getting too tight on PL squad size.
Bajcetic we need to keep to complete his rehab and get back to full first team game fitness.
But lets not forget how many games we have to play and how thin our squad seemed suddenly by the middle of last season. And we havent yet got any more players  in fact we have fewer (on paper).
Van Den Berg seems pretty sharp to me. I think all the potential signings Ive seen mentioned are not ideal in various ways anyway.
As to keepers, I absolutely cannot understand us allegedly being after signing another one, when we have the worlds best keeper, and our two backup keepers are superb.
Obviously if any of these players *want* to go, to try to be guaranteed starters elsewhere, thats a different thing  we shouldnt stand in anyones way.
I know we need to be hard nosed to a certain extent, but lets not lose the soul of the club which is our attitude and ethos in the process.


Well said.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,054
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13046 on: Today at 10:34:32 am »
I've not seen that much of him play, but Zubimendi seems to be rather like Mac Allister, is that fair?
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,401
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 10:38:10 am »
For me as long as he's great at being press resistant, sniff out danger and control the play then I'm happy as that's what we need for Slot's No.6.and by all accounts he is the man for this, I'm not expecting Trent like passes all around the pitch as that's what we have Trent for.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,104
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 10:42:28 am »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,349
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 10:43:56 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:29:32 am
Some mad takes on Robbo.

He was our best player in the last three months. When the others dipped, he was the one who got better if anything.

The midfield was flaky and left gaps which doesn't help the full backs at all as their workload increases. With a more measured midfield, more compact, and with Zubimendi hopefully anchoring it, the like of Robbo (and Trent/Bradley) will benefit.

The issue with fullbacks is when they start to lose their legs they start gambling defensively. That was what Robbo was doing last season. He was going on mad one man presses presumably because he was worried about leaving himself 1v1.

Robbo may only be 30 but like a lot of players he played too much under Klopp because the depth simply wasn't there. Robbo has never been the greatest full back technically but he made up for that with incredible energy and desire. At times he was a one man left side for us. Unfortunately, it is players like Robbo who make up for technical deficiencies who tend to drop off a cliff when their legs go.

Defensively the system should help Robbo but his inability to use his right foot will be exacerbated under Slot. If you are going to be absolutely ruthless then it is players like Robbo that you move on just as their decline is starting. I am not a big fan of Tsimikas but for me technically he is a better fit for a Slot side. He is more comfortable using his right foot which helps in both build up play and when the full backs underlap in attack.

The other thing is left-back is one of the areas in which we can add height to the side. Something Slot did at Feyernoord.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 10:44:55 am »
Quote from: AndrewShimmin on Today at 10:24:18 am
I am not emotionally cut out for the transfer window...
I dont like the way some people are just okay to dispose so coldly of players who have given their all for us.
We are not a petrostate greenwash brand or a vanity project of a blowhard finance bro. We are Liverpool! I know we have American owners who have invested to make a very decent medium term return on their investment. But in ethos we have managed to retain more of a community club feel than most sides. The club represents a history, our city, our way of life.
When someone puts on the red shirt they are not just an elite performance sports drone with our club logo on them, they are one of us, a Red, someone we support and get behind and defend when someone else slags them off. Only *we* are allowed to slag them off, amongst ourselves! And (unless they had bad attitude and didnt commit) if they do their best for us, we should have their backs in return.
Someone like Endo who has come in only last year saying its his dream come true, done a great job a lot of the time, played his socks off, suddenly some people want to just sell him off the next summer? I know its a new manager and system, but it leaves a bad taste for me.
I know we need to improve defensively in midfield, so excited about bringing in a class defensive midfielder. But lets not lose what we have in the process. There are a lot of games to play this season. Not saying we shouldnt let Endo go, but lets not shove him out of the door like he was a supply teacher and we dont need him any more.
Im also worried that we would really regret selling the talented youngsters like Morton, Carvalho, Clark. This season will be a transitional one anyway, its too early to say who suits the new boss until the winter. We are going to need talent in coming years, there will be seasons after this one! We will absolutely kick ourselves if one of those goes on to be a huge success somewhere else.
Carvalho for me is a great option at left wing and as a No 10. Elliot was brilliant at No 10 and Szoboszlai would be a natural there.
Morton I think is an amazing talent, as is Clark (as we saw last season when he played first team). But I totally agree they will be fighting for places against established starters  Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister in particular. I think we should be loaning these guys out (or if we must sell, with a good buy back clause). It even keeping them around if we can. Although were getting too tight on PL squad size.
Bajcetic we need to keep to complete his rehab and get back to full first team game fitness.
But lets not forget how many games we have to play and how thin our squad seemed suddenly by the middle of last season. And we havent yet got any more players  in fact we have fewer (on paper).
Van Den Berg seems pretty sharp to me. I think all the potential signings Ive seen mentioned are not ideal in various ways anyway.
As to keepers, I absolutely cannot understand us allegedly being after signing another one, when we have the worlds best keeper, and our two backup keepers are superb.
Obviously if any of these players *want* to go, to try to be guaranteed starters elsewhere, thats a different thing  we shouldnt stand in anyones way.
I know we need to be hard nosed to a certain extent, but lets not lose the soul of the club which is our attitude and ethos in the process.

Some of this is lovely sentiment, some of it ignores the thread we're in and some of it is naivety to the level that I wonder if you're whooshing us. Our squad is huge, it's neither good stewardship of the resources of the club, condusive to success on the pitch or kind to individual players to keep everyone around. We absolutely should be moving some players on, and getting fees in, for some players, irrespective of whether they really want to move.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,978
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 10:46:24 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:43:56 am
The issue with fullbacks is when they start to lose their legs they start gambling defensively. That was what Robbo was doing last season. He was going on mad one man presses presumably because he was worried about leaving himself 1v1.

Robbo may only be 30 but like a lot of players he played too much under Klopp because the depth simply wasn't there. Robbo has never been the greatest full back technically but he made up for that with incredible energy and desire. At times he was a one man left side for us. Unfortunately, it is players like Robbo who make up for technical deficiencies who tend to drop off a cliff when their legs go.

Defensively the system should help Robbo but his inability to use his right foot will be exacerbated under Slot. If you are going to be absolutely ruthless then it is players like Robbo that you move on just as their decline is starting. I am not a big fan of Tsimikas but for me technically he is a better fit for a Slot side. He is more comfortable using his right foot which helps in both build up play and when the full backs underlap in attack.

The other thing is left-back is one of the areas in which we can add height to the side. Something Slot did at Feyernoord.

Robbo doesn't really suit Slot's system all that well, and his legs have a tonne of miles in them, at 30.

We ideally need a LCB/LB hybrid that can tuck into a 3 at times, that's probably why Hanko, Inacio and Hincapie have been mentioned and also why Bastoni from Inter would be dreamland for us, at this time.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,865
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 10:47:20 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:17:42 am
🙏🏼 todays the day
Pleas elet it be... I don't want my productivity to look like this again:

Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,349
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 10:52:32 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:34:32 am
I've not seen that much of him play, but Zubimendi seems to be rather like Mac Allister, is that fair?

Style wise yes. Position wise No.

Zubamendi is a pure 6 with defensive instincts and who wants to play as a six. Macca is just a really good footballer who can do a job as a six. For me, Macca is much more comfortable as an 8 or even a 10.

The biggest difference for me is the way they resist the press. Zubamendi does it by using a dart of acceleration or a little feint to get him away from his marker and get the pass away before there is physical contact. Macca reminds me of Kenny the way he draws players in and then uses his arse to roll them.

The issue with that is it is higher risk and it also slows the build-up play down, especially if the pressing player doesn't engage because Macca will just end up playing it back to the centrebacks. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 10:55:43 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:17:28 am
Wanted to check if there'd been any update on twitter and just typed '"Joycey" into Google. This place is rotting my brain

Hahahahaha it's fucking Caicedo week. After the tour. Before the Charity Shield. Peak transfer psychosis.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,756
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 10:57:03 am »
Quote from: AndrewShimmin on Today at 10:24:18 am
I am not emotionally cut out for the transfer window...
I dont like the way some people are just okay to dispose so coldly of players who have given their all for us.
We are not a petrostate greenwash brand or a vanity project of a blowhard finance bro. We are Liverpool! I know we have American owners who have invested to make a very decent medium term return on their investment. But in ethos we have managed to retain more of a community club feel than most sides. The club represents a history, our city, our way of life.
When someone puts on the red shirt they are not just an elite performance sports drone with our club logo on them, they are one of us, a Red, someone we support and get behind and defend when someone else slags them off. Only *we* are allowed to slag them off, amongst ourselves! And (unless they had bad attitude and didnt commit) if they do their best for us, we should have their backs in return.
Someone like Endo who has come in only last year saying its his dream come true, done a great job a lot of the time, played his socks off, suddenly some people want to just sell him off the next summer? I know its a new manager and system, but it leaves a bad taste for me.
I know we need to improve defensively in midfield, so excited about bringing in a class defensive midfielder. But lets not lose what we have in the process. There are a lot of games to play this season. Not saying we shouldnt let Endo go, but lets not shove him out of the door like he was a supply teacher and we dont need him any more.
Im also worried that we would really regret selling the talented youngsters like Morton, Carvalho, Clark. This season will be a transitional one anyway, its too early to say who suits the new boss until the winter. We are going to need talent in coming years, there will be seasons after this one! We will absolutely kick ourselves if one of those goes on to be a huge success somewhere else.
Carvalho for me is a great option at left wing and as a No 10. Elliot was brilliant at No 10 and Szoboszlai would be a natural there.
Morton I think is an amazing talent, as is Clark (as we saw last season when he played first team). But I totally agree they will be fighting for places against established starters  Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister in particular. I think we should be loaning these guys out (or if we must sell, with a good buy back clause). It even keeping them around if we can. Although were getting too tight on PL squad size.
Bajcetic we need to keep to complete his rehab and get back to full first team game fitness.
But lets not forget how many games we have to play and how thin our squad seemed suddenly by the middle of last season. And we havent yet got any more players  in fact we have fewer (on paper).
Van Den Berg seems pretty sharp to me. I think all the potential signings Ive seen mentioned are not ideal in various ways anyway.
As to keepers, I absolutely cannot understand us allegedly being after signing another one, when we have the worlds best keeper, and our two backup keepers are superb.
Obviously if any of these players *want* to go, to try to be guaranteed starters elsewhere, thats a different thing  we shouldnt stand in anyones way.
I know we need to be hard nosed to a certain extent, but lets not lose the soul of the club which is our attitude and ethos in the process.

Good first post, the sentiment is spot on but I do think you miss three important points.

1) What do the the fringe players actually want - Sepp for example clearly wants to be a starting center back, he's not happy waiting as 3rd/4th choice, he wants to play week in week out even if thats at a lesser club. That's not on the club, nor the player that's just a pragmatic reality. Carvalho is similar he's said himself he wants to start games, he's going to be what 5th choice here? Why not drop down a level, play week in week out and then step back up. These youngsters might be sick of loans and want to start their careers fully.

2) We have lost Adrian, Matip and Thiago from the squad, Jaros has seemingly stepped up as 3rd choice but Matip and Thiago whilst didn't play last summer were senior members of the squad and provide space for a youngster to step up or we bring someone in. That's up to the youth players to take their chance, Bradley / Quansah as prime examples from last season.

3) We want to compete for titles, to do that you need elite players, my first desire would be a homegrown talent but that's not always possible so transfers are inevitable. We've never been a club of a high turn over of players but you do need new ideas to keep evolving and competing, I feel we've kept this balance really well, I'd despise us a club if we went down the chelsea route.

Endo specifically is just incredibly unlucky he was signed for a particular system and manager, if his now not fancied that's no-ones fault but circumstance. He's a professional at the end of the day and being 31 may decide he wants to continue to be a starter than 7th choice.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:59 am by Draex »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,972
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13056 on: Today at 10:57:14 am »
Naby Keita is available now
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,349
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13057 on: Today at 10:58:30 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:46:24 am
Robbo doesn't really suit Slot's system all that well, and his legs have a tonne of miles in them, at 30.

We ideally need a LCB/LB hybrid that can tuck into a 3 at times, that's probably why Hanko, Inacio and Hincapie have been mentioned and also why Bastoni from Inter would be dreamland for us, at this time.

Yeah agree with all of that.

Slot's full-backs are more about getting in the half-spaces and being part of the build-up. Robbo is brilliant at being an overlapping fullback who gets really high up the pitch when the left-sided attacker drives inside. Slot wants his full-backs to join the attack later and underlap. Robbo being very left-footed and the way he wraps his foot around the ball means he is far better suited to overlapping than underlapping.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13058 on: Today at 11:03:13 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:46:24 am
Robbo doesn't really suit Slot's system all that well, and his legs have a tonne of miles in them, at 30.

We ideally need a LCB/LB hybrid that can tuck into a 3 at times, that's probably why Hanko, Inacio and Hincapie have been mentioned and also why Bastoni from Inter would be dreamland for us, at this time.

Would it not make more sense, at 30, for Robertson to become less of a marauding full-back and fit into this hybrid role you speak of himself? He's a great one-on-one defender, still quick, tenacious, good on the ball etc etc.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,865
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13059 on: Today at 11:03:40 am »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13060 on: Today at 11:04:05 am »
The Gerard Romero tweet had me worried a bit. We're talking as if it's a done deal but we don't know for sure what the player is thinking or has he decided. We're gonna explode if it's another Caicedo lol.
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,054
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13061 on: Today at 11:04:42 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:52:32 am
Style wise yes. Position wise No.

Zubamendi is a pure 6 with defensive instincts and who wants to play as a six. Macca is just a really good footballer who can do a job as a six. For me, Macca is much more comfortable as an 8 or even a 10.

The biggest difference for me is the way they resist the press. Zubamendi does it by using a dart of acceleration or a little feint to get him away from his marker and get the pass away before there is physical contact. Macca reminds me of Kenny the way he draws players in and then uses his arse to roll them.

The issue with that is it is higher risk and it also slows the build-up play down, especially if the pressing player doesn't engage because Macca will just end up playing it back to the centrebacks. 

Thank you, much apprecaited.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,865
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13062 on: Today at 11:05:06 am »
Had his chance, to be honest.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:48:51 am
Hincapie wants out according to Florian Plettenberg
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online welshred1976

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • make us dream
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13063 on: Today at 11:05:16 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:57:14 am
Naby Keita is available now

lol
Logged
The status of the club is incredible, but its only until you come in it that you understand everything that goes on with the football club, with the Hillsborough Support Group ... its more than a football club, this is a way of life." Mr. Rodgers

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #13064 on: Today at 11:05:21 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 11:04:05 am
The Gerard Romero tweet had me worried a bit. We're talking as if it's a done deal but we don't know for sure what the player is thinking or has he decided. We're gonna explode if it's another Caicedo lol.

A good source would have backed it up by now if there was anything in it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 