I am not emotionally cut out for the transfer window...

I dont like the way some people are just okay to dispose so coldly of players who have given their all for us.

We are not a petrostate greenwash brand or a vanity project of a blowhard finance bro. We are Liverpool! I know we have American owners who have invested to make a very decent medium term return on their investment. But in ethos we have managed to retain more of a community club feel than most sides. The club represents a history, our city, our way of life.

When someone puts on the red shirt they are not just an elite performance sports drone with our club logo on them, they are one of us, a Red, someone we support and get behind and defend when someone else slags them off. Only *we* are allowed to slag them off, amongst ourselves! And (unless they had bad attitude and didnt commit) if they do their best for us, we should have their backs in return.

Someone like Endo who has come in only last year saying its his dream come true, done a great job a lot of the time, played his socks off, suddenly some people want to just sell him off the next summer? I know its a new manager and system, but it leaves a bad taste for me.

I know we need to improve defensively in midfield, so excited about bringing in a class defensive midfielder. But lets not lose what we have in the process. There are a lot of games to play this season. Not saying we shouldnt let Endo go, but lets not shove him out of the door like he was a supply teacher and we dont need him any more.

Im also worried that we would really regret selling the talented youngsters like Morton, Carvalho, Clark. This season will be a transitional one anyway, its too early to say who suits the new boss until the winter. We are going to need talent in coming years, there will be seasons after this one! We will absolutely kick ourselves if one of those goes on to be a huge success somewhere else.

Carvalho for me is a great option at left wing and as a No 10. Elliot was brilliant at No 10 and Szoboszlai would be a natural there.

Morton I think is an amazing talent, as is Clark (as we saw last season when he played first team). But I totally agree they will be fighting for places against established starters  Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister in particular. I think we should be loaning these guys out (or if we must sell, with a good buy back clause). It even keeping them around if we can. Although were getting too tight on PL squad size.

Bajcetic we need to keep to complete his rehab and get back to full first team game fitness.

But lets not forget how many games we have to play and how thin our squad seemed suddenly by the middle of last season. And we havent yet got any more players  in fact we have fewer (on paper).

Van Den Berg seems pretty sharp to me. I think all the potential signings Ive seen mentioned are not ideal in various ways anyway.

As to keepers, I absolutely cannot understand us allegedly being after signing another one, when we have the worlds best keeper, and our two backup keepers are superb.

Obviously if any of these players *want* to go, to try to be guaranteed starters elsewhere, thats a different thing  we shouldnt stand in anyones way.

I know we need to be hard nosed to a certain extent, but lets not lose the soul of the club which is our attitude and ethos in the process.



Good first post, the sentiment is spot on but I do think you miss three important points.1) What do the the fringe players actually want - Sepp for example clearly wants to be a starting center back, he's not happy waiting as 3rd/4th choice, he wants to play week in week out even if thats at a lesser club. That's not on the club, nor the player that's just a pragmatic reality. Carvalho is similar he's said himself he wants to start games, he's going to be what 5th choice here? Why not drop down a level, play week in week out and then step back up. These youngsters might be sick of loans and want to start their careers fully.2) We have lost Adrian, Matip and Thiago from the squad, Jaros has seemingly stepped up as 3rd choice but Matip and Thiago whilst didn't play last summer were senior members of the squad and provide space for a youngster to step up or we bring someone in. That's up to the youth players to take their chance, Bradley / Quansah as prime examples from last season.3) We want to compete for titles, to do that you need elite players, my first desire would be a homegrown talent but that's not always possible so transfers are inevitable. We've never been a club of a high turn over of players but you do need new ideas to keep evolving and competing, I feel we've kept this balance really well, I'd despise us a club if we went down the chelsea route.Endo specifically is just incredibly unlucky he was signed for a particular system and manager, if his now not fancied that's no-ones fault but circumstance. He's a professional at the end of the day and being 31 may decide he wants to continue to be a starter than 7th choice.