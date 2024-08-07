If we do sign him, and I am still skeptical. The Basque players rarely go out of spain. But they are usually highly intelligent players.

If we sign Zubimendi the football IQ of our side will go up 10 points no doubts in my mind. He is a player who can improve our side. He is like a mix of Thiago with Xabi but has the heading abilities of a Lucas Leiva at his best. He is simply brilliant.



I have no doubts in my mind that wherever he goes, he is going to win titles that is how confident I am of his quality. I just wish Nico Williams from Basque country joins us along with him, as those are the two players I always secretly wanted for Liverpool.

The Basque are also extremely sturdy, they rarely get injured and have a ruggedness which is hard to explain. Lots of strongman competitions in their local villages.



Still can't believe that Barcelona or Real Madrid couldn't convice him, even City, he is the perfect Pep player really.