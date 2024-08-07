Amazing buy i Gordon (pace) Nunez (pace) Salah (pace) Zubi (engine) Mac (engine) Szobo (Engine),
The problem is all inside the lines she said to me
the answer is easy if you take it logically
Id like to help you in your struggle to win the league
there must be
50 ways to pace and engine
50 ways to pace and engine.
She said its really not my habit to intrude
and furthermore i hope my meaning wont be lost or misconstrued
but i'll repeat myself
at the risk of being crude
there must be
50 ways to pace and engine
50 ways to pace and engine.
You just play out the back, jack
make a new plan, slan
its nothing like Roy, boys
just listen to me
never parking that bus, gus
you don't need to discuss much
just find the right key, lee
and score at least three.