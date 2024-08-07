Amazing buy if we get him, he may not be everyones cup of tea but for me he is what we need someone who can get the ball and psss it to the more creative players, his short to medium range passing seems very good long range passing is average but to me thats why we have Trent on the right side I can see why we would be in for Gordon with this type of player, Gordon (pace) Nunez (pace) Salah (pace) Zubi (engine) Mac (engine) Szobo (Engine), almost feels like the team we had that won the champs League a few years ago.Zubi and Mac lure players in get it out to the wings Salah/Gordon skin the defence and Nunez hopefully with the tap in easy game this football lark