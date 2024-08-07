« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12920 on: Today at 01:16:26 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:12:25 am
Our nerds are signing him
I trust those ones ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12921 on: Today at 01:29:42 am
Not seen anything of him other than coming on in the euros final. Hopefully he's as good as many are saying. He is a Spanish international central midfielder so he should be able to play football to a high level at the least.

Can't see us not having to pay the full 60 either, and if he really is our level that doesnt seem an unreasonable amount. I'm assuming FSG can get a low interest loan if we don't want to pay it all upfront.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12922 on: Today at 01:47:13 am
Zubimendi is a great buy for Slot. He can control the tempo. We'll need to defend compactly. Not much pace in midfield so positional discipline will be key. We're gonna rinse some teams this season. So much technical ability in midfield!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12923 on: Today at 02:02:17 am
Amazing buy if we get him, he may not be everyones cup of tea but for me he is what we need someone who can get the ball and psss it to the more creative players, his short to medium range passing seems very good long range passing is average but to me thats why we have Trent on the right side I can see why we would be in for Gordon with this type of player, Gordon (pace) Nunez (pace) Salah (pace)  Zubi (engine) Mac (engine) Szobo (Engine), almost feels like the team we had that won the champs League a few years ago.

Zubi and Mac lure players in get it out to the wings Salah/Gordon skin the defence and Nunez hopefully with the tap in easy game this football lark  :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12924 on: Today at 02:05:43 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm
Have you seen Neils video on the TAW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oo5X9Nx4n4

Adds more context in him fitting into Liverpool.

His also 5cm taller than Macca and very good in the air.

Thats an excellent video, always enjoy the Transfer Stats Show.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12925 on: Today at 02:19:55 am
Probably already shared, but this analysis of Zubimendi by the Athletic from a year ago illustrates exactly why we've gone for him and why he'd fit as Slot's version of a 6.

Excellent read: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5686447/2024/08/07/liverpool-martin-zubimendi-busquets/?source=freedailyemail&campaign=601983&userId=5756205
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12926 on: Today at 02:29:48 am
Okay, been busy the last few days, but I see this thread has jumped 50 pages?

Will go back and read now, just hoping there's some news and it's not just 50 pages of why the club is wrong/right.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12927 on: Today at 02:30:25 am
We're giving it Zubsy then.  Ha suckers well worth the wait didn't see that coming did ya.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12928 on: Today at 02:50:39 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:02:17 am
Amazing buy i    Gordon (pace) Nunez (pace) Salah (pace)  Zubi (engine) Mac (engine) Szobo (Engine),



The problem is all inside the lines she said to me
the answer is easy if you take it logically
Id like to help you in your struggle to win the league
there must be
50 ways to pace and engine
50 ways to pace and engine.

She said its really not my habit to intrude
and furthermore i hope my meaning wont be lost or misconstrued
but i'll repeat myself
at the risk of being crude
there must be
50 ways to pace and engine
50 ways to pace and engine.

You just play out the back, jack
make a new plan, slan
its nothing like Roy, boys
just listen to me
never parking that bus, gus
you don't need to discuss much
just find the right key, lee
and score at least three.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12929 on: Today at 02:57:26 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:29:48 am
Okay, been busy the last few days, but I see this thread has jumped 50 pages?

Will go back and read now, just hoping there's some news and it's not just 50 pages of why the club is wrong/right.

Looks like we have zubimendi in the bag. Joyce and ornstein reporting it's close, he wants to join us according to the spanish media.
