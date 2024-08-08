« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm »
JOYCE BOMBA!

https://x.com/TimesSport/status/1821308492441072099

Quote
Liverpool are confident of securing a deal for Martín Zubimendi and hope the midfielder will now push for a move to Anfield from Real Sociedad
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm
Joycey: Liverpool are confident of securing a deal for Martín Zubimendi and hope the midfielder will now push for a move to Anfield from Real Sociedad.



https://archive.ph/iuKbk

He's not saying much new beyond that sentence. Promising though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12882 on: Yesterday at 11:21:52 pm »
Joyce has risen
Joyce has spoken
Joyce will come again

All hail Joycie
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12883 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:17:18 pm
I hope we're still working on the deal for Soler, the young left back.

I think when that story initially broke there was talk of us wanting to know the conditions of a deal, which might mean we've had some interest, but perhaps not enough to proceed this summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12884 on: Yesterday at 11:24:17 pm »
Also in Joyce's article

Quote
The one sticking point with the £51million fee could be the Basque clubs insistence that Liverpool pay the money in one instalment. Last summers captures of Dominik Szoboszlai, for £60million, and Alexis Mac Allister, for £35million, came after release clauses were triggered, although, in doing this, Liverpool committed themselves to a big outlay in the short term.

As ever, trimming the present squad will be key and selling Tyler Morton, who has had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, could bring in funds. He is valued at £20million and is wanted by RB Leipzig among others. Leicester City and Southampton are also keen on signing Fábio Carvalho
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12885 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:17:18 pm
I hope we're still working on the deal for Soler, the young left back.

Would you prefer we go for a young lad than someone like Ait Nouri? (or someone a bit more experienced like him)

I think the way we improve is if we get someone who can push to take Robbo's place now. We already have developing left backs (Chambers, Beck, Scanlon). Could include Gomez as a rotational option too.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
I think when that story initially broke there was talk of us wanting to know the conditions of a deal, which might mean we've had some interest, but perhaps not enough to proceed this summer.

Maybe he was earmarked for our second club, and the deal for him is being held up because we fucked that up with Toulouse and Bordeaux.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm
Have you seen Neils video on the TAW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oo5X9Nx4n4

Adds more context in him fitting into Liverpool.

His also 5cm taller than Macca and very good in the air.

I hadn't - thanks for linking.

I'm not sure it necessarily wins me over though. Basically visually and quite starkly shows radars that make him look like a poor man's Mac Allister, and then seemingly cherry picks and focuses predominantly on his 8 CL games last season rather than a much larger sample size in the league where the numbers are a fair bit less impressive. It's fine to say it's a question of playing style why he doesn't show up better in some of those metrics, and it will be at the very least partially true, but that doesn't automatically make it the only explanation I guess.

As I say he looks a good player - very tidy - and looks like he very, very rarely loses the ball even when pressed and you can see why that would be attractive with our new approach to building from the back. Just doesn't seem like he does a whole lot on the ball, and he doesn't massively stand out off it. Can't put a metric on intelligence and making the right decisions to be fair, and maybe he'll excel on that front but on the face of it he looks like a player with relatively few stand-out attributes beyond not losing the ball much. Maybe there's something to be said for that, but he's going to need to be a) WAY more involved in play and b) a bit more progressive on the ball I'd say to work out here. Not sure on the blend between him and Mac either to be honest in terms of complimenting one another. But looks like he's our man so I'll get on board!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
Im hoping with this signing it confirms Slot has met with and told TAA that he is a RB. We have many better options in the double pivot than TAA. Trent needs to get back to his total focus being on RB. Its the best position in the modern game for someone of TAA's passing, vision and skillset.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12889 on: Yesterday at 11:36:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm
Would you prefer we go for a young lad than someone like Ait Nouri? (or someone a bit more experienced like him)

I think the way we improve is if we get someone who can push to take Robbo's place now. We already have developing left backs (Chambers, Beck, Scanlon). Could include Gomez as a rotational option too.

I like Ait Nouri, but when everything else is equal, I would always prefer the younger option. I think the value of experience is exaggerated pretty often on here - I would rather roll the dice on inexperience in exchange for less wear on the tires. I was very excited to see how Beck would get along - hoping for a Bradley-like emergence - but then we heard the reports that Beck could be sold. I don't know anything in particular about Scanlon, but he reminds me of McConnell in the sense that we haven't seen anything which sets him apart from the pack. And I was told that Chambers was probably more of a CB than LB.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12890 on: Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:01:23 pm
Have you seen Neils video on the TAW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oo5X9Nx4n4

Adds more context in him fitting into Liverpool.

His also 5cm taller than Macca and very good in the air.

I watched this earlier. It's an excellent video
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12891 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
I hadn't - thanks for linking.

I'm not sure it necessarily wins me over though. Basically visually and quite starkly shows radars that make him look like a poor man's Mac Allister, and then seemingly cherry picks and focuses predominantly on his 8 CL games last season rather than a much larger sample size in the league where the numbers are a fair bit less impressive. It's fine to say it's a question of playing style why he doesn't show up better in some of those metrics, and it will be at the very least partially true, but that doesn't automatically make it the only explanation I guess.

As I say he looks a good player - very tidy - and looks like he very, very rarely loses the ball even when pressed and you can see why that would be attractive with our new approach to building from the back. Just doesn't seem like he does a whole lot on the ball, and he doesn't massively stand out off it. Can't put a metric on intelligence and making the right decisions to be fair, and maybe he'll excel on that front but on the face of it he looks like a player with relatively few stand-out attributes beyond not losing the ball much. Maybe there's something to be said for that, but he's going to need to be a) WAY more involved in play and b) a bit more progressive on the ball I'd say to work out here. Not sure on the blend between him and Mac either to be honest in terms of complimenting one another. But looks like he's our man so I'll get on board!

Macca is a VERY good player though, he also is a lot better in the air and is taller than Macca.

The ability to recycle and keep possession and being good at duels is the main attribute I'd probably look at it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12892 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:24:17 pm
Also in Joyce's article

The one sticking point with the £51million fee could be the Basque clubs insistence that Liverpool pay the money in one instalment. Last summers captures of Dominik Szoboszlai, for £60million, and Alexis Mac Allister, for £35million, came after release clauses were triggered, although, in doing this, Liverpool committed themselves to a big outlay in the short term.

As ever, trimming the present squad will be key and selling Tyler Morton, who has had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, could bring in funds. He is valued at £20million and is wanted by RB Leipzig among others. Leicester City and Southampton are also keen on signing Fábio Carvalho

The arrival of Zubimendi would almost certainly mean Endo and Morton being sold in the coming weeks. We will also get some amount for Phillips. Even if we don't sell Carvalho and Van den Berg, we can still afford to trigger Zubimendi's buyout clause ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12893 on: Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm »
On Zubimendi after looking at his metrics and listening to a lot of opinion

Overall not the transformative Alonso level signing hes being touted on by some in the chatosphere and on here but is a good a player and his targeting shows a clear shift in style

His passing numbers / metrics are good not great at Sociedad  some analysts have suggested the way they play suppresses his effectiveness which is very possible but Im a take as you find guy so lets see

Defensively he looks fine but nothing elite - not at Mac levels for example but fine . whats interesting is hes absolutely nothing like the player most have craved on here off the ball

Hes clearly at an elite level in retaining the ball and doing it under pressure
Hes a controller and probably an enabler of others  which post Thiago we dont have
Hes also a clear upgrade for us and fills a huge hole (ostensibly hes replacing Endo and is probably better than him at literally everything)
As a side bar he appears to be elite in the air

Team wise the obvious concern is were building a midfield thats technically elite but lacks pace

But the most interesting thing is that this buy marks a massive and clear departure from how klopp wanted us to play
This says we want to keep the ball, build up slowly and move up the pitch as a unit and our defensive ability comes from possession and being Uber compact its a more Man City 2021 approach

Overall hes probably not elite - but he is a big upgrade over Endo and the type of player we dont have  and it says a huge amount about how we want to play
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12894 on: Yesterday at 11:45:18 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Macca is a VERY good player though, he also is a lot better in the air and is taller than Macca.

The ability to recycle and keep possession and being good at duels is the main attribute I'd probably look at it.

Agreed. This is pretty much the only thing that's missing from our midfield. We've got plenty of others who are great going forward and from the albeit limited amount of times I've have seen him play and videos, he passes like Alonso!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12895 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
Im hoping with this signing it confirms Slot has met with and told TAA that he is a RB. We have many better options in the double pivot than TAA. Trent needs to get back to his total focus being on RB. Its the best position in the modern game for someone of TAA's passing, vision and skillset.

I don't think that Slot has ever considered Trent as anything but a right fullback. I have posted the heatmap of Geertruida earlier ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:12:45 pm

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12896 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:53:13 pm
Let's indulge the Bastoni chat for a second... where would he play? Would there be an expectation he'd come in at LB, along with rotating with Virgil at LCB?
Left Back or virgil on the right. He has .12 expected Assists per 90 from CB and he plays in a back 3 where he has a lot of freedom to go. His aerial Numbers are not normally what Liverpool has signed at CB though
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12897 on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm »
It's difficult to really gauge what 'elite' is. Take a good player, put him in the right system and they can look 'elite'. Zubimendi feels like a signing born from the system we want to play. I'd have reservations with him as the lone 6 in Klopp's Liverpool where he has to cover so much ground and win so many duels, but he seems tailor-made for the position Gravenberch was playing against United. It makes far more sense to me than a Ugarte or Ederson does which is a stark contrast to what our requirements were a year ago.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12898 on: Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm
On Zubimendi after looking at his metrics and listening to a lot of opinion

Overall not the transformative Alonso level signing hes being touted on by some in the chatosphere and on here but is a good a player and his targeting shows a clear shift in style

His passing numbers / metrics are good not great at Sociedad  some analysts have suggested the way they play suppresses his effectiveness which is very possible but Im a take as you find guy so lets see

Defensively he looks fine but nothing elite - not at Mac levels for example but fine . whats interesting is hes absolutely nothing like the player most have craved on here off the ball

Hes clearly at an elite level in retaining the ball and doing it under pressure
Hes a controller and probably an enabler of others  which post Thiago we dont have
Hes also a clear upgrade for us and fills a huge hole (ostensibly hes replacing Endo and is probably better than him at literally everything)
As a side bar he appears to be elite in the air

Team wise the obvious concern is were building a midfield thats technically elite but lacks pace

But the most interesting thing is that this buy marks a massive and clear departure from how klopp wanted us to play
This says we want to keep the ball, build up slowly and move up the pitch as a unit and our defensive ability comes from possession and being Uber compact its a more Man City 2021 approach

Overall hes probably not elite - but he is a big upgrade over Endo and the type of player we dont have  and it says a huge amount about how we want to play

I think you're under selling him slightly but the last line is the most important thing.

He wins a lot of challenges, doesn't get disposed a lot and can recycle the ball to a good level.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12899 on: Today at 12:01:55 am »
Yeah, I don't know when and where the hype came from but from what I've heard he's a near world class player or the second coming of Busquets with the biggest clubs in Europe chasing after. But after seeing his highlights and metrics I felt really underwhelmed. Good player for sure but doesn't look elite from those videos, and his metrics aren't better than Endo. Like someone has said, like a poor man Macca.

Here's hoping he goes up a level playing in Slot's system rather than getting overwhelmed by the pace of the Premier League.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12900 on: Today at 12:03:05 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm
I watched this earlier. It's an excellent video

Glad you got something out of it  I find him unwatchable of state stuff because hes so narrative driven

The point of data isnt to look at it and go but that is all style of play

The metrics show hes an inferior midfielder to Macallister in almost every way  they also show hes a bit above average for most things in la liga but not elite  apart from aerially and keeping possession

Now none of this makes him a bad signing and you can look at data different ways but he constantly starts with his conclusions and works back (to the extent of designing his own radar) instead of taking the data at face value and using it to prompt questions

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12901 on: Today at 12:05:09 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
I hadn't - thanks for linking.

I'm not sure it necessarily wins me over though. Basically visually and quite starkly shows radars that make him look like a poor man's Mac Allister, and then seemingly cherry picks and focuses predominantly on his 8 CL games last season rather than a much larger sample size in the league where the numbers are a fair bit less impressive. It's fine to say it's a question of playing style why he doesn't show up better in some of those metrics, and it will be at the very least partially true, but that doesn't automatically make it the only explanation I guess.

As I say he looks a good player - very tidy - and looks like he very, very rarely loses the ball even when pressed and you can see why that would be attractive with our new approach to building from the back. Just doesn't seem like he does a whole lot on the ball, and he doesn't massively stand out off it. Can't put a metric on intelligence and making the right decisions to be fair, and maybe he'll excel on that front but on the face of it he looks like a player with relatively few stand-out attributes beyond not losing the ball much. Maybe there's something to be said for that, but he's going to need to be a) WAY more involved in play and b) a bit more progressive on the ball I'd say to work out here. Not sure on the blend between him and Mac either to be honest in terms of complimenting one another. But looks like he's our man so I'll get on board!

 Fair post and in line with my thoughts

I do worry about what you posted about recently which is were building a team that lacks elite oace / athleticism
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12902 on: Today at 12:07:45 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:05:09 am
Fair post and in line with my thoughts

I do worry about what you posted about recently which is were building a team that lacks elite oace / athleticism

Agree Szoboszlai looks to be the only elite athlete out of all our midfielders.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12903 on: Today at 12:09:40 am »
Xabi Alonso: Martíns a player all coaches would want. Hes generous, he always thinks more about his teammates than himself. He has that ability to generate play, to make those around him better, always offering solutions; to improve the move. He understands what the next step is before the ball gets to him. He has that ability to organise, the axis. I loved working with him."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/08/real-sociedad-martin-zubimendi-xabi-alonso-manchester-united

He's elite.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12904 on: Today at 12:10:03 am »
The club can;t win with some of you. Moan and whine about anything and evreythnig.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12905 on: Today at 12:11:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:10:03 am
The club can;t win with some of you. Moan and whine about anything and evreythnig.

It's genuinely remarkable. Have to laugh.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12906 on: Today at 12:11:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:10:03 am
The club can;t win with some of you. Moan and whine about anything and evreythnig.

Is this your first time in this thread?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12907 on: Today at 12:12:01 am »
Not good enough on fbref, cut our losses while we still can  :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12908 on: Today at 12:20:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:10:03 am
The club can;t win with some of you. Moan and whine about anything and evreythnig.
Good point. If we sign Zubimendi are the whingebags or the mingebags winning the transfer window?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12909 on: Today at 12:20:44 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:10:03 am
The club can;t win with some of you. Moan and whine about anything and evreythnig.

Whos moaned and whined ?
I know this is your schtick I just havent read anything that fits the description ..
 
In fairness my post about Neill Atkinsons stats video was moaney  but he does make my nerd eye (the 4th eye ) roll
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:30 am by JackWard33 »
