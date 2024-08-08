Have you seen Neils video on the TAW



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oo5X9Nx4n4



Adds more context in him fitting into Liverpool.



His also 5cm taller than Macca and very good in the air.



I hadn't - thanks for linking.I'm not sure it necessarily wins me over though. Basically visually and quite starkly shows radars that make him look like a poor man's Mac Allister, and then seemingly cherry picks and focuses predominantly on his 8 CL games last season rather than a much larger sample size in the league where the numbers are a fair bit less impressive. It's fine to say it's a question of playing style why he doesn't show up better in some of those metrics, and it will be at the very least partially true, but that doesn't automatically make it the only explanation I guess.As I say he looks a good player - very tidy - and looks like he very, very rarely loses the ball even when pressed and you can see why that would be attractive with our new approach to building from the back. Just doesn't seem like he does a whole lot on the ball, and he doesn't massively stand out off it. Can't put a metric on intelligence and making the right decisions to be fair, and maybe he'll excel on that front but on the face of it he looks like a player with relatively few stand-out attributes beyond not losing the ball much. Maybe there's something to be said for that, but he's going to need to be a) WAY more involved in play and b) a bit more progressive on the ball I'd say to work out here. Not sure on the blend between him and Mac either to be honest in terms of complimenting one another. But looks like he's our man so I'll get on board!