Yes mate, he is a player I've liked for years. He's been developing steadily over the last 3-4 years, and now he is at the level to improve us significantly



For the price I can't think of another midfielder that would be more suited to what Slot wants to do.Ideally he probably wants to end up at Madrid.Make 3x the money for 2-3 years and maybe by then Madrid want another CDM.Thats probably whats changed, I'm sure his agent would want to twist his arm as he'd make a few million off it as well.