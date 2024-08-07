« previous next »
DelTrotter

Today at 04:36:25 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:30:41 pm
Bastoni, Zubimendi and Gordon sounds alright to me.

Sandy, Marty and Tony is a bit of me.
PeterTheRed ...

Today at 04:36:44 pm
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 01:50:49 pm
Mac Red is gonna be buzzing about this one, remember him saying a couple of years ago we should sign Zubimendi. Good shout Mac.

Yes mate, he is a player I've liked for years. He's been developing steadily over the last 3-4 years, and now he is at the level to improve us significantly :wave
Fromola

Today at 04:38:46 pm
Ornstein perhaps got wind of it yesterday and the club got him to hold off for 24 hours with the name and gave him the half exclusive. These things are never done till they're announced though, as we know too well.
Jm55

Today at 04:40:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:38:46 pm
Ornstein perhaps got wind of it yesterday and the club got him to hold off for 24 hours with the name and gave him the half exclusive. These things are never done till they're announced though, as we know too well.

Remember when Everton announced Riquelme and it still went tits up? :lmao

Always give me a laugh that, especially as it was around the same week we signed Torres.
TepidT2O

Today at 04:40:18 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:10:31 am
JerseyKloppite is def the sort who locks kids in basements. That much I agree with.
You say it like its a bad thing.
Barefoot Doctor

Today at 04:40:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:38:46 pm
Ornstein perhaps got wind of it yesterday and the club got him to hold off for 24 hours with the name and gave him the half exclusive. These things are never done till they're announced though, as we know too well.

"We'll give you the Tony G news if you hold off on naming Zubimendi."
rafathegaffa83

Today at 04:40:37 pm
PeterTheRed ...

Today at 04:41:22 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:04:25 pm
Looking at the profile of Zubimendi, I think Endo could still be useful to have around to be honest.
I know Slot wants a different type of midfielder, but the season is long.

I love Endo, but an incoming of Zubimendi's level would consume the entire playing time of him and Morton. And we still need some playing time to develop Bajcetic, who would effectively be Zubimendi's backup ...
mullyred94

Today at 04:41:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:36:44 pm
Yes mate, he is a player I've liked for years. He's been developing steadily over the last 3-4 years, and now he is at the level to improve us significantly :wave

For the price I can't think of another midfielder that would be more suited to what Slot wants to do.

Ideally he probably wants to end up at Madrid.

Make 3x the money for 2-3 years and maybe by then Madrid want another CDM.

Thats probably whats changed, I'm sure his agent would want to twist his arm as he'd make a few million off it as well.

Crosby Nick

Today at 04:41:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:40:18 pm
You say it like its a bad thing.

Even when theyre not his?
Jm55

Today at 04:42:24 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:40:37 pm
Just about to post this. Maybe this does have legs after all

Is there a translation anywhere?
TepidT2O

Today at 04:43:09 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:35:08 pm
https://www.noticiasdegipuzkoa.eus/reala/2024/08/07/real-sociedad-liverpool-viene-serio-8564863.html
not exactly positive that. Not long ago he wasnt leaving


On the pulls side, because we dont piss money in the market we can pay upfront as our amortisation is so low (relatively anyway)
Hazell

Today at 04:43:10 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:42:24 pm
Is there a translation anywhere?

Real Sociedad: El Liverpool viene muy en serio y Zubimendi se lo piensa
La entidad realista ya conoce que los ingleses están dispuestos a pagar los 60 millones de euros de su cláusula y será el jugador, al que le atrae mucho la propuesta, quien decida

Real Sociedad: Liverpool are very serious and Zubimendi thinks about it
The royalist entity already knows that the English are willing to pay the 60 million euros of his clause and it will be the player, who is very attracted to the proposal, who will decide.
rafathegaffa83

Today at 04:43:48 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:42:24 pm
Is there a translation anywhere?

Key bit

Quote
Real are already quite resigned and have made it clear that Liverpool are prepared to pay the 60 million clause, so the ball is in the player's court and it will be up to him to decide whether he stays with the team of his dreams, to which he swore loyalty just a few weeks ago, or goes on an adventure with one of the giants of Europe. In addition to earning a salary that at least doubles what he was receiving at Anoeta. The txuri-urdin sporting management has held several meetings recently with the agent Iñaki Ibáñez, who is the one who personally handles Martín's affairs, which suggests that the operation had been in the works for some time.
TepidT2O

Today at 04:44:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:41:41 pm
Even when theyre not his?
Again.
