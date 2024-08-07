« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304] 305   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 500132 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12120 on: Today at 01:16:32 pm »
So if it happens Joyce saying likely Morton and Endo would be off.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,313
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12121 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:13:47 pm
Be funny if we do get him as it seems a fair few united "sources" were claiming earlier today that he'd told Utd and Liverpool he wouldn't be leaving Sociedad this summer.

I think that is exactly what a player should say though until a club is willing to activate his buyout. I much prefer that to mercenary players who have no respect for the club and above all the fan base they represent.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,847
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12122 on: Today at 01:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:56:23 pm
Zubimendi "the destroyer" from Sociedad
He hath become Zubimendi, The Destroyer..
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,313
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12123 on: Today at 01:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:15:55 pm
It would be completely bizarre if weve briefed journalists without having spoken to the player and/or his representatives. As this is the first of the Hughes era Ill wait and see, but surely its a formality once Joyceys been briefed?

Caicedo?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12124 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
Caicedo's team didn't act in good faith. That's not the norm.
Logged

Online fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12125 on: Today at 01:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:17:29 pm
Caicedo?

But was not that the case that we actually talked to the agents, and got positive feedback, and then went for the bid? It just was that it seemed it was part of a game to get Chelsea to bid?

Here, it seems Hughes has a really good relationship with the agent.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12126 on: Today at 01:22:01 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 12:55:35 pm
Zubimendi, Gordon and a developmental defender or keeper and thats a great window

Nice  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,200
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12127 on: Today at 01:22:44 pm »
Is he any good ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Dr_Evil

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12128 on: Today at 01:22:47 pm »
Article posted in the Athletic - "Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi is the Gen-Z Sergio Busqets"

Work shy bastard ;)
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 15, 2011, 07:30:07 pm
Holy fuck lads I got family home. My computer isn't at a hidden place in the house. They saw the penis.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,845
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12129 on: Today at 01:22:54 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:16:32 pm
So if it happens Joyce saying likely Morton and Endo would be off.

I'd assume Morton is off regardless
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,313
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12130 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:56:23 pm
Zubimendi "the destroyer" from Sociedad

To be fair you were one of the remain protagonists who created the 'destroyer' strawman. You then argued that Klopp and Slot wouldn't want that kind of player.  ;)

The vast majority of posters wanted a player with good defensive instincts and a really good overall game. That is what Zubamendi is.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,847
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12131 on: Today at 01:24:32 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 12:57:17 pm
...
The 21-year-old midfielder is valued at £20million and is wanted by RB Leipzig, among others.
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:00:55 pm
From Ornstein..
A move for the 25-year-old Spain international is complicated by his 60million (£51.7m; $63.4m) release clause needing to be paid in full  if the La Liga club are not willing to negotiate a fee below that figure....
Hmmm... prolly why everyone's interested, yet no-one is moving on the release-clause.
That's a stark contrast that. Pay 70m now... or wait another season or two and still only pay 40m/50m..
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12132 on: Today at 01:25:21 pm »
Bloody hell I'd convinced myself we would get Stiller and Jenifer Aniston would be in the Main Stand.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,520
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12133 on: Today at 01:25:50 pm »
I'd be surprised if:

a. we're willing to bid if he hasn't already expressed an interest in joining, and
b. he would be willing to stay at Sociedad for another year, without Champions League football, when he's now 25 years old
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12134 on: Today at 01:25:54 pm »
Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
With reports emerging that Liverpool are gearing up for their first major signing of the summer transfer window, strong rumours broke yesterday that the player might be Martin Zubimendi. Acquiring him would require a buyout clause to be activated. Here, I explain how that works.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
A buyout clause is different to a release clause. The latter is simply a predetermined figure that a buying club would need to pay - often but not always in full - to a selling club in order to complete the transaction.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
Liverpool activated two release clauses last summer- one for Alexis Mac Allister (with Brighton) and the other to the tune of 70m Euros for Szoboszlai (who joined from RB Leipzig). Certainly where the Szobo deal was concerned, Liverpool had to pay the full fee up-front.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
At the time, I speculated that the club would likely need to borrow funds to trigger both release clauses- and a note in the 22/23 accounts suggested that was true (the funds were obtained just before the Mac Allister deal was completed):


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
Martin Zubimendi, however, has a buyout clause in his contract with Real Sociedad that is reported to be 60m Euros (which equates to £51.5m). A buyout clause involves the player terminating their contract if a predetermined fee is paid by the player themselves.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
In practice, this usually involves a buying club transferring funds to a player or their representatives, who then make payment on behalf of the player. In this case, LFC would transfer 60m Euros to Martin, or his agent, and they would then pay Sociedad to terminate the contract.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
This will also require the full fee to be paid as a single lump sum. Contrary to a common misconception, transfer fees in top-level football usually aren't paid in one lump sum; rather, they are spread over several instalments.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
Does Liverpool have £51.5m sat in a bank account that can be  used to facilitate the deal? It's possible- their wage bill for the 23/24 season will have been down significantly compared to previous seasons (whilst turnover would not have been down by the same levels).


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
If they don't, as the club showed last summer, they are more prepared to be flexible in how deals are financed, and they may take out further borrowing if available funds are also needed to complete one or two more deals in the next several weeks.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
Taking out further borrowing should not be cause for concern- it is fairly common to do so in football, and Liverpool are heading into a season where (barring catastrophe), they should generate record-breaking revenues that should exceed £650m and could approach £700m.

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,311
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12135 on: Today at 01:26:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:16:32 pm
So if it happens Joyce saying likely Morton and Endo would be off.

Id actually be sad to see Endo leave, he deserves to show what he can do at the champions league level but you have to respect the club in their decision to upgrade, Morton is a good player and will have a decent career, the academy is doing a tremendous job
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12136 on: Today at 01:26:21 pm »
I think the convincing is more down to Slot than Hughes. Slot has to sell the footballing "project".
Logged

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,364
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12137 on: Today at 01:27:23 pm »
We using the klarna again?
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12138 on: Today at 01:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:17:29 pm
Caicedo?

As far as Im aware wed spoken to his reps and were assured hed join. We made fools of ourselves over that signing, Id be amazed if we did that again so publicly. We often know that journalists are a few days behind, this is usually the game with transfers, hopefully this ones a formality.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12139 on: Today at 01:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:17:29 pm
Caicedo?

Caicedo you would hope is the anomaly, it's certainly very different from how we usually conduct our business and was smack bang in the middle of that weird Lavia mess as well.

I'm sure that the club are aware of the optics of, almost exactly one year to the date, ending up with a similar situation so you would hope that this is further along than we're being told (and to be fair they've perhaps learnt lessons from Caicedo as that was actually not as far along as we were being told with Ornstein stating that personal terms were a 'formality'.

My guess is we've spoken to his agent, he's up for the move but as he hasn't signed anything and as there is significant interest in him the briefing is cautious. 
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,584
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12140 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:16:32 pm
So if it happens Joyce saying likely Morton and Endo would be off.

We'd recoup a fair chunk of the Zubi fee selling them both.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,833
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12141 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 01:27:23 pm
We using the klarna again?

I imagine so.

Wed have to pay the full fee upfront unless we can work out a different deal with the club.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,336
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12142 on: Today at 01:29:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:16:32 pm
So if it happens Joyce saying likely Morton and Endo would be off.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:56:23 pm
Zubimendi "the destroyer" from Sociedad

There can only be one.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12143 on: Today at 01:29:20 pm »
If Joyce is reporting it, it's more concrete than just exploratory talks. We've been given signs of encouragement that Zubimendi is interested in coming, and the financial terms (both with club and player) are within our wheelhouse.

Edwards, Ward and Hughes wouldn't let a deal that's only in its infancy get out to the press if they could help it.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,311
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12144 on: Today at 01:29:25 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:25:54 pm
Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
With reports emerging that Liverpool are gearing up for their first major signing of the summer transfer window, strong rumours broke yesterday that the player might be Martin Zubimendi. Acquiring him would require a buyout clause to be activated. Here, I explain how that works.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
A buyout clause is different to a release clause. The latter is simply a predetermined figure that a buying club would need to pay - often but not always in full - to a selling club in order to complete the transaction.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
Liverpool activated two release clauses last summer- one for Alexis Mac Allister (with Brighton) and the other to the tune of 70m Euros for Szoboszlai (who joined from RB Leipzig). Certainly where the Szobo deal was concerned, Liverpool had to pay the full fee up-front.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
At the time, I speculated that the club would likely need to borrow funds to trigger both release clauses- and a note in the 22/23 accounts suggested that was true (the funds were obtained just before the Mac Allister deal was completed):


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
Martin Zubimendi, however, has a buyout clause in his contract with Real Sociedad that is reported to be 60m Euros (which equates to £51.5m). A buyout clause involves the player terminating their contract if a predetermined fee is paid by the player themselves.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
In practice, this usually involves a buying club transferring funds to a player or their representatives, who then make payment on behalf of the player. In this case, LFC would transfer 60m Euros to Martin, or his agent, and they would then pay Sociedad to terminate the contract.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
This will also require the full fee to be paid as a single lump sum. Contrary to a common misconception, transfer fees in top-level football usually aren't paid in one lump sum; rather, they are spread over several instalments.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
Does Liverpool have £51.5m sat in a bank account that can be  used to facilitate the deal? It's possible- their wage bill for the 23/24 season will have been down significantly compared to previous seasons (whilst turnover would not have been down by the same levels).


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
If they don't, as the club showed last summer, they are more prepared to be flexible in how deals are financed, and they may take out further borrowing if available funds are also needed to complete one or two more deals in the next several weeks.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h
Taking out further borrowing should not be cause for concern- it is fairly common to do so in football, and Liverpool are heading into a season where (barring catastrophe), they should generate record-breaking revenues that should exceed £650m and could approach £700m.

were not going to activate the buyout clause without Zubimendi being fully onboard, the only fly in the
ointment is Merino leaving at the same time which will cause Sociedad a problem

Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,584
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12145 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:29:25 pm
were not going to activate the buyout clause without Zubimendi being fully onboard, the only fly in the
ointment is Merino leaving at the same time which will cause Sociedad a problem



There's nothing Soceidad can do about it due to the clause.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12146 on: Today at 01:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:29:25 pm
were not going to activate the buyout clause without Zubimendi being fully onboard, the only fly in the
ointment is Merino leaving at the same time which will cause Sociedad a problem
There's nothing they can do if he wants to go, and we're willing to trigger the clause.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12147 on: Today at 01:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:29:25 pm
were not going to activate the buyout clause without Zubimendi being fully onboard, the only fly in the
ointment is Merino leaving at the same time which will cause Sociedad a problem
Yeah, you can only activate it if the player is on board.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,802
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12148 on: Today at 01:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:09:30 pm
Watch United go for him now with a 300k salary
Why bother posting this?

They just walked away from Ugarte because PSG wouldn't lower their asking price. RS won't either.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,714
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12149 on: Today at 01:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:23:46 pm
To be fair you were one of the remain protagonists who created the 'destroyer' strawman. You then argued that Klopp and Slot wouldn't want that kind of player.  ;)

The vast majority of posters wanted a player with good defensive instincts and a really good overall game. That is what Zubamendi is.

If we sign Zubemendi we aren't signing a destroyer (a phrase I've never used fyi), something I've stated clearly before, so your post targetting me seems strange but not unexpected.

My opinion was Slot wouldn't want a player like Ugarte but a player like Wharton was my ideal to come here a ball playing controlling 6, I've also mentioned Zubemendi multiple times as an ideal target but never thought he'd be available.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12150 on: Today at 01:34:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:30:58 pm
Yeah, you can only activate it if the player is on board.

It's semantics/technicalities though really.

Whether it's a release clause or a buy-out clause you can only progress with it if the player is on board as, if they're not, they won't sign the contract.

Granted the actual technicalities of how the release clause operates is different for a buy-out clause but you would hope that we're happy that the player wants to come here and that is the bit that we've taken time sorting as the actual pragmatics of the buy-out clause is quite straight forward.

Who knows, perhaps the reason he's rejected Arsenal and Barcelona were because he was holding out for a move here? Depends how long we've been speaking to him.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12151 on: Today at 01:34:51 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:24:32 pm
Hmmm... prolly why everyone's interested, yet no-one is moving on the release-clause.
That's a stark contrast that. Pay 70m now... or wait another season or two and still only pay 40m/50m..
70m?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,845
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12152 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:29:20 pm
If Joyce is reporting it, it's more concrete than just exploratory talks. We've been given signs of encouragement that Zubimendi is interested in coming, and the financial terms (both with club and player) are within our wheelhouse.

Edwards, Ward and Hughes wouldn't let a deal that's only in its infancy get out to the press if they could help it.

To play devil's advocate, loads thought Amorim was coming here based off a Joyce article
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12153 on: Today at 01:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:17:29 pm
Caicedo?

Was during the Jörg Schmadtke clown-show era tbf. The serious ones are back in charge now.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,847
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12154 on: Today at 01:35:15 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:13:47 pm
Be funny if we do get him as it seems a fair few united "sources" were claiming earlier today that he'd told Utd and Liverpool he wouldn't be leaving Sociedad this summer.
Prolly just United... but any excuse to keep the Utd mob at bay.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12155 on: Today at 01:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:34:30 pm
It's semantics/technicalities though really.

Whether it's a release clause or a buy-out clause you can only progress with it if the player is on board as, if they're not, they won't sign the contract.

Granted the actual technicalities of how the release clause operates is different for a buy-out clause but you would hope that we're happy that the player wants to come here and that is the bit that we've taken time sorting as the actual pragmatics of the buy-out clause is quite straight forward.

Who knows, perhaps the reason he's rejected Arsenal and Barcelona were because he was holding out for a move here? Depends how long we've been speaking to him.

Well no because a buy out the player actually physically has to do it, where as a release clause you can do it with the club and they can convince him to leave (like say Tonali who seemed less than pleased to move to Newcastle)
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12156 on: Today at 01:36:56 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:35:09 pm
To play devil's advocate, loads thought Amorim was coming here based off a Joyce article

But it wasn't an article saying he is coming or our top target, it was an information piece on the man.

This article is saying we want this player
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,714
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12157 on: Today at 01:37:12 pm »
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12158 on: Today at 01:37:35 pm »
It's a bit of a weird one because basically all I've heard is "he doesn't want to leave Sociedad" this season and has turned down multiple offers. With Edwards/ Hughes at the helm you'd like to think this is further along than it looks.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #12159 on: Today at 01:38:05 pm »
We'll be raising £30m from Endo and Morton by end of the month I'm sure.

Looking like another £8m from Solanke and maybe £2m for Phillips.

Carvalho probably will be off too for £20m+

I know all want be paid upfront but should help on the cash side of things.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304] 305   Go Up
« previous next »
 