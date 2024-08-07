Mo Chatra@MoChatra·5h

With reports emerging that Liverpool are gearing up for their first major signing of the summer transfer window, strong rumours broke yesterday that the player might be Martin Zubimendi. Acquiring him would require a buyout clause to be activated. Here, I explain how that works.





A buyout clause is different to a release clause. The latter is simply a predetermined figure that a buying club would need to pay - often but not always in full - to a selling club in order to complete the transaction.





Liverpool activated two release clauses last summer- one for Alexis Mac Allister (with Brighton) and the other to the tune of 70m Euros for Szoboszlai (who joined from RB Leipzig). Certainly where the Szobo deal was concerned, Liverpool had to pay the full fee up-front.





At the time, I speculated that the club would likely need to borrow funds to trigger both release clauses- and a note in the 22/23 accounts suggested that was true (the funds were obtained just before the Mac Allister deal was completed):





Martin Zubimendi, however, has a buyout clause in his contract with Real Sociedad that is reported to be 60m Euros (which equates to £51.5m). A buyout clause involves the player terminating their contract if a predetermined fee is paid by the player themselves.





In practice, this usually involves a buying club transferring funds to a player or their representatives, who then make payment on behalf of the player. In this case, LFC would transfer 60m Euros to Martin, or his agent, and they would then pay Sociedad to terminate the contract.





This will also require the full fee to be paid as a single lump sum. Contrary to a common misconception, transfer fees in top-level football usually aren't paid in one lump sum; rather, they are spread over several instalments.





Does Liverpool have £51.5m sat in a bank account that can be used to facilitate the deal? It's possible- their wage bill for the 23/24 season will have been down significantly compared to previous seasons (whilst turnover would not have been down by the same levels).





If they don't, as the club showed last summer, they are more prepared to be flexible in how deals are financed, and they may take out further borrowing if available funds are also needed to complete one or two more deals in the next several weeks.





Taking out further borrowing should not be cause for concern- it is fairly common to do so in football, and Liverpool are heading into a season where (barring catastrophe), they should generate record-breaking revenues that should exceed £650m and could approach £700m.



