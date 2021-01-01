For me a destroyer is rarely a pure defensive midfield player. You can't really combine the two. For me a destroyer is someone like a Momo Sissoko some one given the freedom to seek and destroy. That leaves holes and you often need a more defensive minded player alongside them to fill the gaps they leave.



I think Fabinho was a pure six who was just exceptional at winning duels. Fabinho was rarely a player who charged around looking to break up play whilst leaving holes. Quite often he would let the danger come to him and then snuff it out.



I would say Endo tries to be a destroyer commits to the press and looks to get into players faces. For me Slots teams don't really do that.



Were splitting hairs a bit over a description.A lot of the best defensive midfielders can switch from being destructive to sitting and being disciplined. Someone like Kante is probably the best example of this, who often looked a weird fit in Sarris 433 and often performed at his best with a sitter next to him, who could mop up if he left gaps, but Kante was just as capable at sitting in and screening the defensive line, he just wasnt the best at controlling play with the ball. Fabinho at Monaco could play the destroyer role or the sitting role equally well, sometimes throughout the same game. He was much better at sitting and giving himself short distances to press in his zone, someone like Mo Sissoko could cover so much ground for 90 mins, it was a shame he was so poor technically.The best example of the differences in the two I can give was probably Arsenals side around 07-08, particularly the one we beat 4-2 at Anfield in the CL. Flamini very much played like a destroyer in that side, he had a mixed career but during that particular period he was at his peak and in that game specifically was very dominant early on. He got injured and they brought on an ageing Gilberto Silva who was very much a sitter at that point, it completely swung the game in our favour and we all know what followed.For me if were going to go for a defensive midfielder to add the defensive balance we all want, it has to be someone who can 100% screen and add massively to our tactical shape and discipline. Our 8s are packed with legs and athleticism, but the tactical IQ/discipline probably isnt there yet given their age/experience. Im not as worried about the controlling elements most of the others appear to be, Mac Allister and Trent can both do this, I think Jones can and Gravenberch might be able to too, my worry with the latter 2 is their passing range, theyre both good in close quarters, engaging defenders and breaking away from them, but how good are they with the field in front of them and 9 defenders behind the ball? Can they orchestrate play when things are a bit static? Its probably the most difficult attribute of a midfielder to develop, if it can be developed at all (Scholes tells me it can be but maybe he was just a freak).