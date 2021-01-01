« previous next »
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12000 on: Today at 11:44:06 am
the_red_pill on Today at 11:35:20 am
Mellissa Reddy... I think. Coined during our search for a DM last crazy season. Well, maybe not coined, but certainly dipped in the mainstream jargon-bottle.

I think it was her yeah, 'progressive destroyer' was the term. I don't think Fabinho's politics were particularly progressive though  ;D

Hopefully Edwards and Hughes can sort out a few deals soon because 300 pages without a signing simply isn't good enough. Waiting for Spurs to sign Solanke is hugely underwhelming.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12001 on: Today at 11:45:12 am
Hazell on Today at 11:36:04 am
But they could be anybody right? How do they do that?
There are different ways. Some gain a large following  due to the nature of their job like Mo, some are critics, some come up with an original idea/concept that many people like, etc.

It could literally be anyone. Even people like Tommy Robinson are influencers.
vblfc

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12002 on: Today at 11:46:20 am
So who would be the influencer on this thread?  And maybe more importantly - Who is the Destroyer? 😁
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12003 on: Today at 11:46:43 am
Eeyore on Today at 11:14:25 am
For me a destroyer is rarely a pure defensive midfield player. You can't really combine the two. For me a destroyer is someone like a Momo Sissoko some one given the freedom to seek and destroy. That leaves holes and you often need a more defensive minded player alongside them to fill the gaps they leave.

I think Fabinho was a pure six who was just exceptional at winning duels. Fabinho was rarely a player who charged around looking to break up play whilst leaving holes. Quite often he would let the danger come to him and then snuff it out.

I would say Endo tries to be a destroyer commits to the press and looks to get into players faces. For me Slots teams don't really do that.

Were splitting hairs a bit over a description.

A lot of the best defensive midfielders can switch from being destructive to sitting and being disciplined. Someone like Kante is probably the best example of this, who often looked a weird fit in Sarris 433 and often performed at his best with a sitter next to him, who could mop up if he left gaps, but Kante was just as capable at sitting in and screening the defensive line, he just wasnt the best at controlling play with the ball. Fabinho at Monaco could play the destroyer role or the sitting role equally well, sometimes throughout the same game. He was much better at sitting and giving himself short distances to press in his zone, someone like Mo Sissoko could cover so much ground for 90 mins, it was a shame he was so poor technically.

The best example of the differences in the two I can give was probably Arsenals side around 07-08, particularly the one we beat 4-2 at Anfield in the CL. Flamini very much played like a destroyer in that side, he had a mixed career but during that particular period he was at his peak and in that game specifically was very dominant early on. He got injured and they brought on an ageing Gilberto Silva who was very much a sitter at that point, it completely swung the game in our favour and we all know what followed.

For me if were going to go for a defensive midfielder to add the defensive balance we all want, it has to be someone who can 100% screen and add massively to our tactical shape and discipline. Our 8s are packed with legs and athleticism, but the tactical IQ/discipline probably isnt there yet given their age/experience. Im not as worried about the controlling elements most of the others appear to be, Mac Allister and Trent can both do this, I think Jones can and Gravenberch might be able to too, my worry with the latter 2 is their passing range, theyre both good in close quarters, engaging defenders and breaking away from them, but how good are they with the field in front of them and 9 defenders behind the ball? Can they orchestrate play when things are a bit static? Its probably the most difficult attribute of a midfielder to develop, if it can be developed at all (Scholes tells me it can be but maybe he was just a freak).
paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12004 on: Today at 11:49:01 am
Jm55 on Today at 11:01:31 am
Who is to blame for this new trend of referring to a certain type of defensive midfielder as a destroyer.

Feels like a fucking episodes of transformers.

Should just call a defensive midfielder a 'Mascherano'.
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12005 on: Today at 11:50:16 am
Hazell on Today at 11:25:27 am
Serious question as I'm not down with the youth but what's an influencer?
A social media celebrity, Hazell. Your Goldbridge's, MoistCriticals, RedmenTVs, PewdiePies, SSSniperwolfs, Fabrizio Romanos of the world. (and if you really wanna reach - our old pal, indykaila...)
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12006 on: Today at 11:50:34 am
Jm55 on Today at 11:01:31 am
Who is to blame for this new trend of referring to a certain type of defensive midfielder as a destroyer.

Feels like a fucking episodes of transformers.

Mascherano was always referred to as a destroyer even going back 15 years ago. Its not a new term at all.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12007 on: Today at 11:56:51 am
Garlic Red on Today at 11:50:34 am
Mascherano was always referred to as a destroyer even going back 15 years ago. Its not a new term at all.
But was he a raw destroyer?
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12008 on: Today at 11:57:09 am
Oh I get it so Endo would be classified as technically a Destroyer Escort?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12009 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm
DiggerJohn on Today at 11:57:09 am
Oh I get it so Endo would be classified as technically a Destroyer Escort?
More of a pocket battleship than a destroyer.
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12010 on: Today at 12:00:54 pm
Midget on Today at 11:33:23 am
The thing that would worry me about getting Zubimendi is our lack of a big and athletic body in the middle of the field. Zubimendi is a fine player, but we are already overloaded with technical midfielders (Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic, Elliott, Gravenberch, Morton). I understand we are shifting towards a more possession-based style, but some things are non-negotiables if you want to compete at the top of the Premier League in 2024. This is why City and Arsenal have Rodri and Rice. Someone like Onana would have been more what we needed in my opinion.
Sometimes you don't need a big/athletic "body" to be able to hold your own though. You need vision, and intelligence- with a penchant for winning aerial challenges. Still don't think it's Zubimendi, but he is excellent in the air. Someone like Rodri for instance.. don't need that. He slips and slides(and pull shirts..). Throw in a hammer in the works- like a left-foot, a southclaw.. and you're in business.
I think that's also what our boxing training is about(movement, upper body strength/agility etc..).

As long as they can tackle cleanly, keep it on the deck, win aerial balls, thinks a move or two ahead.. they'll be able to take on a vintage Pulis side, stocked with massive, tall French midfielders and control the midfield.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12011 on: Today at 12:03:32 pm
A Red Abroad on Today at 11:41:23 am
Indeed.

They tend to use 'controversy' to gain clicks and followers. And the clever ones (like Goldbridge for example) know how to milk it.

MonsLibpool on Today at 11:45:12 am
There are different ways. Some gain a large following  due to the nature of their job like Mo, some are critics, some come up with an original idea/concept that many people like, etc.

It could literally be anyone. Even people like Tommy Robinson are influencers.

the_red_pill on Today at 11:50:16 am
A social media celebrity, Hazell. Your Goldbridge's, RedmenTVs, PewdiePies, SSSniperwolfs of the world.

Ok thanks, way out of the loop on this kind of stuff :P
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12012 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm
Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:00:44 pm
More of a pocket battleship than a destroyer.

I didnt know he had big guns :o  He doesnt have a quick turning circle so get that part alright and not particularly fast

Egyptian36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12013 on: Today at 12:05:11 pm
If Rodri was playing for LFC he will get sent off regularly.
Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12014 on: Today at 12:07:35 pm
paulrazor on Today at 11:43:51 am
I believe its 20% over any 24m fee, so it applies to anything over that

IE if he goes for 44m then its 20% of the 20m

However you would imagine we get a nice wedge

Cmon big ANGE you know he worth 900m

 :D I'll ask pre-emptively where's the Solanke sell on money gone John?
stewy17

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12015 on: Today at 12:07:40 pm
Jm55 on Today at 11:01:31 am
Who is to blame for this new trend of referring to a certain type of defensive midfielder as a destroyer.

Feels like a fucking episodes of transformers.

Would you describe Megatron as a progressive destroyer or a raw (dog) destroyer?

Starscream?
Evil Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #12016 on: Today at 12:08:38 pm
DelTrotter on Today at 10:25:21 am
Hopefully Varela news on page 300.

Yes he is quite small and he's not very tall but he's magic on the ball and he's a fucking wall.

I could go on....
