If we want someone of the Rodri standard we are going to have to coach a gifted footballer to that level because there isn't another footballer in Europe that good.





To be fair though that is a bit like saying you can coach a gifted player to become the best goalscorer on the planet. The really elite goalscorers have a sixth sense about where to be in the box. Sure you can coach a player to improve his movement and anticipation. What you cannot coach is that instinct and game intelligence to be in the right place at the right time. You can ask an elite goalscorer why they made a particular run and they wouldn't have a clue.That for me is what Rodri has. He is like a chess player who thinks five moves ahead. There are far quicker players than him but he is invariably first to a loose ball or appears from nowhere to put a block in. He is technically very good, he is an okay athlete but what separated him is his anticipation and reading of the game.That is why I am wary of the notion that you can coach an 8 to become an elite defensive 6. No matter how much you coach a player you cannot instill instincts if they aren't there. As someone once said the first couple of yards are in the head.