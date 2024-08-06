« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11880 on: Today at 08:08:31 am
My money is on Angelo Stiller for the following reasons

Ornstein seems to have stumbled upon this deal and reached out to the club for confirmation and it looks like he has been asked to hold off for a while maybe 24 - 48 hours. If it was any of the usual suspects (Ederson, Varela, Zubi, etc) you bet Romano would have reached out to their agent or someone in the club and gotten some more information. This tells me it is someone no one is talking about and given Stiller's profile like Alexis but with more agility, athleticism, and a left foot he seems to tick a lot of boxes.

Id agree with this I cant see it being Zum for reasons already mentioned by others. Never seen Stiller play so cant comment on his skills/suitability, has anyone actually seen him play (more than a YouTube montage).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11881 on: Today at 08:10:44 am
https://youtu.be/0bJcIcCW4xM?si=8VTgqxzPBgkfxlCY

Doesnt sound like hes anywhere near Rodri standard. And from what other articles Ive read about him he is just about bang average. Not great, not terrible.

One thing I do see consistently though is that hes supposedly fairly press resistant. Perhaps thats a trait that we value if these links are true.

If we want someone of the Rodri standard we are going to have to coach a gifted footballer to that level because there isn't another footballer in Europe that good.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11882 on: Today at 08:12:37 am
https://youtu.be/0bJcIcCW4xM?si=8VTgqxzPBgkfxlCY

Doesnt sound like hes anywhere near Rodri standard. And from what other articles Ive read about him he is just about bang average. Not great, not terrible.

One thing I do see consistently though is that hes supposedly fairly press resistant. Perhaps thats a trait that we value if these links are true.

I think that's exactly it. We want a ball playing number 6 who is very good in the build up phase due to them being comfortable receiving the ball with their back to goal, can play on the half turn and are press resistant. My concern is out of possession when we lose the ball high up the pitch. I would want someone a bit more athletic and physical. In possession I think him and Macca would be great, though. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11883 on: Today at 08:20:36 am
I think that's exactly it. We want a ball playing number 6 who is very good in the build up phase due to them being comfortable receiving the ball with their back to goal, can play on the half turn and are press resistant. My concern is out of possession when we lose the ball high up the pitch. I would want someone a bit more athletic and physical. In possession I think him and Macca would be great, though. 

We'll be defending in a double pivot for the need for an out and out destroyer isn't as great as the need of a deep-lying playmaker who can progress the ball.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11884 on: Today at 08:24:56 am
Why would we activate a release clause if he hasn't said he is open to moving to us? That would be Everton levels of stupidity  I.e. making bids to appease fans which I don't think we are doing
Also, activating a clause isn't exactly a coup(unless your name is MacAllister), with so many teams after him, so it's someone else, I think.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11885 on: Today at 08:27:14 am
If we want someone of the Rodri standard we are going to have to coach a gifted footballer to that level because there isn't another footballer in Europe that good.

I agree, and thats why I think calling Zubimendi the closest thing to a Rodri clone is not the best comp out there. His passing stats this season is pretty average, 89% short and 68% long pass completion rates according to FBRef. Rodris long pass completion rate is well over 80% on his career, and his possession stats are miles ahead of Zubimendi whether were talking about last season or his age 23 season a few years ago.

And if we are talking about defensive actions per 90 hes rated even worse than Endo last season, besides the aerial aspect.

But if we are talking available 6s hes certainly up there among the best available. But statistically and from the eye test, hes just not that great. The only thing is that you hope he still has much room for improvement at just 23.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11886 on: Today at 08:28:01 am
We'll be defending in a double pivot for the need for an out and out destroyer isn't as great as the need of a deep-lying playmaker who can progress the ball.

A destroyer is not what I was implying. I would still like my midfielder to have more more pace and athleticism. We will have two 6's imo that are relatively slow. I have no issues with us losing the ball in the build up phase as we seem to have a proper structure from what I have seen so far, and will have plenty of bodies to stop us consistently conceding on the counter if we do end up losing the ball in the deeper positions. I am more talking about when we lose possession high up the pitch. Two slow 6's is not ideal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11887 on: Today at 08:31:20 am
I agree, and thats why I think calling Zubimendi the closest thing to a Rodri clone is not the best comp out there. His passing stats this season is pretty average, 89% short and 68% long pass completion rates according to FBRef. Rodris long pass completion rate is well over 80% on his career, and his possession stats are miles ahead of Zubimendi whether were talking about last season or his age 23 season a few years ago.

And if we are talking about defensive actions per 90 hes rated even worse than Endo last season, besides the aerial aspect.

But if we are talking available 6s hes certainly up there among the best available. But statistically and from the eye test, hes just not that great. The only thing is that you hope he still has much room for improvement at just 23.


hmmm interesting stats. I assumed they were better than that.

Zubimendi is 25 by the way. 26  next Feb
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11888 on: Today at 08:37:16 am
From what We hear about what Arne wants for his 6, Ryan seems to fit quite nicely. Still some areas to improve but looks like a natural. Of course we cant rely the entire season on him as hes young and not so experienced but the new 6 should add that experience and some healthy competition.

Utd left ugarte so could be a good option. Hes young and can still improve on his ball play even if his passing is still strong.

I would go for varela, a bit off the radar compared to zubi and ederson as second choice.

But I bet well sign a completely off the list player. Just like we signed a completely off the list head coach.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11889 on: Today at 08:49:50 am
Hmmm, its not exactly the most amazing stat out there. I mean, its Fellaini level of amazing, but the rest of his game looks fairly ho hum.

Funny how a few weeks ago it was seen as a disaster for Spain that Rodri went off injured. Zubimendi came on and played a good half against a crap England team. Now he's a top drawer 6.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11890 on: Today at 08:56:53 am
Funny how a few weeks ago it was seen as a disaster for Spain that Rodri went off injured. Zubimendi came on and played a good half against a crap England team. Now he's a top drawer 6.

Exactly this. I've been ripping a couple of my mates about this in our whatsapp group about this.  ;D None of them mentioned him before the euros but since his achievements, he's now a must sign. Talk about hyping up a player based on tournament football. ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11891 on: Today at 09:00:10 am
Why is this thread so hidden away? Would be good to have an LFC specific one in the main LFC section of the forum.

Anyway, plonking this here.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/06/liverpool-transfer-window-arne-slot-defensive-midfielder

Liverpool striving to reach really high bar in pursuit of defensive midfielder
Arne Slot and Liverpool fans are awaiting a crescendo in the clubs transfer strategy as they target a signing in midfield

Andy Hunter
Tue 6 Aug 2024 21.00 CEST

Richard Hughes remains on track with a prediction of how his first transfer window will unfold as Liverpools sporting director. A quiet July, then a crescendo in August probably awaits us all, the former Bournemouth technical director said just over a month ago. The crescendo is yet to begin but there are understandable reasons why Liverpool have not made a sound in the transfer market so far.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club not to have made a signing this summer, but that is soon expected to change now that Arne Slot has had an in-depth look at the squad during a tour of the US.

The tour was a success, Liverpool beating Real Betis 1-0, Arsenal 2-1 and Manchester United 3-0, with the implementation of the new head coachs style more important than positive results. But it did underline the need for a defensive midfielder, a long-term priority for Liverpool, and moves are under way to strengthen in that role. That was the one aspect of the midfield rebuild that stalled last summer, with Jürgen Klopp turning to a then 30-year-old Wataru Endo late in the window after losing out on Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia to Chelsea.

Endo started the opening game of the US tour alongside Curtis Jones but struggled with Slots more possession-based approach. Slot started Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch alongside Jones in the remaining two matches, and introduced the impressive teenager Trey Nyoni before Endo when making the usual wholesale pre-season changes. Liverpool have rejected a bid of £11.8m from Marseille for the Japan international, who cost £16m 12 months ago, but that stance reflects the options at Slots disposal and could change in the event of landing another midfielder. And receiving a better offer.

Liverpool never anticipated a busy summer, at least in terms of incomings, for several reasons. Aside from a defensive midfielder there is a belief that there are no glaring holes to fill in a team that remain in the early stages of development and capable of improving on the clubs third-place finish last season. The chance to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle interested Liverpool when he was offered in June but, with Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez able to play on the left  though Slot sees Núñez as an out-and-out centre-forward  talks never seriously advanced. A move for Gordon has not been revisited.
Liverpool were also keen on Leny Yoro, because of the teenagers outstanding talent rather than an urgent need to strengthen in central defence, only for Manchester United to blow them and Real Madrid away with a deal worth 62m plus 8m in add-ons to Lille.

There is the complication of a head coach starting in a summer when the European Championship, Copa América and Olympics have been taking place. That, however, has not prevented the four other Premier League clubs under new management from strengthening. But Slot, as mentioned, wanted to assess the players in the US before having his say on Liverpools next moves, in and out.

The head coach is also just one part of a new football structure that Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group, put in place after receiving notice of Klopps intention to go. Michael Edwards, back as FSGs chief executive of football, the former sporting director Julian Ward, back as FSGs technical director, Pedro Marques, hired from Benfica as director of football development, Hughes and his assistant, David Woodfine, shape the post‑Klopp era.

High on their agenda are the Liverpool futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander‑Arnold, three of the clubs most important players and biggest assets who have entered the final year of their contracts. Liverpool find themselves in a precarious position, unusually for them. Each player will be expensive to keep  Salah and Van Dijk are already the two highest earners  but hugely damaging to lose.

Slot seemed extremely relaxed on the tour about the lack of new faces and, like Klopp when he first arrived at Liverpool, bemused by what he perceives as a British obsession with transfers. The bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players, he said after the United game. It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then is he available? Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us but Richard is working hard on it.

Of greater concern to the former Feyenoord coach will be a lack of training time with his full squad. Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Núñez, Díaz, Gakpo and Joe Gomez started their pre-seasons only on Sunday. With the US contingent given a day off after their flight home, Tuesday was the first time Slot was able to work with Liverpools entire squad. As a result, and with 12 days to go before the Premier League opener at Ipswich, Liverpool will play two friendlies on Sunday in an attempt to bolster match fitness. The Anfield fixture against Sevilla will be followed by a behind‑closed-doors game against Las Palmas.

Liverpool have received inquiries for several fringe players. Southampton and Leicester want Fábio Carvalho, who impressed in the US. Liverpool have rejected two approaches from Southampton for the 21-year-old, the latest at £15m, and Slot believes Carvalho is well suited to his system as a No 10 or out wide. It will take a significantly improved offer to test Liverpools resolve.
Salzburg, managed by the former Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, are interested, with Norwich and Leeds, in the midfielder Bobby Clark, while the defender Sepp van den Berg and the winger Ben Doak have numerous suitors. Liverpool fans, however, await the first signing of the Slot era and that anticipated crescendo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11892 on: Today at 09:01:36 am
Funny how a few weeks ago it was seen as a disaster for Spain that Rodri went off injured. Zubimendi came on and played a good half against a crap England team. Now he's a top drawer 6.
Wharton was decent for 6 months now he has a price tag of £100m
Colwill, who had another stinker yesterday,  is still living off 10 good games at Brighton.

That's football these days.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11893 on: Today at 09:01:44 am
Why is this thread so hidden away? Would be good to have an LFC specific one in the main LFC section of the forum.


Because of the content, largely.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11894 on: Today at 09:04:39 am
From what We hear about what Arne wants for his 6, Ryan seems to fit quite nicely. Still some areas to improve but looks like a natural. Of course we cant rely the entire season on him as hes young and not so experienced but the new 6 should add that experience and some healthy competition.

Utd left ugarte so could be a good option. Hes young and can still improve on his ball play even if his passing is still strong.

I would go for varela, a bit off the radar compared to zubi and ederson as second choice.

But I bet well sign a completely off the list player. Just like we signed a completely off the list head coach.

Gravenberch has the perfect physique for 6. He also that the technique to both progress the ball up the pitch with passes or with a carry. The problem is the defensive discipline isn't there yet. I think this can drilled into him over time as he is only 22. In the meantime, we can purchase a ready made player to bridge the gap.
