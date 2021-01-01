Doubt it's Zubi for the reasons mentioned by a few posters - said publicly he doesn't want to leave Sociedad. If that's changed, other clubs who can pay much more than us in wages (I think we can compete on the overall price) will come into play like PSG, United, etc. There's no reason a player and his agent wouldn't want to encourage that sort of competition.
If it is a real possibility, how much do we think he'll go for? Is there a release clause or are we talking about some ridiculous number?
And considering concerns about his lack of athleticism, do we think he operates as part of a double pivot (at least at the start)?