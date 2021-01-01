« previous next »
Online Rosario

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11800 on: Today at 11:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:29:00 pm
Yeah, better to remain skeptical but its all a laugh really
Absolutely! The speculation and anticipation is all part of the fun.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11801 on: Today at 11:33:19 pm »
Fuck maybe it's no one and Ornstein is just making up stuff
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11802 on: Today at 11:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:33:15 pm
Absolutely! The speculation and anticipation is all part of the fun.

Kalvin Phillips or Sofyan Amrabat then.
Online Rosario

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11803 on: Today at 11:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:34:04 pm
Kalvin Phillips or Sofyan Amrabat then.
Not that sort of speculation  ;D
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11804 on: Today at 11:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:25:58 pm
I'd be shocked if it was Zubimendi. From all reports he's not looking to leave Real Sociedad or Spain so it would be a hell of a scoop if we managed to get him to move to NW England.

We're Liverpool Football Club ffs
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11805 on: Today at 11:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:35:30 pm
Not that sort of speculation  ;D

Just testing the water :P
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11806 on: Today at 11:37:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:35:52 pm
We're Liverpool Football Club ffs

That doesn't change anything if he doesn't want to leave Spain, as is the case with plenty of players who don't want to leave a particular place
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11807 on: Today at 11:37:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:39:06 pm
Weird that the club would let a journalist know we've identified and are working on someone, but asked them not to say who it is.  What's the reason for this?  If it's to stop others trying to strike a deal, why say anything at all?  If it's to keep the journalist sweet, just give them the name to release when we're close to sealing the deal.

Is it just to placate the fanbase somewhat?
It wouldn't be the club, it would be a single person within the club who didn't want to be identified.

As for reasons, people who know about football like talking to other people who know about football. Both people learn something, some information tends to be exchanged on both sides. You think there aren't things about the market and our competitors Orstein knows that people in our club don't?
Online Rosario

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11808 on: Today at 11:38:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:35:52 pm
We're Liverpool Football Club ffs
What does that have to do with someone that might not be interested in moving for lifestyle reasons?
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11809 on: Today at 11:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:37:10 pm
That doesn't change anything if he doesn't want to leave Spain, as is the case with plenty of players who don't want to leave a particular place

It's possible Hughes and the club have sold him on the prospect of leaving Spain.
Online Shepnois

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11810 on: Today at 11:40:30 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:38:15 pm
What does that have to do with someone that might not be interested in moving for lifestyle reasons?

If he lacks the ambition to play at the highest level hes not for us anyway.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11811 on: Today at 11:41:43 pm »
Yay, let's argue...
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11812 on: Today at 11:41:48 pm »
Here's an interesting review of him. Sounds like a good all rounder who would (wait ior it...) slot in quite nicely to a double pivot. Not an out and out DM like Rice, or a deep lying playmaker like Rodri (who is the best i have seen in that role since Busquets) but as a useful cog in the system... seems a smart buy?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bJcIcCW4xM

I think I would be quite happy with someone like him. Perhaps not the pace you would want, his 30km/h  (compared to Szlob who is 37km/h and lightning quick) top speed is around that of macAllister.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11813 on: Today at 11:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:38:15 pm
What does that have to do with someone that might not be interested in moving for lifestyle reasons?

He should have a look at what the finest footballer who ever played for Sociedad did when he moved here.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11814 on: Today at 11:43:28 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:31:35 pm
Zubimendi seems a bit too obvious to me. We tend not to buy the obvious choice, (VVD and Ali notwithstanding) - but rather bring in gems that need polishing.

I think someone like Cardoso is a more likely candidate.

Interesting times.
This feels like an exception to that rule where we have a clear hole in the squad in an important position and we will go for the obvious target if it will be a gamechanger for us. We tried to break the bank for Caicedo for example. He fits the bill perfectly as a deep-lying midfielder who will be comfortable playing out from the back rather than the physical monster we all wanted under Klopp. It's been clear that our midfielders are covering far less ground than previously which makes his relative lack of athleticism less of an issue.

It might not be him, but you look at all the other names mooted and you wonder if they're an ideal fit stylistically, ready to go straight in to the first team, or much of an upgrade over what we have right now. If you consider all those points, who are you left with?
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11815 on: Today at 11:45:22 pm »
I think Zubimendi will be squashed in the morning
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11816 on: Today at 11:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:43:28 pm
This feels like an exception to that rule where we have a clear hole in the squad in an important position and we will go for the obvious target if it will be a gamechanger for us. We tried to break the bank for Caicedo for example. He fits the bill perfectly as a deep-lying midfielder who will be comfortable playing out from the back rather than the physical monster we all wanted under Klopp. It's been clear that our midfielders are covering far less ground than previously which makes his relative lack of athleticism less of an issue.

It might not be him, but you look at all the other names mooted and you wonder if they're an ideal fit stylistically, ready to go straight in to the first team, or much of an upgrade over what we have right now. If you consider all those points, who are you left with?

I agree, he would fit in very well.

Let's see who the suits (and nerds) go for.

:)
Online Red Cactii

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11817 on: Today at 11:46:39 pm »
Some loose links (aka someone on Twitter tracking a plane from Orlando to Liverpool) for Federico Redondo. Cant see it personally, he only just moved to MLS.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11818 on: Today at 11:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:34:04 pm
Kalvin Phillips or Sofyan Amrabat then.

 ;D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11819 on: Today at 11:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:38:59 pm
It's possible Hughes and the club have sold him on the prospect of leaving Spain.

Oh yeah absolutely. And I hope they have.

But saying "he may not want to leave his current life" doesn't really lead in to the comment about how big a club we are - because that doesn't matter as much if a guy doesn't want to move.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11820 on: Today at 11:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:41:43 pm
Yay, let's argue...

He's too slow and not taller enough and more a 6.5 than a 6
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11821 on: Today at 11:48:58 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:48:00 pm
He's too slow and not taller enough and more a 6.5 than a 6
Don't you start!

;D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11822 on: Today at 11:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:46:39 pm
Some loose links (aka someone on Twitter tracking a plane from Orlando to Liverpool) for Federico Redondo. Cant see it personally, he only just moved to MLS.

Why would he fly from Orlando if he loves in Miami?

He's driving 4 hours out of his way when he lives in a major city with an airport anyway
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11823 on: Today at 11:49:14 pm »
whos grizz khan
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11824 on: Today at 11:49:42 pm »
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11825 on: Today at 11:50:06 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:49:14 pm
whos grizz khan
Depends on what he's said? ;D
Offline JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11826 on: Today at 11:50:36 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:49:14 pm
whos grizz khan

Grifter. Why, what's he come out with?
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11827 on: Today at 11:51:09 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:49:14 pm
whos grizz khan

Bullshitting ITK wannabe grifter - in my opinion of course.
Online amir87

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11828 on: Today at 11:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:49:42 pm
Amirs cousin.

Thats news to me.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11829 on: Today at 11:51:18 pm »
Xabi's sold him the dream...
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11830 on: Today at 11:52:04 pm »
Online Angelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11831 on: Today at 11:52:11 pm »
Doubt it's Zubi for the reasons mentioned by a few posters - said publicly he doesn't want to leave Sociedad. If that's changed, other clubs who can pay much more than us in wages (I think we can compete on the overall price) will come into play like PSG, United, etc. There's no reason a player and his agent wouldn't want to encourage that sort of competition.

If it is a real possibility, how much do we think he'll go for? Is there a release clause or are we talking about some ridiculous number?

And considering concerns about his lack of athleticism, do we think he operates as part of a double pivot (at least at the start)? 
Online Avens

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11832 on: Today at 11:52:16 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:41:48 pm
I think I would be quite happy with someone like him. Perhaps not the pace you would want, his 30km/h  (compared to Szlob who is 37km/h and lightning quick) top speed is around that of macAllister.

We're all having a good time in here at the moment, transfer thread at its best. So why is that extra L you keep putting in 'Szob' irking me so much  ;D
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11833 on: Today at 11:52:48 pm »
13 hours ago he posted Liverpool have spoken to Zubimendis agent 
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11834 on: Today at 11:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 11:52:11 pm
Doubt it's Zubi for the reasons mentioned by a few posters - said publicly he doesn't want to leave Sociedad. If that's changed, other clubs who can pay much more than us in wages (I think we can compete on the overall price) will come into play like PSG, United, etc. There's no reason a player and his agent wouldn't want to encourage that sort of competition.

If it is a real possibility, how much do we think he'll go for? Is there a release clause or are we talking about some ridiculous number?

And considering concerns about his lack of athleticism, do we think he operates as part of a double pivot (at least at the start)?

There's a release clause apparently. Which would make sense why there's no leaks from either party, neither club really benefits from it.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11835 on: Today at 11:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 11:52:11 pm
Doubt it's Zubi for the reasons mentioned by a few posters - said publicly he doesn't want to leave Sociedad. If that's changed, other clubs who can pay much more than us in wages (I think we can compete on the overall price) will come into play like PSG, United, etc. There's no reason a player and his agent wouldn't want to encourage that sort of competition.

If it is a real possibility, how much do we think he'll go for? Is there a release clause or are we talking about some ridiculous number?

And considering concerns about his lack of athleticism, do we think he operates as part of a double pivot (at least at the start)?

51m apparently
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11836 on: Today at 11:54:32 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:52:48 pm
13 hours ago he posted Liverpool have spoken to Zubimendis agent 

He will have been speculating on the Ornstein update, no more than that. He doesn't have sources.
Online Rosario

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11837 on: Today at 11:54:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:42:00 pm
He should have a look at what the finest footballer who ever played for Sociedad did when he moved here.
You dont have to convince me  ;D

I was hoping wed go after him last year when we rebuilt the midfield but all reports said he was happy to stay. Now that hes experienced CL football with Sociedad last season maybe hes more open to moving, heres hoping.
