StevoHimself

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11680 on: Today at 08:32:52 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:24:34 pm
Wish he hadn't said we're after this mystery #6 now, because I want the name straight away. Wonder if we're already closer to signing him than made out and if he'll be around for Ipswich.

Hope to hear who it is soon. The inner part of me who still has a sense of childlike wonder about the world is hoping that it's somehow, literally, 2018 Fabinho.

Would be the ideal situation really. I think a lot of neutrals still don't realise quite how good he was for us.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11681 on: Today at 08:34:01 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:29:45 pm
FFS Samie the Mrs has just walked past the computer and now wants me to paint the Lounge in Barella blue.

 :D

Arthur-Purple mate. She'll love it.
Sangria

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11682 on: Today at 08:39:00 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 08:32:52 pm
Would be the ideal situation really. I think a lot of neutrals still don't realise quite how good he was for us.

I'm not sure 2018 Fabinho would have been as good for us without 2018 Henderson and 2018 Wijnaldum.
Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11683 on: Today at 08:39:36 pm
Fabinho in that 2nd leg vs Barcelona. Still blows my mind how he played so well with a yellow card so early on.
PeterTheRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11684 on: Today at 08:42:47 pm
Morten Hjulmand or Alan Varela ...
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11685 on: Today at 08:47:32 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:24:40 pm
Itll be S. Followed by U, C, K, E, R, S
:lmao
DTRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11686 on: Today at 08:49:55 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:12:51 pm
Sorry mate I was been glib. I mean, I wish that is announced but nah.

Were after a mystery, specialist 6 according to Ornstein. He also said non Prem based.

Is Andre at Fluminense still putting up strong stats? I know the team isn't doing so well this season but he seemed popular on here in January and also plays outside the Prem.
kvarmeismydad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11687 on: Today at 08:50:36 pm
I'm convinced it's Varela
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11688 on: Today at 08:50:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:29:45 pm
FFS Samie the Mrs has just walked past the computer and now wants me to paint the Lounge in Barella blue.

 :lmao
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11689 on: Today at 08:51:04 pm
Andre will have to keep his 70's porn 'stache if he signs.
