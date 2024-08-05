« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11600 on: Today at 05:59:50 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:32:39 pm
You'd imagine we want 6 starting midfielders for 3 spots..

Right sided pivot ("8") - Macca + Gravenberch
Left sided pivot (formly known as the "6") - New + Jones
#10 - Szobo + Elliot

With Bajcetic as cover from both sides but they are pretty interchangeable I think anyway.

So we're aiming to upgrade Endo with a starter.

That makes sense. Interesting to see who Slot tends to pick for those positions once the season starts and who we'll be getting in as numbers wise, we're well stocked.
Logged


Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11601 on: Today at 06:02:14 pm
I really like Wharton but he has played less games than Lavia in the PL (16). Wharton is better but £100m is fucking bonkers. I know we want transfers but come on now :D
Logged

HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11602 on: Today at 06:02:27 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·1h
[🚨] NEW: Sepp Van Den Berg is reluctant to stay at Liverpool, Wolfsburg remain in the picture for his signature and are willing to sign him permanently.
[@kicker]

As soon as a team offers close to our valuation, I think he'll be gone.
Logged

Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11603 on: Today at 06:02:51 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:54:56 pm
I don't think Palace will sell at all this summer when Guehi is leaving.
And Olise.

Think hes really good, but dont think theres a chance this summer.
Logged


Garlicbread

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11604 on: Today at 06:03:35 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:02:51 pm
And Olise.

Think hes really good, but dont think theres a chance this summer.

Yeah. Eze and Wharton will probably go next summer.
Logged

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11605 on: Today at 06:04:56 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:02:14 pm
I really like Wharton but he has played less games than Lavia in the PL (16). Wharton is better but £100m is fucking bonkers. I know we want transfers but come on now :D

Might have got him cheaper earlier in the summer, they'll want a bigger premium after losing Guehi.
Logged


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11606 on: Today at 06:05:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:27:44 pm
COPE say Marmadashvili would be interested in joining us. Incidentally he shares the same agent as Alisson

https://www.cope.es/emisoras/comunidad-valenciana/valencia-provincia/valencia/deportes-cope-valencia/noticias/liverpool-atleti-entran-escena-por-mamardashvili-20240805_3431968

I'd be all for it. I think he looks like he'll be one of the best goalkeepers over the next ten years or so. Thing is, surely Alisson has another few years left at this level. At least. Fair enough if he's said he wants to move back home or go to Saudi or something at some stage. If we can get him and loan him back to Valencia for a year or even two it'd be sweet. Still think the link sounds very unrealistic otherwise.

Wharton at that price would be fucking insane IMO. He's only played about 15 matches in the Prem, pure Caicedo territory again.
Logged











Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11607 on: Today at 06:06:19 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:02:27 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·1h
[🚨] NEW: Sepp Van Den Berg is reluctant to stay at Liverpool, Wolfsburg remain in the picture for his signature and are willing to sign him permanently.
[@kicker]

As soon as a team offers close to our valuation, I think he'll be gone.

I wanted him to stay but if he doesn't want to be here, fuck him off.

If he wants to go and play in a mediocre team rather than have the chance to develop on our first team then it doesn't say a lot for his ambition or belief in himself. He could have at least give it till Jan.
Logged


Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11608 on: Today at 06:12:46 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:27:44 pm
COPE say Marmadashvili would be interested in joining us. Incidentally he shares the same agent as Alisson

https://www.cope.es/emisoras/comunidad-valenciana/valencia-provincia/valencia/deportes-cope-valencia/noticias/liverpool-atleti-entran-escena-por-mamardashvili-20240805_3431968

Ahhh I've been missing my dose of vili's, since the Euros ended
Logged

paisley1977

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11609 on: Today at 06:15:37 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:02:14 pm
I really like Wharton but he has played less games than Lavia in the PL (16). Wharton is better but £100m is fucking bonkers. I know we want transfers but come on now :D

Think we would have looked at Wharton, especially with Tyler playing along side him at Blackburn in 2023. With us having Bajcetic would there have been any need for us to move for him unless we thought he was a better choice.
Logged


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11610 on: Today at 06:17:23 pm
How is Wharton better than Caicedo in every respect? (Not Chelsea Caicedo).

This is becoming weird. If Wharton was so good, he would've been starting for England in the euros.
Logged

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11611 on: Today at 06:18:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:06:19 pm
I wanted him to stay but if he doesn't want to be here, fuck him off.

If he wants to go and play in a mediocre team rather than have the chance to develop on our first team then it doesn't say a lot for his ambition or belief in himself. He could have at least give it till Jan.


I think he lives in a world where Quansah and Virgil start, and are backed up by Ibou Konate, and possibly Joe Gomez. This is not a great world if you want to start lots of matches.
Logged


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11612 on: Today at 06:20:58 pm
I love how quiet it is. No one has a clue. It will explode soon, Im sure
Logged




lamonti

  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11613 on: Today at 06:22:07 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 04:59:46 pm
Played LB for us a fair few times.

Came on for Robbo at LB in the 4-0 against Barca as well

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/joe-gomez/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/256178/plus/0?saison=&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=&pos=4&trainer_id=

I get the reasoning for keeping him around (not against it by any means because he has been ok for us,) just feel that Sepp is better suited to CB.

Gomez came on for Origi. Milner went to left back when Gini came on at HT.
Logged

Redmoon18

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11614 on: Today at 06:27:38 pm
I dont get the endo critics. He was one of the reasons we had such a brilliant run starting December. He did what was asked for and was quite effective in jurgens scheme.
Maybe some dont remember his performance vs city or Chelsea in the final. Literally put kdb in his pocket and the Belgian had to go out..

He was not perfect but it was his first season, didnt have any preseason And of course had to adapt to the pl and to jurgens style.

Of course Arne wants something different now but lets not forget what endo did last season.
Logged

jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11615 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:06:19 pm
I wanted him to stay but if he doesn't want to be here, fuck him off.

If he wants to go and play in a mediocre team rather than have the chance to develop on our first team then it doesn't say a lot for his ambition or belief in himself. He could have at least give it till Jan.
Jesus, calm down. Most young players would probably do the same, and its not like he was born into the club
Logged

Irishred1

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11616 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm
Praying to Derek Acorah for the first letter of name
Logged

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11617 on: Today at 06:40:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:06:19 pm
I wanted him to stay but if he doesn't want to be here, fuck him off.

If he wants to go and play in a mediocre team rather than have the chance to develop on our first team then it doesn't say a lot for his ambition or belief in himself. He could have at least give it till Jan.

Come on now!

Hes been a Liverpool player for 5 years.

About time he made this decision.  Its a risk players take, it's a big deal and a big thrill when a huge club comes in for them when they are just teenagers, but not many make the grade.  He hasnt.  A lot is about timing too of coures, Quansahs timing was brilliant!

The arrogance of the mediocre team shouts too, every chance in the future hell find himself playing in Europe, and maybe at international level and/or playing for trophies, thats not just something he can do at 3 or 4 clubs.
Logged

sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11618 on: Today at 06:43:08 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:17:23 pm
How is Wharton better than Caicedo in every respect? (Not Chelsea Caicedo).

This is becoming weird. If Wharton was so good, he would've been starting for England in the euros.

Would he? Trent is Englands best right back yet he was miles down the list for that spot for Southgate. You forget what a dipshit Southgate is.
Logged






RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11619 on: Today at 06:49:21 pm
If Sepp wants to go and we get a good fee then so be it

There are loads of quality CBs out there with huge potential and who would be willing to earn a spot in the side. We could use the money for him to get one of them and improve upon the squad
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11620 on: Today at 06:50:34 pm
New signing paraded at the Seville game?
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11621 on: Today at 06:50:39 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:27:44 pm
COPE say Marmadashvili would be interested in joining us. Incidentally he shares the same agent as Alisson

https://www.cope.es/emisoras/comunidad-valenciana/valencia-provincia/valencia/deportes-cope-valencia/noticias/liverpool-atleti-entran-escena-por-mamardashvili-20240805_3431968
Interesting.

These days, players values explode when they play in the Prem for a few months so waiting isn't really viable.

Bournemouth want him and they'd subsidize part of what we pay for him anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:55:46 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Garlicbread

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11622 on: Today at 06:51:53 pm
According to Ian Doyle the left back from Argentina is not a target at the moment.
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11623 on: Today at 06:52:57 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:51:53 pm
According to Ian Doyle the left back from Argentina is not a target at the moment.

So there's a chance...
Logged

Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11624 on: Today at 06:55:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:58 pm
I love how quiet it is. No one has a clue. It will explode soon, Im sure

It will need to, we're playing next weekend hahaha.
Logged

RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11625 on: Today at 06:56:22 pm
The goalkeeper stuff doesnt make sense to me unless Kelleher is off 100%

No ones looking like meeting our price for him, keep him as second choice this year and if Ali is off in a year just push Kelleher to first choice, Jaros as his back up. Hes excellent
Logged

newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11626 on: Today at 06:58:13 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:51:53 pm
According to Ian Doyle the left back from Argentina is not a target at the moment.

Not a surprise.
Logged

Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #11627 on: Today at 07:00:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:06:19 pm
I wanted him to stay but if he doesn't want to be here, fuck him off.

If he wants to go and play in a mediocre team rather than have the chance to develop on our first team then it doesn't say a lot for his ambition or belief in himself. He could have at least give it till Jan.

Only a couple of weeks into your school holidays and you're already in a huff.
Logged

KC7

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingeb
« Reply #11628 on: Today at 07:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:45:50 pm
I think the Endo signing worked out exactly as planned. He was a low cost stop gap signed in the final days of the window when our long term targets fell through. Now he's served his purpose he'll probably move on. He must be amongst the lowest earners in the squad and we'll likely recoup the bulk of the transfer fee we paid for him.

It was Jurgen's last season though (of course we didnt know that last summer), his last shot with us. Stop gaps don't win leagues. If the purpose of his signing was top four, fine, but this isn't a side whose aspiration was top four. We had a goalkeeper, a back four, and an attack that was league title worthy. Ali, Trent, Robbo, Virgil, Quansah/Konate, Diaz, Jota, Salah. Jones (our best player in 2023), Mac (hit Modric level), and Dom (started on fire when fresh), three 8s who also look title winning standard. Not only was it Klopp's last year, but these are top players in their prime and you don't waste a year of that.

It was a huge ask to rebuild the midfield in one window, it's never been done before by any top side. Ultimately we fell short of bringing in the required standard. Had we brought in the 6 we needed, we may have had a big prize to go with it.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11629 on: Today at 07:00:46 pm »
Locatelli is my new random shout after seeing some graphs on Twitter and how many CMs Juve have bought this summer.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11630 on: Today at 07:01:14 pm »
Samie I can't believe you haven't posted the name doing the rounds on the dark-side of LFC twitter for the #6.

Sepp leaving makes sense to me - there simply isn't room for every single promising LFC talent to make the team/squad. Happy to have him stay - he's shown up well this pre-season, but he's been here 5 years and probably wants to go and establish himself as a first-choice somewhere, and he's not going to have that opportunity here realistically. He's also not the calibre of player/talent (in my opinion) that was ever going to go on and become a starter for us. If we can get a good fee and re-invest in the team, it's hard to really get all that het-up about it either way to be honest. Personally I'd apply the exact same mindset to Gomez too, though it looks like he'll stay for another year.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,703
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11631 on: Today at 07:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:00:46 pm
Locatelli is my new random shout after seeing some graphs on Twitter and how many CMs Juve have bought this summer.

Do we have to tap the De Caprio sign? ;)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,650
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11632 on: Today at 07:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:01:14 pm
Samie I can't believe you haven't posted the name doing the rounds on the dark-side of LFC twitter for the #6.



Oh I can I just don't want to... ;D
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,294
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11633 on: Today at 07:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 06:35:51 pm
Praying to Derek Acorah for the first letter of name

It starts with an 'M'



Then and 'r'




Followed by '.'
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,294
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11634 on: Today at 07:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:06:19 pm
I wanted him to stay but if he doesn't want to be here, fuck him off.

If he wants to go and play in a mediocre team rather than have the chance to develop on our first team then it doesn't say a lot for his ambition or belief in himself. He could have at least give it till Jan.

Probably terrified of ending up in a gimp mask, chained up next to Nat Phillips in Edwards dungeon.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,650
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11635 on: Today at 07:11:29 pm »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11636 on: Today at 07:12:47 pm »
Ian Doyle denying transfer links and KC7 still going on about a number 6 costing us our entire season. Hurry up Orny  :mindblown
Logged

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • Well Red.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11637 on: Today at 07:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:29 pm

I didn't know Enter Shikiri were so defensive.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11638 on: Today at 07:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:12:47 pm
Ian Doyle denying transfer links and KC7 still going on about a number 6 costing us our entire season. Hurry up Orny  :mindblown

Has KC7 mentioned this before? Ive not seen it ;)
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,098
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11639 on: Today at 07:13:39 pm »
The return of Emre Can.
Logged
