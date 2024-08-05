I think the Endo signing worked out exactly as planned. He was a low cost stop gap signed in the final days of the window when our long term targets fell through. Now he's served his purpose he'll probably move on. He must be amongst the lowest earners in the squad and we'll likely recoup the bulk of the transfer fee we paid for him.



It was Jurgen's last season though (of course we didnt know that last summer), his last shot with us. Stop gaps don't win leagues. If the purpose of his signing was top four, fine, but this isn't a side whose aspiration was top four. We had a goalkeeper, a back four, and an attack that was league title worthy. Ali, Trent, Robbo, Virgil, Quansah/Konate, Diaz, Jota, Salah. Jones (our best player in 2023), Mac (hit Modric level), and Dom (started on fire when fresh), three 8s who also look title winning standard. Not only was it Klopp's last year, but these are top players in their prime and you don't waste a year of that.It was a huge ask to rebuild the midfield in one window, it's never been done before by any top side. Ultimately we fell short of bringing in the required standard. Had we brought in the 6 we needed, we may have had a big prize to go with it.