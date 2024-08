Hard to figure out who the mystery 6 is but we know they must fit a certain profile:



Under 24

Play in foreign league

Have a release clause

Not have any other top team after them

Be an opportunistic signing

Low fee or low wages

Good but not world class (only sign this profile after a big sale)

Over 6ft

Good on the ball

Not a crab

Will underwhelm part of the fanbase



Anyone have an ideas on players who fit this profile?