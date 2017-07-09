« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282] 283   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 476529 times)

Offline tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11240 on: Today at 03:20:24 am »
In less than two weeks, the league will start.
As of now, zero in, zero out, no contract extension for VVD, Salah and TAA. They would be free to talk to any team in few months?
Hughes performance so far has been extremely worrying
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,583
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11241 on: Today at 03:33:25 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:22:33 am
Bastoni's an odd link. I don't know much about him cos I don't watch Serie A...anyone?
Gastonia is from Indy Kaila

That is not a link. Even for Samie
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11242 on: Today at 05:53:31 am »
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 03:20:24 am
In less than two weeks, the league will start.
As of now, zero in, zero out, no contract extension for VVD, Salah and TAA. They would be free to talk to any team in few months?
Hughes performance so far has been extremely worrying

Yeah Hughes out! 🍴(there's no pitchfork emoji, so a knife and fork will have to do)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,638
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11243 on: Today at 06:05:57 am »
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 03:20:24 am
In less than two weeks, the league will start.
As of now, zero in, zero out, no contract extension for VVD, Salah and TAA. They would be free to talk to any team in few months?
Hughes performance so far has been extremely worrying
A bournemouth level of performance so far from Hughes in the transfer window.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline tamadic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11244 on: Today at 06:21:53 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:53:31 am
Yeah Hughes out! 🍴(there's no pitchfork emoji, so a knife and fork will have to do)

Well, I won't blame him for failing to secure the French team deal.
All the budget is saved to buy the team instead of any player
Selling before buying... I feel sorry for him and Slot
We were used to have ~£30m net spend. This season we might have none?

Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,895
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11245 on: Today at 06:25:46 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm
I don't see either of those leaving though. Which is why I can't see they bringing someone in there.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm
I think this is the other thing, we can only register 25. Short of binning off some senior players, where's the gaps?

I think this is poor reasoning. If we were to sign genuine competition for Robertson we'd strengthen both the squad and the XI, and Tsimikas would make whatever choice is best for him at that point.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,673
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11246 on: Today at 06:25:47 am »
Inter are in huge debt, just saying.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11247 on: Today at 06:26:13 am »
Not a dig, but maybe Slot isnt that used to the base-level quality of player we have here (vs his old club), so maybe not best positioned to assess the incremental-type improvements we need to properly compete for the league
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11248 on: Today at 06:47:38 am »
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 06:21:53 am
Well, I won't blame him for failing to secure the French team deal.
All the budget is saved to buy the team instead of any player
Selling before buying... I feel sorry for him and Slot
We were used to have ~£30m net spend. This season we might have none?

Or we could just wait a bit before judging his performance? If Trent, Virgil and Mo all leave for free I'll agree it was poor work. I suspect none of them will.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11249 on: Today at 06:47:50 am »
At this point if we signed no one but got Trent signed up I would take it.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,016
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11250 on: Today at 06:57:35 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:47:50 am
At this point if we signed no one but got Trent signed up I would take it.

You've moved onto bargaining, I'm still on denial.

This is the week we kick into action!
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,673
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11251 on: Today at 07:01:44 am »
Bastoni, Hincapié, Schlotterbeck are all the right profile of defender we should be targeting imo.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11252 on: Today at 07:51:37 am »
Ooh, Ornstein says were targeting a specialist No6 from outside the PL.

Specifically says weve identified a target.

Varela? Zubimendi? Ederson? Who else makes sense?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:14 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11253 on: Today at 08:00:05 am »
BANG BANG!!! Getttt the fuck in!!!

Will be funny to see the reaction from the "why are you losers suggesting a 6, Slot wont use one" lot.

Hopefully a name leaks later.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11254 on: Today at 08:00:19 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:51:37 am
Ooh, Ornstein says were targeting a specialist No6 from outside the PL.

Specifically says weve identified a target.

Varela? Zubimendi? Ederson? Who else makes sense?

Varela imo
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11255 on: Today at 08:00:28 am »
Arne Slot is yet to welcome a new arrival since taking over as Liverpools manager but has been calm about the situation.

However, Slot used Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the No 6 position during their tour  in which Liverpool won all three of their games. Despite Slot praising Gravenberchs performance in the friendly against Manchester United, Liverpool have now identified a target in that position.


Szoboszlai has been playing at No 6 in the U.S.
It is worth keeping an eye on that situation this week, with Liverpool pursuing a specialist No 6 from outside of the Premier League.

They have turned down bids for Endo this summer, in part because of the tricky market in that position, but are now moving ahead with a signing for that role.

^ Ornstein in The Athletic.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,016
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11256 on: Today at 08:02:20 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:51:37 am
Ooh, Ornstein says were targeting a specialist No6 from outside the PL.

Specifically says weve identified a target.

HERE WE GO
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11257 on: Today at 08:04:45 am »
Get me Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11258 on: Today at 08:07:04 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:00:28 am
Arne Slot is yet to welcome a new arrival since taking over as Liverpools manager but has been calm about the situation.

However, Slot used Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the No 6 position during their tour  in which Liverpool won all three of their games. Despite Slot praising Gravenberchs performance in the friendly against Manchester United, Liverpool have now identified a target in that position.


Szoboszlai has been playing at No 6 in the U.S.
It is worth keeping an eye on that situation this week, with Liverpool pursuing a specialist No 6 from outside of the Premier League.

They have turned down bids for Endo this summer, in part because of the tricky market in that position, but are now moving ahead with a signing for that role.

^ Ornstein in The Athletic.
Deal likely nearly done is my guess
Wonder is it Ugarte considering the reports Man utd looking elsewhere
Probably unlikely considering he isn't press resistant.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11259 on: Today at 08:11:44 am »
Porto fans absolutely worship Varela, would be interesting if it's him.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11260 on: Today at 08:14:15 am »
Elliot@Ifcelliot·10m
It is so interesting how football journalism works, he gets the scoop that we have identified our man and hes outside the premier league but no name?


barry@BackseatsmanLFC·9m
The Athletic requires double verification from independent parties before publishing. He's probably got a name but only got verification from one person, whereas with the overall line about us identifying a DM he has multiple verifications. 🤓


I think we will get a name very, very soon.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,627
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11261 on: Today at 08:14:40 am »
Looks like something is imminent then. Bit weird for Ornstein to be gatekeeping the name. Zubimendi immediately springs to mind though.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11262 on: Today at 08:14:42 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:17:03 am
I left out doom cycles  those are key

I dunno, posters who get frustrated at the speculations, opinions and doom cycles of other posters feel like just as integral a part of the transfer thread. Itd be a much less acromonious place without them of course, which is ironic because they like to say how other people are ruining the forum.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11263 on: Today at 08:15:11 am »
So we doing pre transfer banger announcements now?

Ok fine, Im in.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11264 on: Today at 08:16:02 am »
Coincidence that United have pulled out of Ugarte?

A bit like us when we announce were not interested in someone a few days before they join a rival
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11265 on: Today at 08:16:16 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:51:37 am
Ooh, Ornstein says were targeting a specialist No6 from outside the PL.

Specifically says weve identified a target.

Varela? Zubimendi? Ederson? Who else makes sense?

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:14:43 pm
Don't bother, some people can't even see we don't play with a single 6 ala Fabinho anymore, yet will use that as a stick to beat our current players with for new roles under Slot.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11266 on: Today at 08:17:15 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:16:02 am
Coincidence that United have pulled out of Ugarte?

A bit like us when we announce were not interested in someone a few days before they join a rival

After all the fuss about on the ball quality in here the last week or so that'd be hilarious
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11267 on: Today at 08:17:55 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:16:02 am
Coincidence that United have pulled out of Ugarte?

A bit like us when we announce were not interested in someone a few days before they join a rival

Possibly. Feel like he'd be seen as too limited on the ball given what Slot wants in that role.

Outside the PL doesn't mean outside England. Maybe we're finally getting Sander Berge.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,673
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11268 on: Today at 08:18:12 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:16:16 am


Maybe hold your baiting till the player is announced.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11269 on: Today at 08:20:25 am »
A '6' can be an Ugarte, it can also be a Thiago. A range exists.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,673
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11270 on: Today at 08:22:39 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 08:20:25 am
A '6' can be an Ugarte, it can also be a Thiago. A range exists.

Exactly! My point has always been I don't believe Slot wants a pure destroyer, he values the ability on the ball more than the defensive side (which still needs to be sound) cue us signing Ugarte :D

Bet Romano is smashing every single agent he knows trying to get that name out first.

My bet is Joyce releasing it first.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11271 on: Today at 08:23:35 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:17:55 am
Possibly. Feel like he'd be seen as too limited on the ball given what Slot wants in that role.

Outside the PL doesn't mean outside England. Maybe we're finally getting Sander Berge.

The Athletic have actually said Berge has held talks with United on the same place Ornsteins mentioned our 6 pursuit.

Quote
Fulham made a bid of around £20million for Scott McTominay, but United are holding out for at least £25m. United are considering midfield options and one player under consideration is Sander Berge, who Burnley are prepared to sell.

 ;)
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,273
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11272 on: Today at 08:25:19 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 08:20:25 am
A '6' can be an Ugarte, it can also be a Thiago. A range exists.
Yes, but the "specialist" does sound more like the former to me.

And looking at the players that we have and that Slot has tried in preseason, I really doubt that it's the on-ball skills that are missing from the likes of Jones, Gravenberch and Szobo. Slot complained that we gave up too many chances against ManU
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11273 on: Today at 08:26:45 am »
Am I right in thinking Slot got a 3 year contract? No way is he spending the first season assessing the players. He doesnt have the time for that. This thread really isnt helped by people slating others for saying we need players, then going on to say they also think we need players but maybe Slot doesnt. Its bizarre.

We were not good enough last season. Without additions, we will not be good enough this season.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11274 on: Today at 08:27:31 am »
Oooh hello. A name would be nice Ornstein, but I guess a little non-specific fuel for the thread won't hurt.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,270
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11275 on: Today at 08:28:05 am »
Desperate for a name here so I can start YouTube scouting whoever it is.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11276 on: Today at 08:28:21 am »
Another bid around what Marseille made for Endo and he's off then
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,673
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11277 on: Today at 08:28:42 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:26:45 am
Am I right in thinking Slot got a 3 year contract? No way is he spending the first season assessing the players. He doesnt have the time for that. This thread really isnt helped by people slating others for saying we need players, then going on to say they also think we need players but maybe Slot doesnt. Its bizarre.

We were not good enough last season. Without additions, we will not be good enough this season.

But none of this has happened, what has happened is some people are wetting the bed weve not signed anyone yet, others have then said reasons why this is the case and then the owners get brought up and the circle continues.

No one has said we dont need reinforcements, only suggestions why we havent yet.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11278 on: Today at 08:29:35 am »
Psg sign Neves
Man utd "pull out" of Ugarte

Its likely PSG will drop demands for Ugarte too
Possibly a Serie A DM either with Hughes connections
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #11279 on: Today at 08:31:36 am »
Hjulmand or Frendrup?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282] 283   Go Up
« previous next »
 