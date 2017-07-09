Arne Slot is yet to welcome a new arrival since taking over as Liverpools manager but has been calm about the situation.



However, Slot used Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the No 6 position during their tour  in which Liverpool won all three of their games. Despite Slot praising Gravenberchs performance in the friendly against Manchester United, Liverpool have now identified a target in that position.





Szoboszlai has been playing at No 6 in the U.S.

It is worth keeping an eye on that situation this week, with Liverpool pursuing a specialist No 6 from outside of the Premier League.



They have turned down bids for Endo this summer, in part because of the tricky market in that position, but are now moving ahead with a signing for that role.



^ Ornstein in The Athletic.