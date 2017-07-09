« previous next »
In less than two weeks, the league will start.
As of now, zero in, zero out, no contract extension for VVD, Salah and TAA. They would be free to talk to any team in few months?
Hughes performance so far has been extremely worrying
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:22:33 am
Bastoni's an odd link. I don't know much about him cos I don't watch Serie A...anyone?
Gastonia is from Indy Kaila

That is not a link. Even for Samie
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 03:20:24 am
In less than two weeks, the league will start.
As of now, zero in, zero out, no contract extension for VVD, Salah and TAA. They would be free to talk to any team in few months?
Hughes performance so far has been extremely worrying

Yeah Hughes out! 🍴(there's no pitchfork emoji, so a knife and fork will have to do)
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 03:20:24 am
In less than two weeks, the league will start.
As of now, zero in, zero out, no contract extension for VVD, Salah and TAA. They would be free to talk to any team in few months?
Hughes performance so far has been extremely worrying
A bournemouth level of performance so far from Hughes in the transfer window.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:53:31 am
Yeah Hughes out! 🍴(there's no pitchfork emoji, so a knife and fork will have to do)

Well, I won't blame him for failing to secure the French team deal.
All the budget is saved to buy the team instead of any player
Selling before buying... I feel sorry for him and Slot
We were used to have ~£30m net spend. This season we might have none?

Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm
I don't see either of those leaving though. Which is why I can't see they bringing someone in there.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm
I think this is the other thing, we can only register 25. Short of binning off some senior players, where's the gaps?

I think this is poor reasoning. If we were to sign genuine competition for Robertson we'd strengthen both the squad and the XI, and Tsimikas would make whatever choice is best for him at that point.
Inter are in huge debt, just saying.
Not a dig, but maybe Slot isnt that used to the base-level quality of player we have here (vs his old club), so maybe not best positioned to assess the incremental-type improvements we need to properly compete for the league
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 06:21:53 am
Well, I won't blame him for failing to secure the French team deal.
All the budget is saved to buy the team instead of any player
Selling before buying... I feel sorry for him and Slot
We were used to have ~£30m net spend. This season we might have none?

Or we could just wait a bit before judging his performance? If Trent, Virgil and Mo all leave for free I'll agree it was poor work. I suspect none of them will.
At this point if we signed no one but got Trent signed up I would take it.
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:47:50 am
At this point if we signed no one but got Trent signed up I would take it.

You've moved onto bargaining, I'm still on denial.

This is the week we kick into action!
Bastoni, Hincapié, Schlotterbeck are all the right profile of defender we should be targeting imo.
