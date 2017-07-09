Bastoni's an odd link. I don't know much about him cos I don't watch Serie A...anyone?
In less than two weeks, the league will start. As of now, zero in, zero out, no contract extension for VVD, Salah and TAA. They would be free to talk to any team in few months? Hughes performance so far has been extremely worrying
Yeah Hughes out! 🍴(there's no pitchfork emoji, so a knife and fork will have to do)
I don't see either of those leaving though. Which is why I can't see they bringing someone in there.
I think this is the other thing, we can only register 25. Short of binning off some senior players, where's the gaps?
Well, I won't blame him for failing to secure the French team deal. All the budget is saved to buy the team instead of any playerSelling before buying... I feel sorry for him and SlotWe were used to have ~£30m net spend. This season we might have none?
At this point if we signed no one but got Trent signed up I would take it.
