Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm
Let's say we finish the window with Anthony Gordon and a pretty good midfielder in the doors. We sell some of the fringe players... and let's say Luis Diaz leaves. What would you think of that?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:23:02 pm
I think so, from a fan's perspective, but ultimately what does that matter? If we think we need a 6 but Slot doesn't, it'll affect our own expectations. I'll still trust the manager's opinion over anyone in here - including myself.

to be honest I think this is where I am albeit that I don't phrase it in a way people like

Would I sign a Zubemendi or someone? Probably, but there must be a reason we're not arsed, and I try to understand why given the people qualified to make the decision know more about football than me.


I think people who come in here saying we 'need' certain positions or inventing interest in players that doesn't appear to exist like Wharton or use words like 'negligent' are just setting themselves up to be pissed off for not much good reason.  For better or worse we've no control over the process. Let's see who's on the pitch for the games next season and go from there.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:29:53 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:23:02 pm
I think so, from a fan's perspective, but ultimately what does that matter? If we think we need a 6 but Slot doesn't, it'll affect our own expectations. I'll still trust the manager's opinion over anyone in here - including myself.

That is what you were saying last season about Klopp not wanting a defensive minded 6. That he wanted ball players and that he wanted to mould Macca into his ideal 6.

Then Endo played the equivalent of 30+ 90 minutes. When did the Coach state that he didn't want a 6?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:31:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm
Of course it doesnt matter. So i guess the conclusion is that its not worth even talking about it or anything.

Why? I don't think anyone wants to shut down transfer chat do they? It's just the hysterical reaction to tweets about us having a strong squad that people find unnecessary. I'm happy to read about someone's view on why we need a DM and who they think might fit, there's just no need to come to unsupported conclusions about who's to blame if we don't sign them.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm
Tony G and a midfielder will be signed, apart from that I don't know.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm
Let's say we finish the window with Anthony Gordon and a pretty good midfielder in the doors. We sell some of the fringe players... and let's say Luis Diaz leaves. What would you think of that?

I would say going into the season with an aging Robbo and Tsimikas who has massive dips in form would be a huge gamble.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
I would say going into the season with an aging Robbo and Tsimikas who has massive dips in form would be a huge gamble.

I don't see either of those leaving though. Which is why I can't see they bringing someone in there.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm
I don't see either of those leaving though. Which is why I can't see they bringing someone in there.

I think this is the other thing, we can only register 25. Short of binning off some senior players, where's the gaps?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:35:21 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:29:53 pm
That is what you were saying last season about Klopp not wanting a defensive minded 6. That he wanted ball players and that he wanted to mould Macca into his ideal 6.

Then Endo played the equivalent of 30+ 90 minutes. When did the Coach state that he didn't want a 6?

I'm not sure I did say that, and you have recent form for making up things that I said, but if I did say it, I'm sure I'd have phrased it as an opinion, or suggested that it was a possibility. Which is exactly what I'm saying regarding Slot. I have no idea if he wants a more defensive DM or if he wants ball playing/carrying DMs. His use of and comments about Grav and Jones suggest the latter, but I don't know what internal conversations have been.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:35:46 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm
I think this is the other thing, we can only register 25. Short of binning off some senior players, where's the gaps?

As Henderson and Fabinho showed when yo start bringing players in and make it clear that they are no longer first choice then players look to leave.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
to be honest I think this is where I am albeit that I don't phrase it in a way people like

Would I sign a Zubemendi or someone? Probably, but there must be a reason we're not arsed, and I try to understand why given the people qualified to make the decision know more about football than me.


I think people who come in here saying we 'need' certain positions or inventing interest in players that doesn't appear to exist like Wharton or use words like 'negligent' are just setting themselves up to be pissed off for not much good reason.  For better or worse we've no control over the process. Let's see who's on the pitch for the games next season and go from there.

Okay but this is the transfer thread 
Feels like we do this dance every summer with people in the transfer thread saying why is everyone fretting about transfers 

This is the mindless speculation, player evaluation, bears, panic and blame game for no mbappe and excitement for rumors all summer thread

If you just want to trust the process and see who lines up for us on 1st sept just stay out the thread surely?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:39:23 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:35:21 pm
I'm not sure I did say that, and you have recent form for making up things that I said, but if I did say it, I'm sure I'd have phrased it as an opinion, or suggested that it was a possibility. Which is exactly what I'm saying regarding Slot. I have no idea if he wants a more defensive DM or if he wants ball playing/carrying DMs. His use of and comments about Grav and Jones suggest the latter, but I don't know what internal conversations have been.

Slot clearly expected to bring players in though. Given a 6 is a glaring weakness in the squad on the balance of possibilities wouldn't you say it was likely he wants one?

I mean it would quite simply be a monumental gamble to try and convert one of our 8's into a 6 in his first season.

If you look at the tactical differences between Klopp and Slot then for me the key area that needs strengthening if we are to transition to a team that passes teams to death is quality 6's.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm
Okay but this is the transfer thread 
Feels like we do this dance every summer with people in the transfer thread saying why is everyone fretting about transfers 

This is the mindless speculation, player evaluation, bears, panic and blame game for no mbappe and excitement for rumors all summer thread

If you just want to trust the process and see who lines up for us on 1st sept just stay out the thread surely?

Where has JP said people shouldn't speculate about signings? I'm sure if there was a discussion about the pros and cons of Zubimendi he'd join in. It's when certain posters seemingly get angry because we haven't signed Zubimendi that we end up in this doom cycle.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:39:23 pm
Slot clearly expected to bring players in though. Given a 6 is a glaring weakness in the squad on the balance of possibilities wouldn't you say it was likely he wants one?

I mean it would quite simply be a monumental gamble to try and convert one of our 8's into a 6 in his first season.

If you look at the tactical differences between Klopp and Slot then for me the key area that needs strengthening if we are to transition to a team that passes teams to death is quality 6's.

Sure, I probably agree with you. Slot might not though and if we don't end up with a new 6 that could be the reason, rather than any shortcomings in our recruitment process.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Essays in the transfer thread.

I remember when it was bear gifs, dodgy tweets, shit jokes and random fun. Damn, we used to be able to have a whole transfer forum with threads for each player without even 10% of the shite one thread gets now. Guess thats indicative of how the internet is these days.

Mad isn't it?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:05:13 am
Pretty sure Essays in the transfer thread is a London Grammar song.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:17:03 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm
Where has JP said people shouldn't speculate about signings? I'm sure if there was a discussion about the pros and cons of Zubimendi he'd join in. It's when certain posters seemingly get angry because we haven't signed Zubimendi that we end up in this doom cycle.

I left out doom cycles  those are key
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:21:16 am
The Bastoni link is abit of a shout, possibly the best CB in Serie A , and could well be best or close to best in the world in his position , would be nice but to me doubtful.. Though Bastoni , Soler , (DM) , Gordon would be a superb window, wonder if we might take another look at Ugarte just to piss the Manc's off. If we do go for a DM though I still think Fofana would be the perfect cheap buy , really should ahve got Mat Wieffer though his stats are very good. Also could look at someone quite unknown but has very good stats Amadou Haidara from RB liepzig

https://fbref.com/en/players/4876c9ab/Mats-Wieffer#all_scout_summary

https://fbref.com/en/players/822d51d7/Youssouf-Fofana#all_scout_summary

https://fbref.com/en/players/92432bc6/Amadou-Haidara#all_scout_summary

https://fbref.com/en/players/c9817014/Manuel-Ugarte-Ribeiro#all_scout_summary

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:23:19 am
Ugarte seems like he will be very expensive which is the reason Man Utd walked away and we never seemed that high on him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:31:45 am
As much as I dont like him, and dont really rate him myself does anyone think that Conor Gallagher might have done well in this slot formation?

https://fbref.com/en/players/c2731c10/Conor-Gallagher#all_scout_summary

ewww that felt almost dirty putting that in there. think he is going to Atletico Madrid.

please feel free to ignore my thinking out loud !
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:45:23 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 12:20:05 pm
Arne Slot says Liverpool monitoring transfer market but pleased with strength of squad

By James Pearce 19m ago

Arne Slot says Liverpool have their eye open to see whats available in the transfer market  but insists it is hard to improve the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Slot, who oversaw a successful pre-season tour of the US with three straight wins, has yet to make the first signing of his Anfield reign. However, discussions with sporting director Richard Hughes over the options available to them are continuing on a daily basis.

The bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players, Slot said. It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then is he available? Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us.

Richard is working hard on it and lets see what comes from this. If hes not here with us then we speak on the phone many times.

My main focus has been on working with the team and preparing them in the best possible way for the first Premier League game. Hes working on things and he keeps me updated.

Asked if he was looking to add a holding midfielder to his squad this month, Slot added: I think Ryan (Gravenberch) did really well in that position (against Manchester United in South Carolina) and we have other options as well.

The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still havent, but a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see whats available, players who can strengthen the squad and that is what we  Richard mostly  but me as well are looking to do. That is not particular to one position. We constantly evaluate the squad where can we do something and what we have.

There are also some big decisions to be made in terms of outgoings. Liverpool have turned down bids for Wataru Endo, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, while youngsters like Tyler Morton, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak are also attracting interest.

I think other clubs have more players than us but it depends on who you are counting, Slot said. If you are counting all the youngsters on the tour then there are many but a few of them will go back to the under-21s or under-18s so I dont think we have too many.

In most positions we have double and that is completely normal. If you look at other Premier League clubs (laughs) you see more players than double in every position. For me, we have a normal amount of players, especially if you play all these cup games and we have to play more Champions League games this season.

Slot is looking forward to having his full squad together for the first time at Kirkby on Tuesday with Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Alisson back on board. Gomez came close to leaving Liverpool for Newcastle United earlier this summer when talks took place over Anthony Gordon moving in the opposite direction.

Alexander-Arnold, who has entered the final year of his contract, spoke with Slot prior to the Euros but his future was not a topic of debate. We didnt speak about his commitment, we only spoke about the way I wanted him to play and how he could fit in that style, Slot revealed.

He was mainly focused on the Euros at that moment we spoke and I saw some clips from people recently showing me that he looks really fit and sharp. I cant wait to see him train.

But some others did quite well on the tour so it is interesting to see if the others come back and the level goes up even more.

We have a good platform to build from and not just because of this tour. Jurgen left this squad in a very good place. Now it is up to us to keep performing like Liverpool did for so many years.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5681122/2024/08/05/arne-slot-liverpool-transfer-news/

A very sensible interview. We do have at least 2 very good senior players for every position. If someone comes in, he will need to be better than what we already have ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:53:29 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:34:19 pm
Not going to requote the whole thing like! But yeah, Gravenberch for DM, thats a very interesting prospect actually.

Gravenberch did start his career at Ajax as a defensive midfielder, before being moved further forward ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:59:48 am

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:08:14 pm
Quansah was promoted instead of signing someone last summer. (a CB was being targeted). Matip has now left. Maybe Van Den Berg will be Matip's replacement but is currently up for sale.

Has there been any recent news about Van den Berg leaving?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:07:11 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:16:41 pm
https://www.relevo.com/futbol/mercado-fichajes/liverpool-mamardashvili-cederlo-bournemouth-20240805143436-nt.html

They broke the news of our interest in June. They said Alisson will continue for "at least" a year and that the guy wabts to start which is why he'd be loaned out.

In their opinion, we want to do what some criticize us for not doing enough; getting him when he's still affordable.

To be honest, that makes a lot of sense ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:11:52 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm
"Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the sale of all the rights of the player João Neves, for a net amount of  59,921,587, plus a variable remuneration linked to objectives with the result that the overall amount of the transfer could reach a net amount of 69,908,518."

Shame we couldn't get involved at that price, in these crazy times that's very good for an all round midfielder who's just carried Benfica at 19. Mendes tax but we don't seem shy in paying agents.

He would have made sense for us only if we didn't have Mac Allister already ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:13:21 am
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:34:07 pm
Sounds like we're willing to let Doak go out on loan. Might increase the chances of an attacker coming in.

https://x.com/charliegordonsj/status/1820422000956866790

Or it could mean that Carvalho is staying ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:18:11 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:16:37 pm
Gravenberch does have all the technical and physical tools it's just the tactical/IQ side of the game.

With Slots record of being able to improve players I'm assuming he backs his coaching to be able to teach him the tactical side.

I don't think its as easy as it was under Klopp to identify which midfielder would be suited now.

And people often forget that Gravenberch has just turned 22 ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:18:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm
Okay but this is the transfer thread 
Feels like we do this dance every summer with people in the transfer thread saying why is everyone fretting about transfers 

This is the mindless speculation, player evaluation, bears, panic and blame game for no mbappe and excitement for rumors all summer thread

If you just want to trust the process and see who lines up for us on 1st sept just stay out the thread surely?

No, I'm not trying to stop people doing anything - happy to discuss actual links and where players might fit - think my posts prove that.

Shit, on some things, I'd like my mind changed, or at least would like to see interesting discussion - Al's last few posts have actually been good to read and a much better explanation of his feelings and opinions than usual and gives me something to think about. I posted something similar on our transfer philosophy yesterday (I think, maybe Saturday)

it's the seething anger and discussions of 'negligence' and 'NEEDS' that I find odd...you can do what you want...it's not my forum...I'll contribute where I feel like doing...assuming that's OK of course :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:21:27 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:13:21 am
Or it could mean that Carvalho is staying ...

Both probably are going. Too much rumblings of teams coming in for Carvalho.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:22:22 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:24:28 pm
Luke Edwards@LukeEdwardsTele·9m
🚨EXCLUSIVE Newcastle United close to completing deal to sign England international Marc Guehi in major coup for club #nufc

Another one we can strike off our list of potential signings.

We were after Guehi? Strange, considering that we already have 4 better central defenders ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:22:33 am
Bastoni's an odd link. I don't know much about him cos I don't watch Serie A...anyone?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:23:10 am
Looks like Juve making Chiesa available amongst a clear out include old favorite Melo.
Did Chiesa ever recover his form?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:26:32 am
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 07:48:53 pm
How good is Wharton?

Talented, but still not as good as some people are making him up to be ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:38:15 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:22:33 am
Bastoni's an odd link. I don't know much about him cos I don't watch Serie A...anyone?

Brilliant left-sided CB who can play the CB/LB hybrid role that Slot likes. I think the Inter ultras would burn down the San Siro if he was sold. Love the link. Seems terribly unrealistic.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:40:02 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:50:07 pm
Why do we "need" those positions when we've currently 4 senior centre backs and VDB and 5 CMs for two spots? That's not even counting Morton, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni et al who could use game time.

What senior centre back is coming to sit on the bench behind VVD, Konate and one of Englands best young talents, at a minimum?

Who is the mythical DM that we should sign that's magically better than Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, if as it seems Slot wants to play one of those two with one of our best talents in MacAllister?
I agree with the defence part but I do think we need an actual ball winner in midfield who can protect the back four, especially if the full backs are going to keep pushing up. People are calling for Gordon, but our attack was largely fine last year - we scored more than in three of the last four seasons. It was conceding 41 in 38 that put us out of contention in the end and I'd say the main reason was the lack of someone who could dominate that spot in front of the defence. Neither Jones nor Gravenberch fits that role really, as neither are the kind of player that naturally hangs back.

You can make an argument for left back if you want, but unless we're high enough on Bajcetic to start him in midfield, that's the key part of the team I'd say needs strengthening. I just don't see the point of selling someone like Gomez or Diaz to get players who will cost a lot more and who haven't shown they're better at the top level, especially when we haven't seen how they perform in this system.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:40:56 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 01:38:15 am
Brilliant left-sided CB who can play the CB/LB hybrid role that Slot likes. I think the Inter ultras would burn down the San Siro if he was sold. Love the link. Seems terribly unrealistic.

Would mean Van Dijk moving to rcb and I can't see it but who knows?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:41:46 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:21:27 am
Both probably are going. Too much rumblings of teams coming in for Carvalho.

A lot of bids coming in for our squad players, but none of them has expressed a desire to leave so far. Could it be that they want to try their luck in Slot's setup? He does have a good reputation of developing players and giving them a chance ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:50:47 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 01:23:10 am
Looks like Juve making Chiesa available amongst a clear out include old favorite Melo.
Did Chiesa ever recover his form?

He had a solid season (13 goal contributions in 2,512 minutes of football), but Juventus were generally struggling. With 12 months left on his contract, he could be fairly cheap. Still 26 and very versatile upfront, so he will be a good signing for some club ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 02:15:23 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm
Okay but this is the transfer thread 
Feels like we do this dance every summer with people in the transfer thread saying why is everyone fretting about transfers 

This is the mindless speculation, player evaluation, bears, panic and blame game for no mbappe and excitement for rumors all summer thread

If you just want to trust the process and see who lines up for us on 1st sept just stay out the thread surely?
hahaha if there was ever a team where you don't trust the process - IN SPECIFIC SITUATIONS - ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 02:17:39 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:22:33 am
Bastoni's an odd link. I don't know much about him cos I don't watch Serie A...anyone?

Everyone's an odd link - we aren't really signing anyone of note.
