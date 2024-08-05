Okay but this is the transfer thread
Feels like we do this dance every summer with people in the transfer thread saying why is everyone fretting about transfers
This is the mindless speculation, player evaluation, bears, panic and blame game for no mbappe and excitement for rumors all summer thread
If you just want to trust the process and see who lines up for us on 1st sept just stay out the thread surely?
No, I'm not trying to stop people doing anything - happy to discuss actual links and where players might fit - think my posts prove that.
Shit, on some things, I'd like my mind changed, or at least would like to see interesting discussion - Al's last few posts have actually been good to read and a much better explanation of his feelings and opinions than usual and gives me something to think about. I posted something similar on our transfer philosophy yesterday (I think, maybe Saturday)
it's the seething anger and discussions of 'negligence' and 'NEEDS' that I find odd...you can do what you want...it's not my forum...I'll contribute where I feel like doing...assuming that's OK of course