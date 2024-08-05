To be fair he didnt say anything close to it being impossible more just that we have a good group and thus its not easy to get better one but we are trying.
This is what was posted on Twitter.
[🚨] NEW: Word inside Liverpool is that they are being careful not to disrupt the fine-tuned group built by Klopp and the calibre of player needed is so high that there are only a few options in world football that would improve the squad."
The bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players, Slot said. It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then is he available? Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us.
I would say they were similar comments. Especially when pretty much anything on Twitter is an exaggeration.