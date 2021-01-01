« previous next »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:25:31 pm
Was never on it, not good enough and links to him got dismissed weeks ago thankfully.

Don't think we will be buying a CB anyway with Gomez wanting to stay
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:12:49 pm
? No one knows if Slot is happy with the midfielders he currently has and which players he plans to use for the upcoming season in what positions. Given he's a new manager, it's more difficult than other seasons to assess which areas of the team/squad the club feel can be improved via the transfer market, including the midfield.

I think when you haven't got a DM and our coach and virtually every top side on the planet utilises one then it isn't that difficult to work out.

What you are advocating is that Slot makes changes tactically or even worse gambles on converting a player to perform a different role. We have a new coach trying to replace one the best managers the game has ever seen. Surely we should want to give him the best possible chance of being successful.

Why when we are one of the richest clubs on the planet do we insist on going into seasons taking huge gambles?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:27:39 pm
I think when you haven't got a DM and our coach and virtually every top side on the planet utilises one then it isn't that difficult to work out.

What you are advocating is that Slot makes changes tactically or even worse gambles on converting a player to perform a different role. We have a new coach trying to replace one the best managers the game has ever seen. Surely we should want to give him the best possible chance of being successful.

Why when we are one of the richest clubs on the planet do we insist on going into seasons taking huge gambles?

I sincerely think they want to upgrade on Endo before the end of the month mate

They wouldn't have put that rejected bid story out 2 weeks later for no reason.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:22:10 pm
The game has changed a fair bit since then.

Yes the defensive side of being this unicorn 6 its important but you can sure as hell bet its what they do on and with the ball which makes some truly elite.

The irony of some posters using Rice as an example, hes a quality 6 but a worldclass 8 when paired with someone better on the ball like Jorginho you know the guy who runs slower than me nan.

The idea that Arsenal are outrageously disciplined and well drilled appears to go over most supporters heads. They genuinely think its all Rice. Havertz is pivotal to their defensive identity in the same way Firmino was for us, fans dont appear to recognise this unless a big segment gets dedicated to it on MNF. Gordon could have a similar impact to our front line if we signed him.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:30:34 pm
The idea that Arsenal are outrageously disciplined and well drilled appears to go over most supporters heads. They genuinely think its all Rice. Havertz is pivotal to their defensive identity in the same way Firmino was for us, fans dont appear to recognise this unless a big segment gets dedicated to it on MNF. Gordon could have a similar impact to our front line if we signed him.

Playing the same CB partnership the majority of the games help too.

I would prefer Quansah first choice purely so the CB partnership isn't changed all the time as Ibou can't seem to play 2 games in a week.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:29:11 pm
I sincerely think they want to upgrade on Endo before the end of the month mate

They wouldn't have put that rejected bid story out 2 weeks later for no reason.

I agree with you mate.

The issue is that we are now into our 3rd window and we still haven't replaced Fabinho. I personally think an elite 6 is fundamental to how Slot wants to play. We don't seem to be prepared to push the boat out for one though.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:27:39 pm
Why when we are one of the richest clubs on the planet do we insist on going into seasons taking huge gambles?

Most teams make some compromises going into a season to be fair. Nobody is covered in all areas.

That of course wont be an excuse if we dont sign anyone. The club will be seriously taking the piss if they do that.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:59:16 pm
Is this a let's sign someone because they had a few good games at the Euros?


I think so.

Edwards and the data nerds have a track record for this
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:30:34 pm
The idea that Arsenal are outrageously disciplined and well drilled appears to go over most supporters heads. They genuinely think its all Rice. Havertz is pivotal to their defensive identity in the same way Firmino was for us, fans dont appear to recognise this unless a big segment gets dedicated to it on MNF. Gordon could have a similar impact to our front line if we signed him.

Spot on!

There's also a lot of 'selective memories' regarding Rodri - he struggled when he first arrived. Really struggled.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:37:49 pm
I agree with you mate.

The issue is that we are now into our 3rd window and we still haven't replaced Fabinho. I personally think an elite 6 is fundamental to how Slot wants to play. We don't seem to be prepared to push the boat out for one though.

Genuine question.

An elite 6 would be an obvious target and given the dearth of quality options at 6 any obvious target would stick out like a sore thumb. Whos the elite 6 we should go for in your opinion?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:37:49 pm
I agree with you mate.

The issue is that we are now into our 3rd window and we still haven't replaced Fabinho. I personally think an elite 6 is fundamental to how Slot wants to play. We don't seem to be prepared to push the boat out for one though.

Except when Caicedo chose Chelsea. The boat WAS pushed out, he just didn't want to get on it.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:41:32 pm
Genuine question.

An elite 6 would be an obvious target and given the dearth of quality options at 6 any obvious target would stick out like a sore thumb. Whos the elite 6 we should go for in your opinion?

Even if there was one outstanding number 6 in world football, I would put good money on him not ending up at Liverpool. Ultimately if we want a top quality 6, we are going to have to sign a good one and then turn him into one of the best.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:27:39 pm
I think when you haven't got a DM and our coach and virtually every top side on the planet utilises one then it isn't that difficult to work out.

What you are advocating is that Slot makes changes tactically or even worse gambles on converting a player to perform a different role. We have a new coach trying to replace one the best managers the game has ever seen. Surely we should want to give him the best possible chance of being successful.

No actually, I'm not advocating anything of the sort (not sure where you got that from) or what regards to what Slot should do. Slot knows what he's doing more than you or me and we don't know how he feels about the current players he has or what areas of the squad he wants us to improve upon. That should be fairly obvious.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:27:39 pm
Why when we are one of the richest clubs on the planet do we insist on going into seasons taking huge gambles?

Yeah, you've repeated this numerous times over numerous transfer windows. Not interested in going over it again and again.
