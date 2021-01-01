We get fed the same stuff year in year out, it all starts positive then over the course of the summer the information and views change and we end up panic buying someone to appease some of the fans while getting promised next summer will be the summer we start properly investing, FSG are lucky are fans are so gullible they can keep getting away with the lack of investment.



In fairness though more often than not the team that we end the summer with ends up being really good and we go the distance in the major tournaments.Last summer there was a lot of scepticism (myself included) and it turned out fine, I can only really think of the refusal to sign a centre-half in 2020 as the big omission but even that would have only been Kabak anyway as that's who we were linked with (and ended up getting in on loan anyway).