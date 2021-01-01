This is true to be honest the bar is too high but at the same time not for all positions like the DM role for example. This PR stuff doesn't work anymore.
Slot seems a very good coach but his success will depend on how ruthless he is otherwise he will end up like Klopp when he said I have all the midfielders I need etc only for his midfield to be embarrassed by every small team.
It is true but if it results in us not signing anyone it's a bit like saying 'it's really hard to win the CL and only one team can do it so we'll just have to wait and see'.
The point is that our recruitment team are employed to recruit players for Liverpool Football Club, the job description must, by default (for now at least), mean that they will mostly be looking at players in the bracket that they describe as that's the requirements of potential signings for the football club. Fair enough, it's not easy, it may be expensive or whatever but the alternative cannot be 'none available again, sorry', they simply have to bring the players in that we need to be successful.
I'll reserve judgment until the end of the window as there's time for pretty much everything which we want to be done to get done but as each week passes it does get more concerning to me at least, especially when these soundbites seem to be getting drip fed.
The window shuts 3 weeks on Saturday and we've signed no-one, there's no real links barr the Gordon stuff and we've not renewed any contracts which apparently was the priority. Again, it may all get sorted but I can see why people start to grow concerned now.