« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 464145 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10760 on: Today at 11:23:49 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:18:41 am
I hope we sign some players this week. If only because I have a few days off this week and following the minute by minute reports in here will kill a lot of time.

 ;D

I'm (fairly) sure you can find better things to do with your time off.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,255
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10761 on: Today at 11:25:03 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:23:49 am
;D

I'm (fairly) sure you can find better things to do with your time off.

Nope, following the RAWK transfer thread and watching the Olympics is aboit exciting as it gets.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10762 on: Today at 11:26:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:08:09 am
The best way to improve your squad is to sign first team players, with existing first team players then becoming squad players. Signing a back-up left back to marginally improve on your existing back-up left back is pointless.

This is bang on. That said, on both sides of this debate there can be a bit of goalpost shifting so it's worth pointing out that this wasn't said very much when we signed Endo.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:53 am by Knight »
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10763 on: Today at 11:26:27 am »

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:50:50 am
That's all well and good had the club actually come out and said something, but the claim hasn't come from the club has it?

The source is shite but I think people are commenting on the quote itself rather than the source etc

Not saying that's a good approach necessarily, it's just conversation on a general comment which will naturally happen on a forum. I'm simply stating in terms of the quote and the response that followed, claiming it's people criticising only wanting to sign really good players doesn't really fit because that isn't what was said, regardless of source. If it said the club only want to sign really good players and people criticised that, I would have been the first to agree with you and say it's mad people have any problem with that approach, it's the level of what was claimed.

We have a wonderful squad but we did finish third with one of, if not thee best manager in the world.



Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:00:18 am
In binary terms Id say no.

There definitely lots players out there who we could sign who would make small incremental improvements to the squad. There is a lot fewer players who would make or have potential to make significant improvements to the squad.

Most clubs, but definitely Liverpool, wont generally commit funds to signing and paying a player were they view the potential short or long term improvement as relatively small.

Theres a lot of players we could buy who potentially upgrade on Tsimikas and Endo. Realistically how many are significant improvements or fit with the squad harmony - for example any left back is likely back up to Robertson next season.

Taking the media briefing in its literal sense is probably not a reflection of the entire evaluation process

Good post mate and I fully see where you are coming from.

I guess you could also pose the question of levels and potential. If you enter the realm of looking at a LB who could outdo Tsimikas and push Robertson for a first team place then you have a whole other argument. Obviously the pool for that itself isn't ridiculously large, but i'd say it also wouldn't be minute all things considered (I say this as someone who rates Tsimikas highly and doesn't really get the constant push to get rid), Robertson isn't getting any younger, he doesn't have the same tenacity in getting up and down that left side and at a push you could argue he is found wanting in the one and two touch football more than you would want.

Endo is another, good player yes, but he does have his flaws (age again not helping as he struggles with the physical side and getting goalside in some crucial situations) I think a mobile, tenacious DM takes us up a few levels in all honesty. Extra protection for the defence stopping us going behind so often and get us back towards Alisson facing less shots, a player who frees up the likes of MacAllister to operate further forward where his best qualities show themselves.

I think this claim of a drought of quality (not saying you said this) is sometimes overplayed and there are still a lot of really good players out there to be signed who wouldn't move the needle only slightly in terms of our squad. Obviously a lot of the time these posts are followed with a 'name them' type challenge which only serves to push a back and forth with no end because there's no definitive proof a player will work out or operate at a certain level at this specific club in this league, Keitas a good example as most would have had you believe he would be a resounding success and even the stats would have back up those claims.

I think there are a lot of options out there but there are so many parameters too, looking at how we operate I guess maybe the pool of options could be considered incredibly small because we seem to have a very strict buying policy but I cant claim to know any more than what we see reported and go off past experiences of our moves in the market.

I just want us to give ourselves the best chance of success, improve the squad and take a bit more risk where we can to elevate our side where we have weaknesses
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10764 on: Today at 11:31:46 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:25:03 am
Nope, following the RAWK transfer thread and watching the Olympics is aboit exciting as it gets.

Ah! In that case, ENJOY!  :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,796
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10765 on: Today at 11:42:28 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:14:35 am
Wonder how concrete our interest in Pacho actually was. Might just have been agent chat.

Could also be a case of we were interested if one CB was going. But if Gomez is staying adding another CB may no longer be a priority
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,255
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10766 on: Today at 11:43:38 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:31:46 am
Ah! In that case, ENJOY!  :thumbup

When I said the RAWK transfer thread, I mean of course the RAWK transfer/FSG thread, which is slightly less enjoyable.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,302
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10767 on: Today at 11:48:37 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 11:22:37 am
Love Trent, but he would be very good in that Madrid side, he could take on the Kroos role with Tchouameni providing the defensive mop up duties. Though, I am not sure Trent is as press resistant as Kroos.
I feel Trent's head is turned, he feels that with Klopp gone, this is now the phase where he can go to Madrid.

I love Trent but he is not making it into Madrids midfield. They have Camavinga and Valverde alongside Modric and Monaco lad.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10768 on: Today at 11:52:38 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:43:38 am
When I said the RAWK transfer thread, I mean of course the RAWK transfer/FSG thread, which is slightly less enjoyable.

I concur.

I like reading it for sh!ts and giggles - knowing full well that whatever is written here will make absolutely no difference to the club's plans.

Often an entertaining read though.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10769 on: Today at 11:59:07 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:52:38 am
I concur.

I like reading it for sh!ts and giggles - knowing full well that whatever is written here will make absolutely no difference to the club's plans.

Often an entertaining read though.

:)

One day our positivity about a signing will make it manifest.. Wharton or Stiller please, pretty.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,465
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10770 on: Today at 11:59:19 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:55:55 am
Right, Trent is back now get him to sign a new deal. If he refuses it's Bradley's season.

Why?
Would you really not use Trent for the year?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,592
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10771 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:18:41 am
I hope we sign some players this week. If only because I have a few days off this week and following the minute by minute reports in here will kill a lot of time.

Im off this week too. And theres only so much Olympics viewing I can fit in!
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,752
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10772 on: Today at 12:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:25:03 am
Nope, following the RAWK transfer thread and watching the Olympics is aboit exciting as it gets.

This Athletic vid may help kill 16 minutes or so, for you.

Again, no insight whatsoever, but a nice list of suggestions.

:)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kWOGLiTgD2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kWOGLiTgD2o</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWOGLiTgD2o
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10773 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm »
In his interview with Hughes he did mention along with the Euro's and Copa that the Olympics would hold up any transfer's. This young lad from Argentina has been playing in France hasn't he?
Also on the centre half front the promising Lukeba, Leipzig has been impressing for France in the Olympics. Mentioned him because of our interest in a left footed centre half. I was hoping we would be interested in Hincapi, Leverkusen but not seen any links lately. And now with Big Joe hanging around and Sepp impressing the centre half position doesn't look to urgent.
I would be surprised if there was no movement this week, either contract renewal player sales and incoming transfers. Take your pick I think Wednesday is the day somebody will be leaning at the AXA.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10774 on: Today at 12:18:02 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:59:19 am
Why?
Would you really not use Trent for the year?

There should be some consequences of just leaving the club purely on your terms and not the clubs. The club is way more important to me than individual players. Him leaving on a free would feel like a betrayal.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10775 on: Today at 12:20:05 pm »
Arne Slot says Liverpool monitoring transfer market but pleased with strength of squad

By James Pearce 19m ago

Arne Slot says Liverpool have their eye open to see whats available in the transfer market  but insists it is hard to improve the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Slot, who oversaw a successful pre-season tour of the US with three straight wins, has yet to make the first signing of his Anfield reign. However, discussions with sporting director Richard Hughes over the options available to them are continuing on a daily basis.

The bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players, Slot said. It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then is he available? Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us.

Richard is working hard on it and lets see what comes from this. If hes not here with us then we speak on the phone many times.

My main focus has been on working with the team and preparing them in the best possible way for the first Premier League game. Hes working on things and he keeps me updated.

Asked if he was looking to add a holding midfielder to his squad this month, Slot added: I think Ryan (Gravenberch) did really well in that position (against Manchester United in South Carolina) and we have other options as well.

The best way to judge it is when we have all the players back and we still havent, but a club like Liverpool always keeps its eye open to see whats available, players who can strengthen the squad and that is what we  Richard mostly  but me as well are looking to do. That is not particular to one position. We constantly evaluate the squad where can we do something and what we have.

There are also some big decisions to be made in terms of outgoings. Liverpool have turned down bids for Wataru Endo, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, while youngsters like Tyler Morton, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak are also attracting interest.

I think other clubs have more players than us but it depends on who you are counting, Slot said. If you are counting all the youngsters on the tour then there are many but a few of them will go back to the under-21s or under-18s so I dont think we have too many.

In most positions we have double and that is completely normal. If you look at other Premier League clubs (laughs) you see more players than double in every position. For me, we have a normal amount of players, especially if you play all these cup games and we have to play more Champions League games this season.

Slot is looking forward to having his full squad together for the first time at Kirkby on Tuesday with Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Alisson back on board. Gomez came close to leaving Liverpool for Newcastle United earlier this summer when talks took place over Anthony Gordon moving in the opposite direction.

Alexander-Arnold, who has entered the final year of his contract, spoke with Slot prior to the Euros but his future was not a topic of debate. We didnt speak about his commitment, we only spoke about the way I wanted him to play and how he could fit in that style, Slot revealed.

He was mainly focused on the Euros at that moment we spoke and I saw some clips from people recently showing me that he looks really fit and sharp. I cant wait to see him train.

But some others did quite well on the tour so it is interesting to see if the others come back and the level goes up even more.

We have a good platform to build from and not just because of this tour. Jurgen left this squad in a very good place. Now it is up to us to keep performing like Liverpool did for so many years.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5681122/2024/08/05/arne-slot-liverpool-transfer-news/
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,255
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10776 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Im off this week too. And theres only so much Olympics viewing I can fit in!

:D
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10777 on: Today at 12:24:12 pm »
To those on a week off, Slot just did an interview to add another 10 pages of debate on here. Enjoy !
Logged

Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10778 on: Today at 12:24:55 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 12:11:17 pm

Also on the centre half front the promising Lukeba, Leipzig has been impressing for France in the Olympics. Mentioned him because of our interest in a left footed centre half. I was hoping we would be interested in Hincapi

We definitely need a left footed centre half, just in case we revert to 1978 Football League Division One football for two minutes and a need a 60 yard channel ball smashed down our left side of the  pitch to clear our lines
Apart from this scenario, no club has needed a left footed centre half to be successful for 160 years of professional football, but let's keep up the pretence till 30 August just for our RAWK entertainment




Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,562
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10779 on: Today at 12:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:22:17 am
What we do is have a list of players we quite like Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Szobozslai etc and if we find that any of them become available at a decent price usually after another club has done the initial hard work then we come in and strike a deal. Things don't leak because they don't have a chance to.


The other day you said Liverpool only sign players where they dont have any competition.
Now they're mainly signing players where someone else has done all the work?
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10780 on: Today at 12:31:09 pm »

The three stages of grief

1. Before August - "Hughes said there would be no transfer business till August"
2. Mid August -  "iI would be stupid to buy this late in the window when selling clubs have us over a barrel"
3. 31 August - "There were no players in the market better than what we have"

Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10781 on: Today at 12:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:31:09 pm
The three stages of grief

1. Before August - "Hughes said there would be no transfer business till August"
2. Mid August -  "iI would be stupid to buy this late in the window when selling clubs have us over a barrel"
3. 31 August - "There were no players in the market better than what we have"

We seem to be at point 3 already. So what will point 4 be?

Sounds like Hughes is finding it hard to find better players at affordable prices.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,059
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10782 on: Today at 12:34:19 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:20:05 pm

Asked if he was looking to add a holding midfielder to his squad this month, Slot added: I think Ryan (Gravenberch) did really well in that position (against Manchester United in South Carolina) and we have other options as well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5681122/2024/08/05/arne-slot-liverpool-transfer-news/

Not going to requote the whole thing like! But yeah, Gravenberch for DM, thats a very interesting prospect actually.

Reading those quotes, Slotter defo pushing the responsiblity on Hughes there too  ;D 

« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:58 pm by Dim Glas »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10783 on: Today at 12:34:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:33:08 pm
We seem to be at point 3 already. So what will point 4 be?

Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,554
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10784 on: Today at 12:35:10 pm »
This thread is a fucking state. People slagging our players off. People revising history, or flat out making shit up to shoehorn some stupid fucking retort into some stupid fucking debate about some stupid fucking nonsense in some vain attempt to... what? look good?! Win intenet points? Hold our owners to account? (on a fucking internet forum FUCKING LOL)

There's no humility. No reasoning. No willingness to accept for a second that you might know FUCK ALL.

Entrenched positions held by seemingly 40 year old virgins, repeating the same arguments they've been having with the same people for the last 10 years.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10785 on: Today at 12:37:10 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:33:08 pm
We seem to be at point 3 already. So what will point 4 be?

Sounds like Hughes is finding it hard to find better players at affordable prices.

Here you go

4.  Konate, Jones and Jota are injured and we are short of a CB, DM and winger. We're so unlucky and no one could have foreseen it.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10786 on: Today at 12:38:19 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:35:10 pm
This thread is a fucking state. People slagging our players off. People revising history, or flat out making shit up to shoehorn some stupid fucking retort into some stupid fucking debate about some stupid fucking nonsense in some vain attempt to... what? look good?! Win intenet points? Hold our owners to account? (on a fucking internet forum FUCKING LOL)

There's no humility. No reasoning. No willingness to accept for a second that you might know FUCK ALL.

Entrenched positions held by seemingly 40 year old virgins, repeating the same arguments they've been having with the same people for the last 10 years.

You off this week too?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Believer
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10787 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:35:10 pm
This thread is a fucking state. People slagging our players off. People revising history, or flat out making shit up to shoehorn some stupid fucking retort into some stupid fucking debate about some stupid fucking nonsense in some vain attempt to... what? look good?! Win intenet points? Hold our owners to account? (on a fucking internet forum FUCKING LOL)

There's no humility. No reasoning. No willingness to accept for a second that you might know FUCK ALL.

Entrenched positions held by seemingly 40 year old virgins, repeating the same arguments they've been having with the same people for the last 10 years.

So who do you think we are going to sign ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,009
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10788 on: Today at 12:41:21 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:35:10 pm
This thread is a fucking state. People slagging our players off. People revising history, or flat out making shit up to shoehorn some stupid fucking retort into some stupid fucking debate about some stupid fucking nonsense in some vain attempt to... what? look good?! Win intenet points? Hold our owners to account? (on a fucking internet forum FUCKING LOL)

There's no humility. No reasoning. No willingness to accept for a second that you might know FUCK ALL.

Entrenched positions held by seemingly 40 year old virgins, repeating the same arguments they've been having with the same people for the last 10 years.

Far too early for this level of of hysteria. Try again in the evening.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,009
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10789 on: Today at 12:42:26 pm »
Yes! Trent signs!!!!!

Spoiler



[close]
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10790 on: Today at 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:37:10 pm
Here you go

4.  Konate, Jones and Jota are injured and we are short of a CB, DM and winger. We're so unlucky and no one could have foreseen it.

You'll be told you can't say players are going to get injuries based on past injuries
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Up
« previous next »
 