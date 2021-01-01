« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:19:28 pm
Kind of surprised how many people take umbrage at the idea we have good players, but there we are :D

Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm
According to Reddit (I know), this Mariano Antico is a Tier 1 source for Lanus. So this one might actually have some legs.

He capitalises random words in his tweets. Not FOR me, Clive.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:20:01 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:54:58 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·47m
[🚨] NEW: Word inside Liverpool is that they are being careful not to disrupt the fine-tuned group built by Klopp and the calibre of player needed is so high that there are only a few options in world football that would improve the squad."

[@NizaarKinsella]
People realize that this doesnt mean sh*t right?
Imagine Slot telling everyone in the club that the squad is a pile of garbage and we need at minimum a half dozen first 11 players to compete.
Or telling people that the players X and Y are far below standard and need to be put to rest

Thats now how people management works.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:25:13 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:15:34 pm
Not much depth, but Gomez has covered adequately. So a young signing makes sense

Played some of his best football at LB for us IMO
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:26:10 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:16:14 pm
Guess that means the end for one of Beck or Chambers.

Possibly both. Chambers could go out on loan and there was talk we want to move Beck on permanently
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:31:47 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:54:58 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·47m
[🚨] NEW: Word inside Liverpool is that they are being careful not to disrupt the fine-tuned group built by Klopp and the calibre of player needed is so high that there are only a few options in world football that would improve the squad."

[@NizaarKinsella]

That view only makes sense if youve won the league.

If youve finished third in the league and got twatted out of Europe by Atlanta it makes no sense whatsoever
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:35:27 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 06:01:26 pm
A formal offer from Liverpool for Julio Soler is EXPECTED to come.

[@marianoantico]
A reserve left back. Wow, how exciting.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:37:47 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 07:31:47 pm
That view only makes sense if youve won the league.

If youve finished third in the league and got twatted out of Europe by Atlanta it makes no sense whatsoever

To be fair we were top of the league in the middle of April. So we weren't million miles away, we just tailed off because of injuries, bad form(finishing!, finishing!, finishing!) and tactics. Club obviously thinks that can be remedied with a new manager. And from what we've heard transfers will begin to hot up now, of course if we're here in September with no signings then it sucks obviously but let's wait and see.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:38:36 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:35:27 pm
A reserve left back. Wow, how exciting.

Seems like a Chelsea type signing. Of which they've made about 30
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:35:27 pm
A reserve left back. Wow, how exciting.

 :hally :hally :scarf :scarf
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:40:15 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 07:31:47 pm
That view only makes sense if youve won the league.

Not sure why people are getting so bothered over this. For years, there has been the idea that we should only players capable of challenging for a first-team spot rather than squad players. It isn't necessarily wrong to say there only a few options that could improve the squad because you'd be looking for players who are either better or could be as good as key players at the club and/or have more potential than the younger players in the squad. At a club of our level, I'm not sure that is a necessarily harsh view. There are a lot of players that could improve a side with mid-table ambitions; there's not a lot that can stake a claim or immediately challenge at an elite level
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 07:40:42 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:35:27 pm
A reserve left back. Wow, how exciting.

Considering Beck and Chambers are probably going and Tsimikas and Robbo are getting old and injured often, he might be starting.  :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 07:31:47 pm
That view only makes sense if youve won the league.

If youve finished third in the league and got twatted out of Europe by Atlanta it makes no sense whatsoever

Honestly I find it incredible that news that we only want to sign really good players can lead to criticism.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:42 pm
Considering Beck and Chambers are probably going and Tsimikas and Robbo are getting old and injured often, he might be starting.  :P

Robertson's only 30 grandad.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm
If we're to buy a left back honestly I'd have wanted it to have been someone ready to improve on Tsimikas and be ready to challenge Robbo from the start. Ait Nouri is the one I keep coming back too.

Not sure this rumour will end up being true though because when do we ever sign players from South America, lol.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm
If we're to buy a left back honestly I'd have wanted it to have been someone ready to improve on Tsimikas and be ready to challenge Robbo from the start. Ait Nouri is the one I keep coming back too.

Not sure this rumour will end up being true though because when do we ever sign players from South America, lol.

Weve handed the keys to the nerds. Well almost certainly be shopping in South America, especially with the likelihood FSG buy another club.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 09:31:18 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:54:58 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·47m
[🚨] NEW: Word inside Liverpool is that they are being careful not to disrupt the fine-tuned group built by Klopp and the calibre of player needed is so high that there are only a few options in world football that would improve the squad."

[@NizaarKinsella]

Isn't that what they told us in the summer of 2022? Then from basically game one to the last we had a midfield that couldn't run.

I agree the squad is in good shape, but this sort of complacency isn't helpful. You always need to strengthen.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 09:40:25 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm
Honestly I find it incredible that news that we only want to sign really good players can lead to criticism.

For me, it is the combination of wanting to sign really good players and wanting value as well. I would say Madrid are the gold standard. They continually bring in a world-class or potentially world-class player every season. They understand that if you have an excellent squad then you can afford to push the boat out and pay big money for the missing pieces.

We don't seem to have that attitude.

 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:15:05 pm
If hes being bought for our first team (rather than any second club) then itll be an interesting test of the fanbase. For years, being loads of people saying we need to be more like Brighton and buying talents from South America and other places before their big break now were actually doing it, I imagine a lot of people will complain and just say we should have signed Ait Nouri!

It'd be up to the club to assess if the player is ready, but they can always have a year in Europe somewhere first. Caiceco was loaned to Belgium for example.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 09:49:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:40:25 pm
For me, it is the combination of wanting to sign really good players and wanting value as well. I would say Madrid are the gold standard. They continually bring in a world-class or potentially world-class player every season. They understand that if you have an excellent squad then you can afford to push the boat out and pay big money for the missing pieces.

We don't seem to have that attitude.

The problem we've often ended up with is not strengthening from a position of strength. Then you end up in a mess like 2023 and in need of a whole new midfield in one summer. The best way to operate is to slightly evolve each year, preferably with high quality players of a good age range.

To be fair that's what we seem to be doing, we'll see who we sign this month, but we can't afford any more 'happy with the squad so we won't sign anyone' summers. It just stores up problems - nobody ever has a perfect squad.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 09:57:25 pm
I choose to believe this rumour, as he has a proper footy manager wonder kid name.
Let's hope he's not Emilano Insua's regen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 10:07:44 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 09:57:25 pm
I choose to believe this rumour, as he has a proper footy manager wonder kid name.
Let's hope he's not Emilano Insua's regen

Bewildering link to be best, seems like one where we want to send him on loan for the next 5-6 seasons before selling him for a small profit rather than someone who will challenge for a place
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm
If we're to buy a left back honestly I'd have wanted it to have been someone ready to improve on Tsimikas and be ready to challenge Robbo from the start. Ait Nouri is the one I keep coming back too.

Not sure this rumour will end up being true though because when do we ever sign players from South America, lol.

Ait Nouri makes sense, considering we are getting bids of £15M for unproven teenagers £38M for a proven high quality left back at a great age doesnt seem unreasonable
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 10:17:33 pm
Ait Nouri would play at the AFCON right? Not sure we want to continue relying on players that'll spend a month in the middle of the season getting run into the ground.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:40:15 pm
Not sure why people are getting so bothered over this. For years, there has been the idea that we should only players capable of challenging for a first-team spot rather than squad players. It isn't necessarily wrong to say there only a few options that could improve the squad because you'd be looking for players who are either better or could be as good as key players at the club and/or have more potential than the younger players in the squad. At a club of our level, I'm not sure that is a necessarily harsh view. There are a lot of players that could improve a side with mid-table ambitions; there's not a lot that can stake a claim or immediately challenge at an elite level

Yeah, I agree. If we want players better than what we've got, there aren't many around who we could bring in.

Central midfield, for instance, which is an area where I'm sure pretty much all of us would like to see a new player arrive. If we are going to play with a double pivot there, Macca will surely be one of them. At the moment, I'd guess that Jones and Gravenberch are competing for the other spot.

We don't need someone to make up the numbers, because we also have Endo and Bajcetic, and we could shift the likes of Szoboszlai or Trent there if need be, plus there are some really good youngsters like Morton or Clark or Nyoni.

That means if we are to bring in a central midfielder, we need someone who is guaranteed to be better than both Jones and Gravenberch, and who wants to leave their current club.

It will be interesting to see who we go for!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 12:02:53 pm
Im all for keeping him if Slot likes him but its a bit of an enigma for me. We seem to play two deeper midfielders and a 10 behind the forward. Szobo and Elliot seem the logical choices for the 10, in which case where does Carvalho play?

He clearly wants games too, he left RBL because he wasnt playing. We also need to be careful to maximise his value if we sell and 6-12 months on our benches wont do much for that, especially if he publicly grumbles about it.

The interesting thing is, Carvalho is probably the most natural fit we have on the squad for the No.10 position in the 4-2-3-1. Of course, having Salah, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota and Elliott to compete with for playing time in the attacking 4 won't be an easy task, but we will have a lot of games until the end of January, especially considering the 2 additional CL group games, so I would keep him around for at least additional 6 months and see how he'll perform in Slot's setup ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:17:09 pm
Gomez wants to stay and fight for his place according to Joyce

Great news. Every PL/CL winning team needs a player like Gomez ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:21:18 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 04:06:15 pm
We finished third last season and everyone around us has improved. We cant simply stand still, would be up there with summer 2020 in terms of baffling decisions made by the club. Also doesnt add up, most talk has been of incomings, dont think a couple of wins in America will make a difference.

Have they?

https://www.transfermarkt.com/premier-league/transfers/wettbewerb/GB1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:25:29 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm
Honestly I find it incredible that news that we only want to sign really good players can lead to criticism.

 :lmao

In the video games you've got to really maximize your transfer windows every precious week is important you've got to get out fast and keep going knowing your new players will only increase in value under your tremendous leadership and mad skills. People are having trouble adjusting to real life.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:54:58 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·47m
[🚨] NEW: Word inside Liverpool is that they are being careful not to disrupt the fine-tuned group built by Klopp and the calibre of player needed is so high that there are only a few options in world football that would improve the squad."

[@NizaarKinsella]

Surely this is bullshit :lmao

We finished third last season and both those other teams will likely improve their squads. With statements like these it makes it sound like we won the quadruple last season and ran away with the league.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm
Honestly I find it incredible that news that we only want to sign really good players can lead to criticism.

You don't get it. Some people really need shiny new toys ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:21:47 am
I dont think its a case of people wanting "Shiny New Toys" , i think alot of people can see we desperately need a solid defensive midfielder, which in honesty we have needed for three seasons now, and people understandably are getting worried, as lets be honest last season if we had of had the Solid DM and maybe even a someone abit more of a full back to replace Robbo ( no slight on Gomez) we may well have carried on bear in mind we was top for most of the season till injuries , Afcon and our entire frontline not being able to hit a barn door with a banjo we may well have won.

Personally for me we need a LB - DM - LW/RW 

LB to be back up for Robbo to eventually take over or better than both Robbo and Tsimi (difficult with Robbo not so much for Tsimi).

DM we need badly and have for three years, I just dont see Endo being that guy in the new way we play, Gravenberch could be, but he would have to apply his self to fully be that guy.

LW/RW to eventually replace Salah ( if thats posible) , or to move Gakpo or Diaz to RW and be the new LW preferably who can score goal, ATM for me LW should be Gakpo's  with Salah RW and Diaz backup to both, centrally Nunez and Jota both of whom for me have to prove themselves this year, Nunez on his composure and Jota on his fitness.
