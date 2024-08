That view only makes sense if youíve won the league.



Not sure why people are getting so bothered over this. For years, there has been the idea that we should only players capable of challenging for a first-team spot rather than squad players. It isn't necessarily wrong to say there only a few options that could improve the squad because you'd be looking for players who are either better or could be as good as key players at the club and/or have more potential than the younger players in the squad. At a club of our level, I'm not sure that is a necessarily harsh view. There are a lot of players that could improve a side with mid-table ambitions; there's not a lot that can stake a claim or immediately challenge at an elite level