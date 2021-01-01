« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 457564 times)

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10680 on: Today at 07:19:28 pm »
Kind of surprised how many people take umbrage at the idea we have good players, but there we are :D

Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:39:00 pm
According to Reddit (I know), this Mariano Antico is a Tier 1 source for Lanus. So this one might actually have some legs.

He capitalises random words in his tweets. Not FOR me, Clive.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,269
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10681 on: Today at 07:20:01 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:54:58 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·47m
[🚨] NEW: Word inside Liverpool is that they are being careful not to disrupt the fine-tuned group built by Klopp and the calibre of player needed is so high that there are only a few options in world football that would improve the squad."

[@NizaarKinsella]
People realize that this doesnt mean sh*t right?
Imagine Slot telling everyone in the club that the squad is a pile of garbage and we need at minimum a half dozen first 11 players to compete.
Or telling people that the players X and Y are far below standard and need to be put to rest

Thats now how people management works.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,666
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10682 on: Today at 07:25:13 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:15:34 pm
Not much depth, but Gomez has covered adequately. So a young signing makes sense

Played some of his best football at LB for us IMO
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,792
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10683 on: Today at 07:26:10 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:16:14 pm
Guess that means the end for one of Beck or Chambers.

Possibly both. Chambers could go out on loan and there was talk we want to move Beck on permanently
« Last Edit: Today at 07:32:39 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10684 on: Today at 07:31:47 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:54:58 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·47m
[🚨] NEW: Word inside Liverpool is that they are being careful not to disrupt the fine-tuned group built by Klopp and the calibre of player needed is so high that there are only a few options in world football that would improve the squad."

[@NizaarKinsella]

That view only makes sense if youve won the league.

If youve finished third in the league and got twatted out of Europe by Atlanta it makes no sense whatsoever
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,546
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10685 on: Today at 07:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:01:26 pm
A formal offer from Liverpool for Julio Soler is EXPECTED to come.

[@marianoantico]
A reserve left back. Wow, how exciting.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10686 on: Today at 07:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:31:47 pm
That view only makes sense if youve won the league.

If youve finished third in the league and got twatted out of Europe by Atlanta it makes no sense whatsoever

To be fair we were top of the league in the middle of April. So we weren't million miles away, we just tailed off because of injuries, bad form(finishing!, finishing!, finishing!) and tactics. Club obviously thinks that can be remedied with a new manager. And from what we've heard transfers will begin to hot up now, of course if we're here in September with no signings then it sucks obviously but let's wait and see.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10687 on: Today at 07:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:35:27 pm
A reserve left back. Wow, how exciting.

Seems like a Chelsea type signing. Of which they've made about 30
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,169
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10688 on: Today at 07:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:35:27 pm
A reserve left back. Wow, how exciting.

 :hally :hally :scarf :scarf
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,792
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10689 on: Today at 07:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:31:47 pm
That view only makes sense if youve won the league.

Not sure why people are getting so bothered over this. For years, there has been the idea that we should only players capable of challenging for a first-team spot rather than squad players. It isn't necessarily wrong to say there only a few options that could improve the squad because you'd be looking for players who are either better or could be as good as key players at the club and/or have more potential than the younger players in the squad. At a club of our level, I'm not sure that is a necessarily harsh view. There are a lot of players that could improve a side with mid-table ambitions; there's not a lot that can stake a claim or immediately challenge at an elite level
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,594
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10690 on: Today at 07:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:35:27 pm
A reserve left back. Wow, how exciting.

Considering Beck and Chambers are probably going and Tsimikas and Robbo are getting old and injured often, he might be starting.  :P
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,232
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10691 on: Today at 07:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:37:47 pm
To be fair we were top of the league in the middle of April. So we weren't million miles away, we just tailed off because of injuries, bad form(finishing!, finishing!, finishing!) and tactics. Club obviously thinks that can be remedied with a new manager. And from what we've heard transfers will begin to hot up now, of course if we're here in September with no signings then it sucks obviously but let's wait and see.

If the club believed that do you think if he wasn't leaving Klopp should have been sacked and replaced by Slot?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10692 on: Today at 07:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:41:12 pm
If the club believed that do you think if he wasn't leaving Klopp should have been sacked and replaced by Slot?

Of course not. Seemingly one of the things they told Slot was to try and improve players already here like Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo etc.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10693 on: Today at 07:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:19:05 pm
This is always a nonsensical argument to me. Are other clubs kids and new signings not going to improve as well, or does that only apply to us? Not unreasonable to expect that Gvardiol and Doku might improve having spent a year getting used to the league, or that Bobb and Lewis might kick on and contribute for City. Likewise its not unreasonable to expect Arsenal might improve next year, given Rice and Havertz will be more familiar with Artetas demands and will have spent a year getting used to playing with each other.

I mean thats just the clubs who were better than us (and who are still strengthening regardless). Then theres the clubs right behind us who are making signings to improve their squads and address their weaknesses, whos own young players and newer signings might well improve too? We dont have the monopoly on improvement through coaching/experience.

Both Arsenal and cheaty had incredibly lucky injury records last season, that was the major difference between the squads.

So yes all squads can improve, that's the point isn't it, that's literally the point of the tweet we think only world class players can improve our squad, why is that not true? Do you not rate the squad Klopp put together?
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10694 on: Today at 07:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:42:12 pm
Of course not. Seemingly one of the things they told Slot was to try and improve players already here like Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo etc.

Well yeah lets hope so as they are reaching peak age now too.

Slot like Klopp can only do so much though like if you keep missing chances its not on the manager its cos the player isnt ice cool or good enough in front of goal.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,935
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10695 on: Today at 07:49:37 pm »
Upgrading our defensive midfielder does not take a world class player.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10696 on: Today at 07:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:46:06 pm
Well yeah lets hope so as they are reaching peak age now too.

Slot like Klopp can only do so much though like if you keep missing chances its not on the manager its cos the player isnt ice cool or good enough in front of goal.

Obviously who knows if it will translate into the real matches. But I've been encouraged in lots of way the way we set up defensively under Slot, even without our rock VVD. So I would hope compared to last season we'll be a bit harder to score on so the misses won't be as bad. Obviously the attackers have to improve no doubt about it.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,232
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10697 on: Today at 07:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:42:12 pm
Of course not. Seemingly one of the things they told Slot was to try and improve players already here like Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo etc.

That is what the coaching staff do day in day out at every club up and down the land. Klopp was brilliant at it both here and at Dortmund. So do you honestly think Slot is going to come in and outperform one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen?

I find it baffling that you are criticising the tactics of a Coach who has massively overachieved at every club he has been at.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,594
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10698 on: Today at 07:50:04 pm »
He looks like a scrappy bastard.  :D

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10699 on: Today at 07:50:36 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:49:37 pm
Upgrading our defensive midfielder does not take a world class player.

Got any suggestions? Not many around!
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10700 on: Today at 07:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:50:03 pm
That is what the coaching staff do day in day out at every club up and down the land. Klopp was brilliant at it both here and at Dortmund. So do you honestly think Slot is going to come in and outperform one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen?

I find it baffling that you are criticising the tactics of a Coach who has massively overachieved at every club he has been at.

Towards the end of the season I thought Klopp and Lijnders tactics were a bit lacking. Like I think the Atalanta game at home they got outclassed by Gasperini. And yes I know the game would've been different if we scored early on.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10701 on: Today at 07:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:50:03 pm
That is what the coaching staff do day in day out at every club up and down the land. Klopp was brilliant at it both here and at Dortmund. So do you honestly think Slot is going to come in and outperform one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen?

I find it baffling that you are criticising the tactics of a Coach who has massively overachieved at every club he has been at.

Kinell is it May again already?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Up
« previous next »
 