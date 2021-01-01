That view only makes sense if youve won the league.



Not sure why people are getting so bothered over this. For years, there has been the idea that we should only players capable of challenging for a first-team spot rather than squad players. It isn't necessarily wrong to say there only a few options that could improve the squad because you'd be looking for players who are either better or could be as good as key players at the club and/or have more potential than the younger players in the squad. At a club of our level, I'm not sure that is a necessarily harsh view. There are a lot of players that could improve a side with mid-table ambitions; there's not a lot that can stake a claim or immediately challenge at an elite level