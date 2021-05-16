Yes but the majority of those minutes came at fullback.



I don't see him playing over Bradley or Kosta for Slot - From pre season its quite clear the full backs are important in terms of under and over lapping again none of this inverting crap.



Unless Slot makes Trent a full time midfielder in a double pivot I would struggle to see him play 3000 minutes.



Disagree emphatically. At a minimum he has greater pace than Kostas or Bradley or the vast majority of players in the prem, but more importantly In the modern era of near year round football injuries and rotation means you need greater depth than ever before and the deepest teams have the best shot at winning. Joe can play right across the back and in midfield at a very high level. He'll play plenty. Even if he doesn't, who cares? If he can fill a hole very well when we really need it filled then that works for us.