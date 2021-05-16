« previous next »
Offline Samie

  Reply #10640 on: Today at 05:55:00 pm
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10640 on: Today at 05:55:00 pm »
https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1791288818403795384

19 years old left back Julio Soler is one of the best projects in Argentine football for me.


He plays with an amazing confidence and shows incredible maturity on the pitch despite his age. He is fast, good at dribbling, chance creating and crossing, is very good at one-on-one duels, not afraid of tackling and has that aggresive play in him.

Although still a bit raw, but undeniably he's one of the brightest talents in Argentine football today. Would be amazing if Mascherano calls him up to the Olympic games this summer.
Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • Hand over the Trophy
Reply #10641 on: Today at 05:58:56 pm
« Reply #10641 on: Today at 05:58:56 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:35:33 pm
Yes but the majority of those minutes came at fullback.

I don't see him playing over Bradley or Kosta for Slot - From pre season its quite clear the full backs are important in terms of under and over lapping again none of this inverting crap.

Unless Slot makes Trent a full time midfielder in a double pivot I would struggle to see him play 3000 minutes.

Disagree emphatically. At a minimum he has greater pace than Kostas or Bradley or the vast majority of players in the prem, but more importantly In the modern era of near year round football injuries and rotation means you need greater depth than ever before and the deepest teams have the best shot at winning. Joe can play right across the back and in midfield at a very high level. He'll play plenty.  Even if he doesn't, who cares? If he can fill a hole very well when we really need it filled then that works for us.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10642 on: Today at 05:59:25 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:52:27 pm
Probably some crossed wires with the links to this lad from Lanus and the previously linked Lar Janus.

Who knew Amir was an ITK?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Garlic Red

  • Pop n crisp
Reply #10643 on: Today at 05:59:59 pm
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 05:59:59 pm »
Lets hope he ends up a bit better than the last left footer we signed from Lanus
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • PGMOL fanboy
Reply #10644 on: Today at 06:00:42 pm
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 06:00:42 pm »
Interesting. Presumably being readied to eventually take over from Robbo as opposed to being the obvious number 2 like Tsimi has been.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10645 on: Today at 06:01:00 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:59:59 pm
Lets hope he ends up a bit better than the last left footer we signed from Lanus

Respect Sebastian Leto!
Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10646 on: Today at 06:01:26 pm
A formal offer from Liverpool for Julio Soler is EXPECTED to come.

[@marianoantico]

Online Original

  • Sound
Reply #10647 on: Today at 06:01:49 pm
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 06:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:59:59 pm
Lets hope he ends up a bit better than the last left footer we signed from Lanus

Without checking, and from memory, Sebastian Leto?
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10648 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:47:26 pm
🚨#Liverpool consulted conditions by Julio Soler.

👉🏾#Lanus valued the young 19-year-old left back at US$15M

ℹ️ with @marianoantico and @AnfieldSector

https://x.com/gergarciagrova/status/1820138770785779712?s=46
Another "catch them young" signing.
Online DelTrotter

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #10649 on: Today at 06:02:48 pm
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 06:02:48 pm »
A link to a footballer from a good source, at last, we are cooking. Would be good to see us using the South American market more and a plan to move on from Robbo eventually is a good idea.
Online kop306

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #10650 on: Today at 06:06:06 pm
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 06:06:06 pm »
i quite like the french left back in the olympics aswell

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10651 on: Today at 06:06:46 pm
Mascherano is the Under 20 manager for Argentina. We'll have received good feed back off Masch as to how the lad is personally too.
Online mullyred94

  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Reply #10652 on: Today at 06:08:13 pm
« Reply #10652 on: Today at 06:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:58:56 pm
Disagree emphatically. At a minimum he has greater pace than Kostas or Bradley or the vast majority of players in the prem, but more importantly In the modern era of near year round football injuries and rotation means you need greater depth than ever before and the deepest teams have the best shot at winning. Joe can play right across the back and in midfield at a very high level. He'll play plenty.  Even if he doesn't, who cares? If he can fill a hole very well when we really need it filled then that works for us.

He doesn't offer near the attacking quality as those two in my opinion.

I've also stated the more squad depth the better and him staying is better for us so I don't know why your trying to convince me of his value as depth as if I haven't said it myself.



Online Garlic Red

  • Pop n crisp
Reply #10653 on: Today at 06:11:33 pm
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 06:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:01:00 pm
Respect Sebastian Leto!

I sat next to his then girlfriend at a reserves game in Warrington once.
Online lamonti

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10654 on: Today at 06:14:00 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:04:35 pm
Ah the old "there are basically no players out there that can improve us" chesnut, been a year or so since we heard that one!

Not really sure of the point of having a much vaunted analytics/transfer department if there are "only a few" players in the entire world that could improve us.

Well it's almost certainly the analytics department who would be proposing that there are only a few players who would improve us.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #10655 on: Today at 06:16:32 pm
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 06:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:11:33 pm
I sat next to his then girlfriend at a reserves game in Warrington once.
Is the restraining order still in place?
Online disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Reply #10656 on: Today at 06:20:07 pm
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 06:20:07 pm »
Announce young Argentinian left back I've never heard of.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
