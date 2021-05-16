19 years old left back Julio Soler is one of the best projects in Argentine football for me. He plays with an amazing confidence and shows incredible maturity on the pitch despite his age. He is fast, good at dribbling, chance creating and crossing, is very good at one-on-one duels, not afraid of tackling and has that aggresive play in him. Although still a bit raw, but undeniably he's one of the brightest talents in Argentine football today. Would be amazing if Mascherano calls him up to the Olympic games this summer.
Yes but the majority of those minutes came at fullback.I don't see him playing over Bradley or Kosta for Slot - From pre season its quite clear the full backs are important in terms of under and over lapping again none of this inverting crap. Unless Slot makes Trent a full time midfielder in a double pivot I would struggle to see him play 3000 minutes.
Probably some crossed wires with the links to this lad from Lanus and the previously linked Lar Janus.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Lets hope he ends up a bit better than the last left footer we signed from Lanus
🚨#Liverpool consulted conditions by Julio Soler.👉🏾#Lanus valued the young 19-year-old left back at US$15Mℹ️ with @marianoantico and @AnfieldSectorhttps://x.com/gergarciagrova/status/1820138770785779712?s=46
Disagree emphatically. At a minimum he has greater pace than Kostas or Bradley or the vast majority of players in the prem, but more importantly In the modern era of near year round football injuries and rotation means you need greater depth than ever before and the deepest teams have the best shot at winning. Joe can play right across the back and in midfield at a very high level. He'll play plenty. Even if he doesn't, who cares? If he can fill a hole very well when we really need it filled then that works for us.
Respect Sebastian Leto!
Ah the old "there are basically no players out there that can improve us" chesnut, been a year or so since we heard that one! Not really sure of the point of having a much vaunted analytics/transfer department if there are "only a few" players in the entire world that could improve us.
I sat next to his then girlfriend at a reserves game in Warrington once.
