Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

« Reply #10600 on: Today at 04:33:59 pm »
It's nothing new either. It's been the mentality exception being last summer maybe with the Endo signing and going for Lavia/Caicedo.
« Reply #10601 on: Today at 04:34:31 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:54:58 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·47m
[🚨] NEW: Word inside Liverpool is that they are being careful not to disrupt the fine-tuned group built by Klopp and the calibre of player needed is so high that there are only a few options in world football that would improve the squad."

[@NizaarKinsella]

Quadruple for us this year then.
« Reply #10602 on: Today at 04:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:28:52 pm
He'sa Chelsea dickhead, he's not a BBC journo. And even if he was which BBC journo goes out of their way to talk about us?   ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/crglyd5je01o

It would appear hes been out in the States around the tour. Not sure why wed need to discredit him, I think were all in agreement that the club have a very narrow pool of players that they believe actually improves the team and fits in terms of character. Doesnt say we wont sign anyone, also says we may be waiting to sell before moving, again, thats nothing new.
« Reply #10603 on: Today at 04:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:33:40 pm
Gomez played close on 3000 minutes last season.  Nothing wrong with him backing himself to continue to be a regular in the team.

Yes but the majority of those minutes came at fullback.

I don't see him playing over Bradley or Kosta for Slot - From pre season its quite clear the full backs are important in terms of under and over lapping again none of this inverting crap.

Unless Slot makes Trent a full time midfielder in a double pivot I would struggle to see him play 3000 minutes.
« Reply #10604 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:35:14 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/crglyd5je01o

It would appear hes been out in the States around the tour. Not sure why wed need to discredit him, I think were all in agreement that the club have a very narrow pool of players that they believe actually improves the team and fits in terms of character. Doesnt say we wont sign anyone, also says we may be waiting to sell before moving, again, thats nothing new.

Chelsea are in the US...
« Reply #10605 on: Today at 04:38:54 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:35:33 pm
Yes but the majority of those minutes came at fullback.

I don't see him playing over Bradley or Kosta for Slot - From pre season its quite clear the full backs are important in terms of under and over lapping again none of this inverting crap.

Unless Slot makes Trent a full time midfielder in a double pivot I would struggle to see him play 3000 minutes.

but theres still no reason why he wouldnt back himself is what Im saying. It may not work out, but hes been at Liverpool a long time, has had to fight through some awful injuries, he finally got himself 100% fit and back in the team regularly (regardless of position) last season. To then leave the club hes likely come to see as his club and his and his families home at this point without giving it another good go, thats a move I can see from him.  Sometimes there is a personal aspect to this, not just football.


 
« Reply #10606 on: Today at 04:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:15 pm
Chelsea are in the US...

I don't think the premise of the tweet is outrageous.

It's what all the signaling has been.

Why sign squad players when last season 6-7 kids put their hands up at being good enough to do so.

They seem to have identified one in Gordon to add pace on the wings

Just need to find a midfielder now.
« Reply #10607 on: Today at 04:43:19 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:40:33 pm
I don't think the premise of the tweet is outrageous.

It's what all the signaling has been.

Why sign squad players when last season 6-7 kids put their hands up at being good enough to do so.

They seem to have identified one in Gordon to add pace on the wings

Just need to find a midfielder now.

The premise depends on what position they're referring to.

i don't think it's correct at all to say only a few players in football are an upgrade on Endo. On Diaz and co? Sure.
« Reply #10608 on: Today at 04:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:38:54 pm
but theres still no reason why he wouldnt back himself is what Im saying. It may not work out, but hes been at Liverpool a long time, has had to fight through some awful injuries, he finally got himself 100% fit and back in the team regularly (regardless of position) last season. To then leave the club hes likely come to see as his club and his and his families home at this point without giving it another good go, thats a move I can see from him.  Sometimes there is a personal aspect to this, not just football.

Ahh apologies yes I understand what you're saying and I hope Joe backs himself to becoming the CB he was a few years ago.

Also to piggy back on your last point is he not the most longest standing senior player at the club almost been here enough for a Testimonial.


« Reply #10609 on: Today at 04:43:34 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:54:58 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·47m
[🚨] NEW: Word inside Liverpool is that they are being careful not to disrupt the fine-tuned group built by Klopp and the calibre of player needed is so high that there are only a few options in world football that would improve the squad."

[@NizaarKinsella]

Fuck me ..not this load of shite again...
« Reply #10610 on: Today at 04:44:42 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:43:29 pm
Ahh apologies yes I understand what you're saying and I hope Joe backs himself to becoming the CB he was a few years ago.

Also to piggy back on your last point is he not the most longest standing senior player at the club almost been here enough for a Testimonial.

Well if he sticks around this season he'd been here for 10 years. So would be entitled to one, but Hendo was here for longer but his exit probably ended any hopes for that.
« Reply #10611 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:43:19 pm
The premise depends on what position they're referring to.

i don't think it's correct at all to say only a few players in football are an upgrade on Endo. On Diaz and co? Sure.

I've named one for Diaz already.

Midfielder conversation still exists but playing in a double pivot maybe Slot thinks someone like Gravenberch would way more suited then playing a 6 with two 8s either side.
« Reply #10612 on: Today at 04:47:31 pm »
I can understand not 'disrupting things' by signing ten new players, but nobody is calling for that. As for the 'only few options in world football' stuff, that's obviously bollocks. There's great players in every position and even though plenty won't be realistic signings there's still enough left over to perhaps target and buy. I feel like I heard that one quite a bit around 2020 when we looked invincible, didn't really sign anyone because we rested on our laurels and eventually paid the price.

It's not come from a source to be concerned about but it's not really a way of thinking I hope we're going with. I'm confident we'll get business done this summer but hope we aren't arrogant about things again.
« Reply #10613 on: Today at 04:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:15 pm
Chelsea are in the US...

I know. But its not like hes attacked the club or anything, its pretty fair and would appear to be a fairly accurate view of the clubs current thinking.

The squads in a great place, we arent crying out for reinforcements and I imagine any major signings would require major exits, so if Endo goes, well get a replacement, if Gomez goes, if Diaz goes etc
« Reply #10614 on: Today at 04:48:06 pm »
Again if they truly believe that. They must also think Klopp under achieved
