MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10480 on: Today at 12:38:00 pm
Minteh went for £33m with zero PL experience.
No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10481 on: Today at 12:39:27 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:09:46 pm
He's been playing wide left in our games so far iirc (where we have Diaz and Gakpo at a minimum who can play there). I thought he'd be better suited to the 10 role.

It's a difficult one for definite but I'd like to see him being given a chance before we decide on whether we sell.
From what's been said, he thinks of himself as a 10 but Slot sees him as wide left. Which raises the prospect, perhaps, of swapping Diaz to the right to rotate with Mo, with Doak going on loan.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10482 on: Today at 12:44:06 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:36:45 pm
That was my thought too. And it wasn't even £15m, it was up to £15m which is a real pisstake coming from a club that has no qualms spending £10m+ on Man City castoffs with fuck all experience

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:38:00 pm
Minteh went for £33m with zero PL experience.

Yeah Southampton trying it on with that bid, especially considering their own recent history with transfers.


mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10483 on: Today at 12:44:28 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:38:00 pm
Minteh went for £33m with zero PL experience.

Not guaranteed though,  33m is including add ons I think?

I could see maybe 20m initially with add ons taking it to 30m.

mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10484 on: Today at 12:45:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:44:06 pm
Yeah Southampton trying it on with that bid, especially considering their own recent history with transfers.

Did Saints seriously offer just 15m with add ons?

Probably pay back for our Lavia initial offer lol
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10485 on: Today at 12:46:03 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:45:11 pm
Did Saints seriously offer just 15m with add ons?

Probably pay back for our Lavia initial offer lol

Fair point ;D


clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10486 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm
Chelsea fans getting fed up of Colwill being average. Good job we didn't spend £70m on him
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm


Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10487 on: Today at 12:53:25 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:27:21 pm
When youve got the likes of Elliot Anderson going for £35m the £15m offer for Carvalho is a bit of a pisstake really. I really like Carvalho, was surprised when he dropped down the pecking order but I do worry about where he fits in now with the attacking spots being quite stacked.

Yeah but we all know he isnt a £35m player its a loophole the deal was clearly Anderson plus £15m for your shit reserve keeper who somehow went for £20m.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10488 on: Today at 12:55:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Chelsea fans getting fed up of Colwill being average. Good job we didn't spend £70m on him
The reason for saying that he wasn't good enough was that he defend space and play 1v1. I see he has  provided more evidence.

He's one of the most overhyped players I have ever seen. Quansah is better.
Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10489 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:45:11 pm
Did Saints seriously offer just 15m with add ons?

Probably pay back for our Lavia initial offer lol
We bid £34m + £4m add ons for Lavia who had 29 PL appearances. I think that was more than fair. Triple what they paid for him.
Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10490 on: Today at 12:59:36 pm
Quote
That was my thought too. And it wasn't even £15m, it was up to £15m which is a real pisstake coming from a club that has no qualms spending £10m+ on Man City castoffs with fuck all experience

Yep they've given City around £80m for their castoffs in the last 2 years,to be fair some of them have paid off for like selling Lavia on.

Really torn about moving Carvalho on myself,he's clearly a good player and we may sell one of our regular starters in the near future too making some space,but is he good enough to feature regularly and where and so on.

Haven't even seen enough of him to form an educated opinion if he could work and be a good fit for us,luckily we have people who do.
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10491 on: Today at 01:01:55 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:59:36 pm
Yep they've given City around £80m for their castoffs in the last 2 years,to be fair some of them have paid off for like selling Lavia on.

Really torn about moving Carvalho on myself,he's clearly a good player and we may sell one of our regular starters in the near future too making some space,but is he good enough to feature regularly and where and so on.

Haven't even seen enough of him to form an educated opinion if he could work and be a good fit for us,luckily we have people who do.

He could make it here but he needs to accept being 5/6th choice for a season, so I think he moves on to play 1st team starter football.

He's easily worth £30mil + some sort of buy back.
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10492 on: Today at 01:09:17 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Chelsea fans getting fed up of Colwill being average. Good job we didn't spend £70m on him

Yeah hes crazy hyped for what so far is basically 5 good games on loan at Brighton.
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10493 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:09:17 pm
Yeah hes crazy hyped for what so far is basically 5 good games on loan at Brighton.

Very unlike Chelsea to overreact to what happens at Brighton


mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10494 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:56:04 pm
We bid £34m + £4m add ons for Lavia who had 29 PL appearances. I think that was more than fair. Triple what they paid for him.

Saints always maintained they wanted 40m plus the 20% owned to City.

We want 25m (guessing) for for Fabs.

It's very similar mate, we massive under bid what they wanted they've done the same back.

sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10495 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:14:43 pm
Saints always maintained they wanted 40m plus the 20% owned to City.

We want 25m (guessing) for for Fabs.

It's very similar mate, we massive under bid what they wanted they've done the same back.



£25-30m would be fair value I think depending on whether sell on or buy back clauses are included.
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10496 on: Today at 01:29:30 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:45:11 pm
Did Saints seriously offer just 15m with add ons?

Sounds like it

David Ornstein@David_Ornstein
 EXCL: Liverpool reject offer worth up to £15m from Southampton to sign Fabio Carvalho. #LFC unwilling to sanction another loan + permanent bids will need to be significantly higher than #SaintsFC proposal. 21yo wants to be regular starter
@TheAthleticFC
just Riggins?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10497 on: Today at 01:33:41 pm
Not even sure why I'm sharing but that Jac Talbot saying Palace have a £100m tag on Wharton.

Crazy money but if the data nerds believe he's the one like we did Caicedo, just pay it.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10498 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:33:41 pm
Not even sure why I'm sharing but that Jac Talbot saying Palace have a £100m tag on Wharton.

Crazy money but if the data nerds believe he's the one like we did Caicedo, just pay it.
He moved for £20m not too long ago. What's has he done in 6 months for his price to increase 5 fold?

Like someone said yesterday, if we'd signed him from Blackburn, it'd have been seen as an underwhelming move then.
Bread

  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10499 on: Today at 01:37:36 pm
If Carvalho stays, he'll effectively start the season as 6th choice forward. But between injuries and rotation, I think he'd pick up a fair chunk of minutes if Slot likes him as much as the reports suggests he does.
mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10500 on: Today at 01:41:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:35:31 pm
He moved for £20m not too long ago. What's has he done in 6 months for his price to increase 5 fold?

Like someone said yesterday, if we'd signed him from Blackburn, it'd have been seen as an underwhelming move then.

Been amazing in the prem mate.

100m is a shit load but they could easily demand at least 60m for him.

Lads also turning 21 in feb which increases his value as his obviously going to get better at 25 then he is at 20.

Sign Rice at 24-25 for 100m.

If you look at it like that Wharton would likely be the better player at the same age as logically a 20 year old would have more growth then at 25 year old right?

Not saying 100m isn't ridicilous but surely you can see their logic in putting that price tag on him.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10501 on: Today at 01:43:35 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:41:21 pm
Been amazing in the prem mate.

100m is a shit load but they could easily demand at least 60m for him.

Lads also turning 21 in feb which increases his value as his obviously going to get better at 25 then he is at 20.

Sign Rice at 24-25 for 100m.

If you look at it like that Wharton would likely be the better player at the same age as logically a 20 year old would have more growth then at 25 year old right?

Not saying 100m isn't ridicilous but surely you can see their logic in putting that price tag on him.
It's one thing to put a "he's not for sale" price tag. It's another to "just pay it" based on a grand total of 6 months of football.  That's what I was mainly responding to.

Only Chelsea do that.
JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10502 on: Today at 01:43:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:35:31 pm
He moved for £20m not too long ago. What's has he done in 6 months for his price to increase 5 fold?

Like someone said yesterday, if we'd signed him from Blackburn, it'd have been seen as an underwhelming move then.

Therein lies a current issue (or former, possibly, we don't really know what our new approach will be yet) with our transfer policy - we seem to want players to 'prove' it at a better level than Blackburn or Leeds for example (Archie Gray) - but prices explode now as soon as someone's good in the PL for more than five minutes.  And the response on here is often 'why haven't we signed him, mingebags' too, so, kind of a lose-lose.  We can't shop like Brighton or Palace, unfortunately. Or we could, but you can guarantee it'd be perceived as showing a lack of ambition.  Which is not altogether unfair as we did have a spell of buying potential that wasn't really realised pre-Klopp.
mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10503 on: Today at 01:45:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:43:35 pm
It's one thing to put a "he's not for sale" price tag. It's another to "just pay it" based on a grand total of 6 months of football.  That's what I was mainly responding to.

Only Chelsea do that.

Oh yes I agree, I was purely looking at Palaces POV.

If they do believe his good enough though, don't see a problem with paying whatever the club think his worth.

In proper world 50-60m would be amazing money for them after 6 months but I honestly reckon they'd laugh at that.
