Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10440 on: Yesterday at 08:32:08 pm »
Who let Eeyore out?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10441 on: Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm »
Maybe we should look at transfers we are linked with.

Outgoing


Kelleher £20m-25m
Van Den Berg £15m-20m
Morton £15-20m
Endo £12m+
Clark £12m+
Gomez £40-45m
Diaz £50m-60m

Incoming

?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10442 on: Yesterday at 08:42:45 pm »
There's numerous but my sources aren;t liked on here to be taken seriously.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10443 on: Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:27:36 pm
You stated we weren't a financial powerhouse. How does Liverpool constantly being in the top 10 for revenues become not being a financial powerhouse?

It is akin to stating multi-billionaires aren't rich because the richest people on the planet have 50% more money than them.

No, you compared us to Madrid and United under Perez and Glazers. Saying "huge clubs win things".

Sure, those two clubs could ride out having shit owners because they were massive financially. Dwarfing us. We didn't have that benefit, hence we didn't consistently win or challenge despite being in the top 10 of clubs worldwide for revenues.

It takes more than that if you aren't at the very very top financially (we weren't then).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10444 on: Yesterday at 08:45:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:41:16 pm
Well thats funny considering you think this squad doesnt have what it takes to win the league. Im guessing not being able to win the league is worth it to laugh at the tears of internet fans.

To be honest, I was referring to Al and his friends, but it seems that you are not giving up your title easily ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10445 on: Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm »
Maybe we should look at transfers we are linked with.
Maybe we should look at transfers we are linked with.

Outgoing


Kelleher £20m-25m
Van Den Berg £15m-20m
Morton £15-20m
Endo £12m+
Clark £12m+
Gomez £40-45m
Diaz £50m-60m

Incoming

?

Gordon is still on holiday

I reckon Gomez and Endo will be sold once the tour is over also.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10446 on: Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm »
Maybe we should look at transfers we are linked with.
Maybe we should look at transfers we are linked with.

Outgoing


Kelleher £20m-25m
Van Den Berg £15m-20m
Morton £15-20m
Endo £12m+
Clark £12m+
Gomez £40-45m
Diaz £50m-60m

Incoming

?

Nothing really solid in terms of Diaz or Kelleher is there?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10447 on: Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:18:57 pm
Clark is deffo an interesting one. He does look good but not sure he's one who screams top class to me, of course it's never easy to tell and anything could happen. I'd be much more keen to loan him personally. Salzburg would be a good option, and if someone wants to take him for more money off the back then fair enough, sell with a buy-back and sell on clause etc.

Interesting to know what his take is on it too. He'll be keen to play football no doubt and perhaps not enthused Klopp/Lijnders are gone. He's already left his boyhood club to be here remember. Fair enough if he wants to go and play elsewhere but not seen any signs of that have we. So yeah, loan preferably for me.

Unfortunate for him he's not been fit in pre-season to try and put himself in Slot's plans. Similar with Danns.

I think if we loan Clark it'll be difficult for him to come back and break in (a bit like Morton who will likely be sold).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10448 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm
Nothing really solid in terms of Diaz or Kelleher is there?

The usual suspects have been more than willing to put price tags on Kelleher and Diaz though.

Compare that to the silence regarding the players we are looking to sign. Gordon in a few windows time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10449 on: Yesterday at 08:50:15 pm »
Maybe we should look at transfers we are linked with.
Maybe we should look at transfers we are linked with.

Incoming

?
Isn't this is how we want it?

Would you prefer a Riquelme to Everton situation?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10450 on: Yesterday at 08:58:25 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm
No, you compared us to Madrid and United under Perez and Glazers. Saying "huge clubs win things".

Sure, those two clubs could ride out having shit owners because they were massive financially. Dwarfing us. We didn't have that benefit, hence we didn't consistently win or challenge despite being in the top 10 of clubs worldwide for revenues.

It takes more than that if you aren't at the very very top financially (we weren't then).

When didn't we win things or challenge for things?

00-01 three trophies, 02-03 League Cup, 04-05 Champions League, 05-06 FA Cup, League runners up in 01-02 and 08-09 and beaten CL finalists in 06-07.

Why did you willingly try and play down Liverpool's achievements in a pathetic attempt to portray FSG as Liverpool saviours.

They bought Liverpool not South Liverpool.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10451 on: Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 08:50:15 pm
Isn't this is how we want it?

Would you prefer a Riquelme to Everton situation?

What I would prefer is a Club that uses its revenues to strengthen key areas of the squad that we are weak in. A club that stays ahead of the curve and brings in players and beds them in ahead of time so we can have seamless transitions.

Not a club that looks to raise revenues through player sales and then scramble around for targets towards the end of transfer windows.

A club that identifies its weaknesses and brings in players to address those weaknesses. So that it can close the gap on those above them. A club that looks for the players that can progress the club. Instead of a club that looks to build up a few quid from player sales and then looks for bargains.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10452 on: Yesterday at 09:09:16 pm »
Christ sake, If you can't take it to the FSG thread, take it to PM's. Same arguments over and over, it's exhausting.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10453 on: Yesterday at 09:09:57 pm »
Fucking boring
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10454 on: Today at 11:34:33 am »
We could raise a fairly significant amount of money in sales. So even if youre on the side of FSG being tight with their cash and not investing significantly in the squad, we should be able to strengthen.

Clark - £10m
Carvalho - £20m
Gomez - £45m
Endo - £15m
Phillips -£10m
Beck - £10m
Morton - £10m
VDB - £20m
Kelleher - £25m

I dont think any of those fees are unrealistic (and some are on the conservative side) and thats £165m. Spend £50-60m on a CB, £60m on a DM and theres still a big chunk of money left over to go towards a forward, before weve sold Diaz or anyone else. Wed need another keeper as a second or third choice depending on the faith we have in Jaros, and Id probably keep Sepp if were selling Gomez.

Im not necessarily advocating selling any of the above individually but theres income there if we want or need it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10455 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
Southampton bid for Carvalho turned down, 15 million. If we can do 20 million and a sell-on I'd be up for selling. I just think he'll struggle to contribute regularly at the level we need. I don't see him being prolific for anybody at Prem level if I'm honest, even though he is a good little player.

As for the post below, we aren't going to get 10 million for Phillips and Beck but Morton should be going for at least 15 million IMO. As for the centre halves, still much prefer Van Den Berg to go. He looks good and has potential and all but I still want Gomez to be around here personally. Ideally, we'll sell neither, but if one has to go I think it's much easier to upgrade on Van Den Berg who's still unproven at Premier League level.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10456 on: Today at 11:40:04 am »
Come on Orny, we need better than that lad. Worst banger ever but at least we got mentioned in something for once so that's progress.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10457 on: Today at 11:41:22 am »
I was against selling Gomez initially because having someone that can play to a good standard across the back 4 is very useful, but £45m is a lot of money to be re-invested on a first team player especially when you consider his injury record.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10458 on: Today at 11:42:18 am »
Carvalho has firmly put himself in the shop window. As a HG talent, I'd be looking at least £30m for him.

P.S: No FSG chat please. Let's not derail the thread.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10459 on: Today at 11:44:44 am »
Looks like could be set for 6-7 outgoings + loans and I reckon 2-3 incomings.

Fascinated by who well go for in midfield.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10460 on: Today at 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:44:44 am
Looks like could be set for 6-7 outgoings + loans and I reckon 2-3 incomings.

Fascinated by who well go for in midfield.
In 4 weeks? Interesting month ahead if so.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10461 on: Today at 11:47:34 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:42:18 am
Carvalho has firmly put himself in the shop window. As a HG talent, I'd be looking at least £30m for him.

P.S: No FSG chat please. Let's not derail the thread.
Hopefully other teams havent realised that in his first stint at Liverpool, Edwards regularly took clubs to the cleaners for fees for very average players  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10462 on: Today at 11:49:05 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:46:03 am
In 4 weeks? Interesting month ahead if so.


Clark, Morton, endo & carvalho all reliably linked away on permanent moves/bids rejected. Think will be a few more we move on too.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10463 on: Today at 11:50:59 am »
I really like Carvalho.

But his issue is we have lots of competition in his position and he obviously wants regular football, which Im not sure he would get here when everyone is back and fit.

Tricky one, but he has the knack for scoring goals which is valuable in football
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10464 on: Today at 11:53:21 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:49:05 am

Clark, Morton, endo & carvalho all reliably linked away on permanent moves/bids rejected. Think will be a few more we move on too.
Fair point. A mate of mine reckons the whole waiting game is linked to Trent and him and Slot sitting down to discuss his contract. Whatever comes out of that will dictate our moves. He must be back soon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10465 on: Today at 11:54:12 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:42:18 am
Carvalho has firmly put himself in the shop window. As a HG talent, I'd be looking at least £30m for him.

Most interesting aspect of Ornstein's tweet for me is that we aren't willing to sanction another loan. If clubs want him, they'll have to pay up. And considering some of the fees Southampton have spent on players with far less experience than Carvalho (often from Man City's reserves) their bid was derisory
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10466 on: Today at 11:54:32 am »
Dick Hughes has got a shitload of work to do in the next 27 days.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10467 on: Today at 11:59:19 am »
I would definitely keep Carvalho. Seems like Slot likes him as well according to reports.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10468 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:59:19 am
I would definitely keep Carvalho. Seems like Slot likes him as well according to reports.

I like him too, but hes 6th choice at this point I imagine?

Just dont see who he plays over and its understandable he wants to play regularly.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10469 on: Today at 12:02:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:59:19 am
I would definitely keep Carvalho. Seems like Slot likes him as well according to reports.

Im all for keeping him if Slot likes him but its a bit of an enigma for me. We seem to play two deeper midfielders and a 10 behind the forward. Szobo and Elliot seem the logical choices for the 10, in which case where does Carvalho play?

He clearly wants games too, he left RBL because he wasnt playing. We also need to be careful to maximise his value if we sell and 6-12 months on our benches wont do much for that, especially if he publicly grumbles about it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10470 on: Today at 12:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:00:57 pm
I like him too, but hes 6th choice at this point I imagine?

Just dont see who he plays over and its understandable he wants to play regularly.
Depends what happens with Diaz over the next 12 / 18 months. Salah probably shouldn't be expected to play every game although I would like to see him get a contract extension.

With European football and domestic competitions we don't think Fabio would get any opportunities?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10471 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:54:12 am
Most interesting aspect of Ornstein's tweet for me is that we aren't willing to sanction another loan. If clubs want him, they'll have to pay up. And considering some of the fees Southampton have spent on players with far less experience than Carvalho (often from Man City's reserves) their bid was derisory
Yeah. I don't see the point if loaning him out two seasons in a row. We might be open to selling because of the pathway as he's behind Szobo and Elliott.

If there's no pathway, selling him would be better for his career.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10472 on: Today at 12:08:43 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:46:03 am
In 4 weeks? Interesting month ahead if so.

That should not be hard in a month especially if things are already happening behind the scenes.

On another topic, the RW has become a bit of an interesting one. For me, Doak and Gordon both have to go on loan. They both need regular football badly (especially Gordon) and neither are ready to contribute anywhere near what we need there. Beyond Salah though, there isn't anything else. Okay, Elliott maybe, but we've seen it be hugely underwhelming before.

I'd like to see movement there, of course Salah's future is up in the air itself so that plays a part.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10473 on: Today at 12:09:46 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:02:53 pm
Im all for keeping him if Slot likes him but its a bit of an enigma for me. We seem to play two deeper midfielders and a 10 behind the forward. Szobo and Elliot seem the logical choices for the 10, in which case where does Carvalho play?

He clearly wants games too, he left RBL because he wasnt playing. We also need to be careful to maximise his value if we sell and 6-12 months on our benches wont do much for that, especially if he publicly grumbles about it.
He's been playing wide left in our games so far iirc (where we have Diaz and Gakpo at a minimum who can play there). I thought he'd be better suited to the 10 role.

It's a difficult one for definite but I'd like to see him being given a chance before we decide on whether we sell.
