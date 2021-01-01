It would be the correct approach if it could be backed up be significant success, 1 title in over 34 years would suggest our approach to the transfer window has really been correct as weve hardly ever had enough to win the league, strange take on things when we havent had the success to back up claims we are doing things right.



Are you really arguing this hasn't been a success period? Seriously? How many of those 34 years has our current owners and recruitment team been in place? Why are you referencing the years before they were here to criticise THEIR approach?We finish seconded with 92 and 97 points. They're truely amazing totals. We lost two CL finals. Not winning the league or those one off cup finals has nothing to do with our transfer approach. Maybe you really believe John Henry should have anticipated Salah dislocating his shoulder and Karius getting a concussion by signing their replacements before it happened. Or maybe he should have signed Courtois so he couldn't be man of the match against us.