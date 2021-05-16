« previous next »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:09:11 am
It's a" When he's Luis Diaz'sage he will be much better".  :D There's not a big diffrence between them now.

Or he will be the next Harvey Barnes ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:35:16 am
Raphinha would probably make more sense, simply because he is a left footed attacker who is at his best on the right side of the attack, just like Kudus. We should be looking for Salah's successor, not for a possible future improvement on Diaz and Gakpo at a high price.

Don't get me wrong, I do think that Gordon has qualities, he is just not what we really need, and will be very expensive ...

Fair enough he's more a Salah replacement as a left footed right winger. But i think Raphinha is very inconsistent too old at 27  going on 28 and in a couple years you would have to replace him too.  Why do Barcelona want rid of him would be red warning light to me too. Gordon is a local lad so like the bring the boy home sediment probably the romantic in me. Too expensive I agree but everyone seems expensive  now. Gordon does offer pace in behind and a goal threat so more like Mane than Diaz or Gakpo. What's your opinion on Diaz playing on the right wing. I thought he looked good there when Mo was in the African Cup. Obviously replacing Mo long term is a priority. Very few options in the position. So prefer Gordon as a left winger and Diaz as the right winger. Gakpo as the backup. Do you have any
suggestions would be interested to hear. Your not in the mingebag team are you?

PS wingers are my favourite players so would aways look there over boring DM
Our attack is interesting in that we have enough players, and they're ll very good players, but there are still lots of questions that we don't really have the answers to.

Will Trent stick around and continue to invert? If so, we may look more towards a right footed player for that right forward position, as we have a lot of attacking players looking to come inside there already. Having someone looking to make overlapping runs and hit the byline makes some sense, particularly with poachers like Jota and Nunez around to pick up the slack in terms of goals.

Will Salah leave next summer? If so we may look to be proactive and bring in a replacement now.

How serious are Barca about Diaz and vice versa? It's possible he's already told us he won't sign another contract, in which case we could be looking for his replacement already. It's also possible he's happy here and never had any intention of going.

How do the stats nerds feel about the attack? 2-3 of them were signed after Edwards left and at times our recruitment felt a bit scattergun, particularly signing Gakpo as a false 9 after playing Nunez there for 6 months. They look at stats we don't have access to so perhaps they're not as enamored with the attack as we assume. In particular Graham mentioned the frequency with which forwards make runs and are available for passes, areas which Gakpo has struggled in a bit at times.
It's August 3rd. We. are. Fucked.

Time to start taking names and kicking ass.
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm
is the Austrian league that competitive? seems like a waste of his talent to be honest, if he goes on loan Id rather it be to a championship team where he will start every week

Mane, Keita, Minamino, Szoboslai
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:57:22 pm
To be among the top 3 players in the World at his position ...
So there are only 33 world class players in the game at any given time?
if you compare Diaz and Gordon against the big 6 it really favours Gordon massively
Gordon scored against all 6 last year,
We have seen Diaz generally be pretty poor against the big 6.

We did have a very poor record vs the top sides largely due our forward line not performing
Diaz also had  an awful CL final in 2022 he doenst appear to be a big game player unlike Mane & Salah
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm
Gordon for £75 million is just wild. This is the first season hes actually delivered in terms of goals and assists. Both salah and mane had hit 10+ goals in multiple seasons before we signed them. Its a very risky deal if we were to go back in for him on the back of one good season.

I rated him at Everton. Even though it was the fashionable thing on here to absolutely slate him as a headless diver, he looked very good up until his last half season at the Blues, where the sinking ship (and his head being turned) seemed to get to him.

He's always shown pace, technical ability and directness. Now at Newcastle he's added output and looks more intelligent. Along with the fact that he's young and seems to be improving each year, I'd say £75m is a pretty fair price for him.
I wonder if the Chelsea can't sell Gallagher we put in a cheeky bid for Colwill, they must be running out of homegrown talent to sell over to buy 20 South American wonderkids.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:43:03 am
I rated him at Everton. Even though it was the fashionable thing on here to absolutely slate him as a headless diver, he looked very good up until his last half season at the Blues, where the sinking ship (and his head being turned) seemed to get to him.

He's always shown pace, technical ability and directness. Now at Newcastle he's added output and looks more intelligent. Along with the fact that he's young and seems to be improving each year, I'd say £75m is a pretty fair price for him.
I remember when we played them a couple of seasons ago, they had everyone behind the ball as usual and he was the only one allowed over the half way line. We beat them but he was singlehandedly a constant nuisance sometimes up against 3 or 4 of our lads. Good player coming to the right age. Hope it happens but isnt priority.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:13:27 am
I wonder if the Chelsea can't sell Gallagher we put in a cheeky bid for Colwill, they must be running out of homegrown talent to sell over to buy 20 South American wonderkids.

The Colwill who couldn't get in the England squad. Is he a left back or centre half? Like his mate Reece James they are so over rated and is consistantly injured.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 09:36:01 am
The Colwill who couldn't get in the England squad. Is he a left back or centre half? Like his mate Reece James they are so over rated and is consistantly injured.

Not getting in England squad isnt really a stick to beat him with. Neither did Jones or Elliott.

That squad isnt exactly picked on talent.
He had a toe injury at the end of the season, think he returned to fitness but missed their final few games as Poch fought to keep his job.

Id like Colwill, think hes a brilliant player, think its one for next summer if he shows hes willing to leave Chelsea. He looks the perfect Slot defender.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 09:36:01 am
The Colwill who couldn't get in the England squad. Is he a left back or centre half? Like his mate Reece James they are so over rated and is consistantly injured.

I disagree, I think he's going to go on and be Englands starting left sided center back, he's great all round.

Him and Quansah together would be brilliant.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:49:09 am
I disagree, I think he's going to go on and be Englands starting left sided center back, he's great all round.

Him and Quansah together would be brilliant.

Agreed, would be a great signing. Hed have to push hard for move though you imagine.
https://x.com/statmansticks/status/1819134468214739377?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

It wont happen. But it would be nice and would stop an awful lot of whinging for the the next decade.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:57:39 am
https://x.com/statmansticks/status/1819134468214739377?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

It wont happen. But it would be nice and would stop an awful lot of whinging for the the next decade.

Really does seem like a massively missed opportunity doesnt it?

You imagine scramble amongst top 3-4 clubs in country for his signature next season (unless he has a release clause, doubtful).
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:57:39 am
https://x.com/statmansticks/status/1819134468214739377?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

It wont happen. But it would be nice and would stop an awful lot of whinging for the the next 20 minutes.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:57:39 am
https://x.com/statmansticks/status/1819134468214739377?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

It wont happen. But it would be nice and would stop an awful lot of whinging for the the next decade.

Unfortunately Guehi to Newcastle makes Wharton moving all the less likely. He'd be ace.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:02:25 am
Really does seem like a massively missed opportunity doesnt it?

You imagine scramble amongst top 3-4 clubs in country for his signature next season (unless he has a release clause, doubtful).
Arsenal showed with Rice that sometimes you need to pay big to sort yourself out for the next 7/8 years. Wharton hasnt quite got the same body of work but hes clearly a very good player and hes homegrown. Makes complete sense. What would Palace want?
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:03:36 am
Unfortunately Guehi to Newcastle makes Wharton moving all the less likely. He'd be ace.

Yeah that would be the end of that.
