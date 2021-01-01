« previous next »
PeterTheRed

  Reply #10240 on: Today at 12:36:19 am
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10240 on: Today at 12:36:19 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:09:11 am
It's a" When he's Luis Diaz'sage he will be much better".  :D There's not a big diffrence between them now.

Or he will be the next Harvey Barnes ...
DiggerJohn

  Reply #10241 on: Today at 12:57:22 am
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10241 on: Today at 12:57:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:35:16 am
Raphinha would probably make more sense, simply because he is a left footed attacker who is at his best on the right side of the attack, just like Kudus. We should be looking for Salah's successor, not for a possible future improvement on Diaz and Gakpo at a high price.

Don't get me wrong, I do think that Gordon has qualities, he is just not what we really need, and will be very expensive ...

Fair enough he's more a Salah replacement as a left footed right winger. But i think Raphinha is very inconsistent too old at 27  going on 28 and in a couple years you would have to replace him too.  Why do Barcelona want rid of him would be red warning light to me too. Gordon is a local lad so like the bring the boy home sediment probably the romantic in me. Too expensive I agree but everyone seems expensive  now. Gordon does offer pace in behind and a goal threat so more like Mane than Diaz or Gakpo. What's your opinion on Diaz playing on the right wing. I thought he looked good there when Mo was in the African Cup. Obviously replacing Mo long term is a priority. Very few options in the position. So prefer Gordon as a left winger and Diaz as the right winger. Gakpo as the backup. Do you have any
suggestions would be interested to hear. Your not in the mingebag team are you?

PS wingers are my favourite players so would aways look there over boring DM
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:03 am by DiggerJohn »
Schmidt

  Reply #10242 on: Today at 01:30:19 am
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10242 on: Today at 01:30:19 am
Our attack is interesting in that we have enough players, and they're ll very good players, but there are still lots of questions that we don't really have the answers to.

Will Trent stick around and continue to invert? If so, we may look more towards a right footed player for that right forward position, as we have a lot of attacking players looking to come inside there already. Having someone looking to make overlapping runs and hit the byline makes some sense, particularly with poachers like Jota and Nunez around to pick up the slack in terms of goals.

Will Salah leave next summer? If so we may look to be proactive and bring in a replacement now.

How serious are Barca about Diaz and vice versa? It's possible he's already told us he won't sign another contract, in which case we could be looking for his replacement already. It's also possible he's happy here and never had any intention of going.

How do the stats nerds feel about the attack? 2-3 of them were signed after Edwards left and at times our recruitment felt a bit scattergun, particularly signing Gakpo as a false 9 after playing Nunez there for 6 months. They look at stats we don't have access to so perhaps they're not as enamored with the attack as we assume. In particular Graham mentioned the frequency with which forwards make runs and are available for passes, areas which Gakpo has struggled in a bit at times.
newterp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10243 on: Today at 02:24:39 am
It's August 3rd. We. are. Fucked.

Time to start taking names and kicking ass.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Reply #10244 on: Today at 06:48:04 am
  Reply #10244 on: Today at 06:48:04 am
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10244 on: Today at 06:48:04 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm
is the Austrian league that competitive? seems like a waste of his talent to be honest, if he goes on loan Id rather it be to a championship team where he will start every week

Mane, Keita, Minamino, Szoboslai
