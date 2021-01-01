Our attack is interesting in that we have enough players, and they're ll very good players, but there are still lots of questions that we don't really have the answers to.



Will Trent stick around and continue to invert? If so, we may look more towards a right footed player for that right forward position, as we have a lot of attacking players looking to come inside there already. Having someone looking to make overlapping runs and hit the byline makes some sense, particularly with poachers like Jota and Nunez around to pick up the slack in terms of goals.



Will Salah leave next summer? If so we may look to be proactive and bring in a replacement now.



How serious are Barca about Diaz and vice versa? It's possible he's already told us he won't sign another contract, in which case we could be looking for his replacement already. It's also possible he's happy here and never had any intention of going.



How do the stats nerds feel about the attack? 2-3 of them were signed after Edwards left and at times our recruitment felt a bit scattergun, particularly signing Gakpo as a false 9 after playing Nunez there for 6 months. They look at stats we don't have access to so perhaps they're not as enamored with the attack as we assume. In particular Graham mentioned the frequency with which forwards make runs and are available for passes, areas which Gakpo has struggled in a bit at times.