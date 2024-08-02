« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10200 on: Today at 09:39:06 pm
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10201 on: Today at 09:40:05 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:33:06 pm
Bobby Clark subject to a 6m bid from Salzburg, rejected

https://x.com/daveockop/status/1819469482764784098?s=46

Not bad, for a loan fee.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10202 on: Today at 09:50:21 pm
Of all the players we have Lijnders picks Bobby Clark I guess that shows how higher he is rated, i think he will be one that does make it .
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10203 on: Today at 09:52:56 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:33:06 pm
Bobby Clark subject to a 6m bid from Salzburg, rejected

https://x.com/daveockop/status/1819469482764784098?s=46
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10204 on: Today at 09:54:01 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:17:04 pm
I find it mad he keeps getting brought up as some sort of young VVD. His passing is terrible. i'm not just saying that. Literally any stats website will tell you that. Also, while fast when moving, he's slow starting. Which means in a high press he is useless. He also galoots the ball out of defence, rather than calmly passing it forward. He is a low block, high tackle kinda guy.

Also, never buy a player after his break out year. Every single opposition manager will have taken note and will tear him a part next season when they highlight every single flaw and weakness in his game.

That also applies to Gordon I might add.

Nobodys said hes a young Virgil  good luck finding one of those by the way, they come along once a decade if youre lucky, Ibous probably the most athletic of all the top defenders in the world at the moment, but hes not as gifted technically as Virgil.

Branthwaites a good player, hes on the right trajectory to being one of the better defenders in the league. His breakout season was at PSV where he had a really strong second half to the season, hes looked very comfortable at PL level and has good experience. Its always a challenge to tell how defenders at proper shite clubs like Everton translate to the bigger teams. Most of the blues I know think Branthwaites a much better prospect than Stones was when he was there. Stones is a top player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10205 on: Today at 09:56:33 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:40:05 pm
Not bad, for a loan fee.
It would be a decent loan move for him. He'd play CL football.

For me he's well-rounded for his age.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10206 on: Today at 10:38:29 pm
interesting lots of offers comming in for all the squad players

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10207 on: Today at 10:40:06 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:38:29 pm
interesting lots of offers comming in for all the squad players

The rest of the seniors are back next week so I'd expect a few players will exit either before or just after the Seville game.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10208 on: Today at 10:51:55 pm
A loan move to Salzburg would be good for him if he's playing every week.

Decent start for Lijnders there, won his first two matches. The usually win the double anyway I think but won neither last season, expecting him to pick up some silverware with Salzburg.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10209 on: Today at 10:59:05 pm
Liverpool discussed selling Joe Gomez to Newcastle in June. His future is still uncertain

By James Pearce
2m ago

Negotiations were so advanced over the proposed transfer of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez to Newcastle United in late June that payment terms were discussed.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes had agreed to sell Gomez for £45 million ($57.6m) based on winger Anthony Gordon heading in the opposite direction for £75million  two separate deals but each dependent on the other.

Newcastle CEO Darren Eales wanted the bulk of the fee for Gordon up front as Newcastle sought to raise funds before the Premier Leagues profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) reporting deadline.

Tentative enquiries were also made with the England camp about holding medicals for Gomez and Gordon during the European Championship in Germany.

Newcastle had initially wanted to sign Jarell Quansah but were informed that the 21-year-old academy graduate, who made 33 appearances during a breakthrough season in 2023-24, wasnt available at any price.

However, when Newcastle turned their attention to Gomez, Liverpool were willing to negotiate. The clubs longest-serving player also made it clear during discussions that he was open to joining Eddie Howes squad. Newcastle were offering him regular game time in his preferred role as a right-sided centre-back.

At the eleventh hour, the deals were shelved. Newcastle backed out of letting Gordon leave when the £35m sale of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Mintehs £30m move to Brighton & Hove Albion gave them the £60m they needed before the PSR deadline on June 30 without offloading one of their biggest assets.

A month on, little has changed but the landscape could soon shift, with Gordon and Gomez returning to club duties next week following an extended break after their England commitments at the Euros.

Liverpool remain big admirers of Gordon, who had his head turned by the interest of the club he grew up supporting. However, Liverpool also appreciate that Newcastle, who intend to offer Gordon a new deal on improved terms, are no longer under the same financial pressures.

As for Gomez, he will consider his options having come so close to leaving the club he joined from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2015.

Liverpool arent looking to push him out the door. It was all about circumstance in late June when Newcastle needed a trade and came up with Gomez as an option.

Gomez, who is under contract until 2027, is still regarded as one of Arne Slots four senior centre-backs and his versatility was underlined last season as he deputised expertly in both full-back positions when Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were injured.

He is a valuable senior player but Liverpool were willing to sell him for £45m and the 27-year-old was open to a new challenge, so it will be intriguing to see if other suitors come calling.

Gomez made 51 appearances, with 31 starts, for Liverpool in 2023-24  more than in any other season of his Anfield career  but he started just two Premier League games in his favoured centre-back role, and that was a source of frustration.

Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Quansah were all selected ahead of him to partner captain Virgil van Dijk. Matip has since moved on but Quansah looks likely to retain the starting berth he claimed in the second half of last season.

Konate lost his way during the latter stages of Jurgen Klopps reign but theres a confidence internally that Slot can get the Frenchman back to his commanding best after a difficult period.

Nathaniel Phillips is expected to move on after Liverpools tour of the United States but fellow centre-back Sepp van den Berg has been giving Slot plenty of food for thought with his performances in pre-season.

The Dutch defender improved significantly during his season-long loan at Mainz in Germany. Van den Berg has shown why Liverpool have turned down offers from Mainz, Wolfsburg and PSV Eindhoven. He may have scoffed at Liverpools £20m valuation of him but that figure did not look unrealistic when he shone against Arsenal in Philadelphia.

Gomez has plenty to ponder as he prepares to link up with the squad at Kirkby early next week.

From the glorious highs of Champions League and Premier League glory to the crushing lows of rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and tearing his patella tendon, Gomez has been through so much during his Liverpool career. Hes the only player still there from the Brendan Rodgers era.

He is a popular figure in the dressing room and is popular with supporters for the resilience he has shown, as well as his classy, composed defensive displays. He was brilliant in the title-winning season of 2019-20.

Gomez was strongly linked with a move elsewhere two years ago when Aston Villa and Newcastle were among the clubs interested, but Klopp urged him to stay put and Gomez agreed, penning a new five-year contract.

He wasnt ready to throw in the towel at Anfield after dropping down the pecking order. Essentially, it was me accepting the fact I have to take on the challenge, he explained.

Gomezs future is uncertain once again. Having spent Euro 2024 watching on from the bench, he wont want to face a similar fate this season as a backup for Slot too.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5675357/2024/08/02/joe-gomez-liverpool-newcastle-anthony-gordon-transfer/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10210 on: Today at 10:59:46 pm
Pep, give us Gourna- Douath dickhead nd we;ll give you Bobby with a buy back clause.  :wave
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10211 on: Today at 11:05:10 pm
Its quite something how much the reporting on Gordon has changed since it first broke. Initially it was something that was discussed but didnt go far because we didnt want to sell Quansah, now its been revealed wed agreed to pay £75m and sell Gomez for £45m.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10212 on: Today at 11:07:57 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:05:10 pm
Its quite something how much the reporting on Gordon has changed since it first broke. Initially it was something that was discussed but didnt go far because we didnt want to sell Quansah, now its been revealed wed agreed to pay £75m and sell Gomez for £45m.

Probably since he's like the only name out there we've been linked to. The journalists have to reuse the same stuff over and over each day.  ;D Plus the new Gomez stuff kinda relates to Gordon so can fit it in there too.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10213 on: Today at 11:08:08 pm
Wouldn't be selling Clark at all.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10214 on: Today at 11:12:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:59:46 pm
Gourna- Douath dickhead
I wouldn't get that name on the back of a shirt.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10215 on: Today at 11:13:11 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:07:57 pm
Probably since he's like the only name out there we've been linked to. The journalists have to reuse the same stuff over and over each day.  ;D Plus the new Gomez stuff kinda relates to Gordon so can fit it in there too.

Its all sh*te. No doubt there were real discussions when Newcastle were looking to fix their books but now they dont so no reason wed do it now as theyre no longer over a barrel.

2 weeks to get something done. Anything after then risks being desperation.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10216 on: Today at 11:14:10 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:08:08 pm
Wouldn't be selling Clark at all.
Agreed. Hopefully he gets more opportunities this season with us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10217 on: Today at 11:15:24 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:08:08 pm
Wouldn't be selling Clark at all.

A season on loan at Salzburg would be ideal for him. Looked good in the minutes he played last season. Was like a little Duracell bunny and stylistically reminded me of lallana. This change of formation though, not sure where hed play.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10218 on: Today at 11:16:08 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:13:11 pm
Its all sh*te. No doubt there were real discussions when Newcastle were looking to fix their books but now they dont so no reason wed do it now as theyre no longer over a barrel.

2 weeks to get something done. Anything after then risks being desperation.

There's clearly interest still past the PSR deadline at the end of June. But nothing is gonna happen until Gordon comes back from holiday and decides what he wants to do. And from our side what happens with Diaz possibly.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #10219 on: Today at 11:24:40 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:51:55 pm
A loan move to Salzburg would be good for him if he's playing every week.

Decent start for Lijnders there, won his first two matches. The usually win the double anyway I think but won neither last season, expecting him to pick up some silverware with Salzburg.

is the Austrian league that competitive? seems like a waste of his talent to be honest, if he goes on loan Id rather it be to a championship team where he will start every week
