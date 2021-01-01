« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 248 249 250 251 252 [253]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 435702 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,770
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10080 on: Today at 02:41:56 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:29:25 pm
Not sure any (or if so it's a tiny minority) are disrespecting him. However the is a reality at play which is we don't have unlimited funds and if we have a 3rd choice player who is worth decent money (if £45m is true) then it could well be sound business to sell in order to buy a starting player.

That's ignoring that Gomez himself may have indicated he'd like to look elsewhere in order to be a first choice player, which I'd not blame him.

Yeah he's clearly available. The fact we accepted a bid from Newcastle points to that. There's also a good chance he'd prefer to be guaranteed starter elsewhere. If he wants out, now seems an ideal point for both parties. His transfer value will likely be never higher
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10081 on: Today at 02:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:27:35 pm
- Signings are happening soon says David Lynch Miguel Delaney
- Newcastle is gonna offer Gordon a new contract according to Newcastle media
- Gordon wants to join Liverpool(said for the 1271213th time this window etc) says Lynch, Delaney, Ogden
- Newcastle trying to buy Guehi says David Ornstein

Cheers for the summary :)
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10082 on: Today at 02:46:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:13:59 pm
I don't think he ends up there. I do however think his camp is trying to will a move to Barcelona that won't arise and we would be reluctant to give him a big extension due to his age

I think if they get Olmo over the line he might be open to moving elsewhere but maybe not this year. He's on low wages here could see him going for a big pay day next summer to Saudi. Similar fee to what Diaby from Villa went for.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10083 on: Today at 02:48:55 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:43:16 pm
The thing about Gomez too is, everyone is saying Quansah has over taken him, but that was under Klopp, Remains to be seen what Slot thinks

We were happy to send him to Newcastle if we got Gordon in return... we shut down any talk about Quansah going there. That tells a story, I think.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,506
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10084 on: Today at 02:55:41 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:43:16 pm
The thing about Gomez too is, everyone is saying Quansah has over taken him, but that was under Klopp, Remains to be seen what Slot thinks

He has and Slot's not stupid enough to think Quansah isn't ahead of Gomez.  He might be ahead of Konate now too as the man can;t stay fit long enough.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10085 on: Today at 02:57:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:02:20 pm
Is Nat Phillips staying?

The way its going he will spend more time here than Kenny and Stevie Heighway !

Player manager in 7-8 years time is a possibility too 😂
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,278
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10086 on: Today at 03:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:57:59 pm
The way its going he will spend more time here than Kenny and Stevie Heighway !

Player manager in 7-8 years time is a possibility too 😂

Yeah..... Maybe giving a player a 14 million quid contract because he did a Cruyff turn in our box once wasn't the best plan.....
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,266
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10087 on: Today at 03:02:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:00:44 pm
Yeah..... Maybe giving a player a 14 million quid contract because he did a Cruyff turn in our box once wasn't the best plan.....

He did a Cruyff turn after he signed a contract didnt he?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10088 on: Today at 03:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:55:41 pm
He has and Slot's not stupid enough to think Quansah isn't ahead of Gomez.  He might be ahead of Konate now too as the man can;t stay fit long enough.
Has he definitively, though? Gomez was generally excellent last season, currently less error prone and much more adaptable, though injury issues might still be an issue long term.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10089 on: Today at 03:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:57:59 pm
The way its going he will spend more time here than Kenny and Stevie Heighway !

Player manager in 7-8 years time is a possibility too 😂

Can't believe we rejected £4m for him. We won't be offered that again.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10090 on: Today at 03:04:04 pm »

I am guessing Hughes have trouble attracting first choice targets especially with Klopp gone and that's why we are looking at an average player like Gordon from his old friend instead of Nico for example.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,278
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10091 on: Today at 03:05:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:02:29 pm
He did a Cruyff turn after he signed a contract didnt he?

In celebration? ... yeah probably.. naked with sparklers on his tits I'm guessing

Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,025
  • Truthiness
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10092 on: Today at 03:05:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:05:16 pm
In celebration? ... yeah probably.. naked with sparklers on his tits I'm guessing


I mean, who among us...
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,690
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10093 on: Today at 03:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:04:04 pm
I am guessing Hughes have trouble attracting first choice targets especially with Klopp gone and that's why we are looking at an average player like Gordon from his old friend instead of Nico for example.

Nobody can attract Nico

Gordon is probably one of the most promising young wingers in the world, proven in the PL and loads of space to further improve. Plus homegrown and a Red. It's the perfect signing
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,573
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10094 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:04:04 pm
I am guessing Hughes have trouble attracting first choice targets especially with Klopp gone and that's why we are looking at an average player like Gordon from his old friend instead of Nico for example.

Sorry but this is just nonsense

1 - We are fucking Liverpool FC, we are a massive club that 99.9% of players would love to play for
2 - Williams is staying at his current club, rejecting Barca in the process
3 - Gordon isn't an average player
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10095 on: Today at 03:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:04:04 pm
I am guessing Hughes have trouble attracting first choice targets especially with Klopp gone and that's why we are looking at an average player like Gordon from his old friend instead of Nico for example.

Gordon scored as many league goals last season as Williams has in 3 years.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10096 on: Today at 03:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:04:04 pm
I am guessing Hughes have trouble attracting first choice targets especially with Klopp gone and that's why we are looking at an average player like Gordon from his old friend instead of Nico for example.

Nonsense. It's all money and squad space related. We need to free up funds and space before we sign players imo.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10097 on: Today at 03:08:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:07:49 pm
Gordon scored as many league goals last season as Williams has in 3 years.

Hey hey step overs win games lad ;)
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10098 on: Today at 03:08:53 pm »
Quote
Although, he has also attracted interest from Liverpool in the past and Newcastle will have to put down a competitive package to win his signature. The defender put talks on his future on hold to focus on England this summer but he has two years left on his contract.

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/newcastle-united-around-table-crystal-29665488?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar

looks like Newcastle are either trying to frame it as they are beating us to get in Guehi probably because Gordon is joining us.

I think it all gets done next week.
Gomez to Palace for 40m. Guehi to Newcastle 60m Gordon to Liverpool 75m
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10099 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:06:41 pm
Sorry but this is just nonsense

1 - We are fucking Liverpool FC, we are a massive club that 99.9% of players would love to play for
2 - Williams is staying at his current club, rejecting Barca in the process
3 - Gordon isn't an average player

That's why for 4 transfer windows we couldn't find a good dm and our first choice targets rejected us ? and since when English produce wide forwards who became world class. Foreign players have higher celling.

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:07:49 pm
Gordon scored as many league goals last season as Williams has in 3 years.
Yet many think Nico is better player why is that
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10100 on: Today at 03:14:22 pm »
Diaz had more goals, shots per game and key passes in the league than Nico did last season, so presumably we're interested in someone more attacking. Interesting thing for the stats merchants is that Diaz also had more shots, key passes and dribbles per game than Gordon did last season, playing against teams that generally parked the bus more.

For me, it's going to depend on how Slot wants to play. If we end up moving players like Elliott or Szobo further forward, do we even end up playing three of our current front five next season?
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10101 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:08:22 pm
Nonsense. It's all money and squad space related. We need to free up funds and space before we sign players imo.

Fair point
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10102 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:12:57 pm
That's why for 4 transfer windows we couldn't find a good dm and our first choice targets rejected us ? and since when English produce wide forwards who became world class. Foreign players have higher celling.
Yet many think Nico is better player why is that

Nico might be a better player and hed be my top target as well but he doesnt want to leave Spain by the sound of things.

Remember Klopp wanted Brandt he didnt want to leave Germany we got Salah and that is how the game works.

Not saying we will sign Gordon or that he is another Salah but a club like us will have a long list of players who can play certain positions and its about getting them and their clubs to agree.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,573
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10103 on: Today at 03:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:12:57 pm
That's why for 4 transfer windows we couldn't find a good dm and our first choice targets rejected us ? and since when English produce wide forwards who became world class. Foreign players have higher celling.
Yet many think Nico is better player why is that

Which first choice targets rejected us? Caicedo? That's it.

What has Nico being a better playing than Gordon (in your opinion) have to do with him being unavailable this summer. You've tied yourself in knots.

Your foreign players statement is hilarious.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10104 on: Today at 03:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:12:57 pm
That's why for 4 transfer windows we couldn't find a good dm and our first choice targets rejected us ? and since when English produce wide forwards who became world class. Foreign players have higher celling.
Yet many think Nico is better player why is that

Saka and Palmer are far better than Nico Williams. For all of his flaws, Williams hasnt reached the level of someone like Rashford yet. Shite comments generalising nationality like that really arent needed, England are probably the best producers of talent in world football at the moment.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10105 on: Today at 03:26:55 pm »
I think Sepp will be the Gomez replacement if he goes. Nat Phillips the Sepp replacement. He's going to be leaving for free anyway so may as well keep him for the cups.


Don't think that's bad as long as the money is used for a Lb and DM.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10106 on: Today at 03:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:12:57 pm
Yet many think Nico is better player why is that

Because most people that watch football despite thinking they know everything are absolutely clueless.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,561
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10107 on: Today at 03:29:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:26:55 pm
I think Sepp will be the Gomez replacement if he goes. Nat Phillips the Sepp replacement. He's going to be leaving for free anyway so may as well keep him for the cups.


Don't think that's bad as long as the money is used for a Lb and DM.


Each to their own but I think that would be a significant step down. Wed have two senior CBs with significant top flight experience, one highly promising youngster, one fairly promising youngster with a season in the BuLi, and the indomitable Nat Phillips.

We arguably need a new CB anyway. If we sell Gomez it becomes essential.

Ive not seen the slightest hint of us signing a LB, either in terms of targets or journos saying its a position we are looking to reinforce. Unless we sell Tsimikas it wont happen. Frankly Id rather sell Tsimikas than Gordon and use Gomez as a backup LB as he looked very comfortable there last year.

Agree we need a DM though.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:51 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,035
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10108 on: Today at 03:30:54 pm »
I think our journalists have said that if players gets sold replacements will be brought in.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,266
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10109 on: Today at 03:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:30:54 pm
I think our journalists have said that if players gets sold replacements will be brought in.

In that case, sell all the players!!!!!!
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10110 on: Today at 03:31:27 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:29:50 pm

Each to their own but I think that would be a significant step down. Wed have two senior CBs with significant top flight experience, one highly promising youngster, one fairly promising youngster with a season in the BuLi, and the indomitable Nat Phillips.

We arguably need a new CB anyway. If we sell Gomez it becomes essential.

If it helps us afford Wharton it will be okay maybe. Especially if that lb can play CB also.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10111 on: Today at 03:31:56 pm »
Gordon looks good, playing wise, but hes never played for a top club. So doesnt really have to play against a low block team. It remains to be seen how effective he would be as his main attribute seems to be his pace. Id like us to sign him but not sure how much better than Diaz he would be.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,035
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10112 on: Today at 03:32:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:31:23 pm
In that case, sell all the players!!!!!!

This forum would be unhappy with like 95% of the signings!
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10113 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
I'd be excited if we went for Nico Williams but his best goal return in a league season is six... and his underlying numbers aren't exceptional (not better than Gordon's for example). Not sure why we'd be rushing to sign him when he's already thought be making £200k a week in Spain.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,770
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10114 on: Today at 03:37:37 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:29:50 pm

Each to their own but I think that would be a significant step down. Wed have two senior CBs with significant top flight experience, one highly promising youngster, one fairly promising youngster with a season in the BuLi, and the indomitable Nat Phillips.

We arguably need a new CB anyway. If we sell Gomez it becomes essential.

Ive not seen the slightest hint of us signing a LB, either in terms of targets or journos saying its a position we are looking to reinforce. Unless we sell Tsimikas it wont happen. Frankly Id rather sell Tsimikas than Gordon and use Gomez as a backup LB as he looked very comfortable there last year.

Agree we need a DM though.



I'd also be very surprised if we sold Gomez and had Sepp van den Berg as his replacement. I agree LB can wait. DM more pressing.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10115 on: Today at 03:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:32:10 pm
I'd be excited if we went for Nico Williams but his best goal return in a league season is six... and his underlying numbers aren't exceptional (not better than Gordon's for example). Not sure why we'd be rushing to sign him when he's already thought be making £200k a week in Spain.

Nico has said he's not leaving
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10116 on: Today at 03:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:32:10 pm
I'd be excited if we went for Nico Williams but his best goal return in a league season is six... and his underlying numbers aren't exceptional (not better than Gordon's for example). Not sure why we'd be rushing to sign him when he's already thought be making £200k a week in Spain.
he seems abit of a flavour of the month type signing.
Looks a good talent nut still very early in his development
Logged

Online KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10117 on: Today at 03:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:06:41 pm
Sorry but this is just nonsense

1 - We are fucking Liverpool FC, we are a massive club that 99.9% of players would love to play for
2 - Williams is staying at his current club, rejecting Barca in the process
3 - Gordon isn't an average player

It's mad this claim by some that "now Klopp's gone" we may struggle to attract targets... it was the club that attracted Klopp. As Klopp said himself before joining, "Liverpool FC, how does that sound." (paraphrasing the last bit). As Kuyt put it when signing, it's a "dream club".

Not that it needs saying, Anfield is the most iconic stadium in English football. YNWA the most iconic anthem in all of sport. One of the two biggest and best supported clubs in England, the club is a draw for any player. The only question mark has always been affordability.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10118 on: Today at 03:42:35 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 03:40:54 pm
It's mad this claim by some that "now Klopp's gone" we may struggle to attract targets... it was the club that attracted Klopp. As Klopp said himself before joining, "Liverpool FC, how does that sound." (paraphrasing the last bit). As Kuyt put it when signing, it's a "dream club".

Not that it needs saying, Anfield is the most iconic stadium in English football. YNWA the most iconic anthem in all of sport. One of the two biggest and best supported clubs in England, the club is a draw for any player. The only question mark has always been affordability.
Judging by Arteta's comments Slott has a very very good reputation too
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #10119 on: Today at 03:42:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:26:55 pm
I think Sepp will be the Gomez replacement if he goes. Nat Phillips the Sepp replacement. He's going to be leaving for free anyway so may as well keep him for the cups.


Don't think that's bad as long as the money is used for a Lb and DM.

That would be the worst trade deal in the history of trade deals, maybe ever.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 248 249 250 251 252 [253]   Go Up
« previous next »
 