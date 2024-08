All players have the potential for injuries.



But we’ve got to get away from the point where we have 5 or 6 players who are only available for 50-70% of every/most seasons.



Even if the player is hugely talented it’s a waste of resources. You pay the player over the odds for what they contribute but also you end up carrying a bigger squad as a mitigation (in turn spending additional wages).



Jota and Konate are the 2 biggest examples. Both we will arguably have contract decisions to make on next summer. With AoC, Keita, Matip, Thiago leaving we’ve shed a few of those players recently so don’t think it’s as bigger issue as it was. Still a few like Jones and Gomez were there are doubts albeit Gomez was available consistently in 23/24.