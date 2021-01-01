Yeah it's mad looking at that today. Tories must have been in charge of that show.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Gordon will have to put a transfer request in to leave Newcastle, I dont see Newcastle making this easy or straightforward, they could drive the deal down to the last minute and tell us to piss off at the last minute just to wreck our season so we should be decisive if were serious or move the fuck on
if he wasnt such a fanny about it being wet though that wouldnt have happened
His transfer stuff is shocking unfortunately.
Have I ever mentioned how much I rate Mig Delaney when it comes to transfers?Says transfer business expected to pick up next week with the first concrete bids going in 'in the next 10 days'. Lots of Anthony Gordon chat, plus a mention of William Pacho for CB. https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfers-arne-slot-anthony-gordon-b2589924.html
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]