I can categorically tell you Mario Balotelli will not be at Liverpool, Rodgers said on the eve of Liverpools game against Manchester United in Miami.



Ufda! Dark times. We didn't have another good striker behind Sturridge that season. Almost all the goals came Sterling and the midfielders. Crazy decision by the club not to replace more of Suarez's goals. Just about cost Rodgers his job in the end.Edit: Mario only scored one fucking goal in the league. I'd forgotten it was that bad. Moreno scored more than him.