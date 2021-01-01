« previous next »
Today at 02:23:22 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:39:38 am
I think Rodgers wanted Wilfried Bony but was blocked. He got offered Eto'o or Balotelli and choose the later. In hindsight he should have rejected both.

Rodgers came out in a press conference and unequivocally stated that we wouldn't be signing Ballotelli.

I can categorically tell you Mario Balotelli will not be at Liverpool, Rodgers said on the eve of Liverpools game against Manchester United in Miami.
Today at 02:27:52 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:57 pm
When Jimbo Pearce is saynig we will make signings then that tells you it's close to being done. All we need now is a bomb from Joycie.

He means Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea and Mathys Angély from Bordeaux.

Th fees have already been sanctioned 2 packets of cheese and onion and a wham bar. :D
Today at 02:46:03 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:23:22 am
Rodgers came out in a press conference and unequivocally stated that we wouldn't be signing Ballotelli.

I can categorically tell you Mario Balotelli will not be at Liverpool, Rodgers said on the eve of Liverpools game against Manchester United in Miami.
Ufda! Dark times. We didn't have another good striker behind Sturridge that season. Almost all the goals came Sterling and the midfielders. Crazy decision by the club not to replace more of Suarez's goals. Just about cost Rodgers his job in the end.

Edit: Mario only scored one fucking goal in the league. I'd forgotten it was that bad. Moreno scored more than him.
