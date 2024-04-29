« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 427216 times)

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9760 on: Today at 07:06:06 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:32:16 pm
fofana another good shout

Odd a bigger team havent snapped him up in last 18 months to be honest, looks good and profiles well.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,503
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9761 on: Today at 07:07:17 pm »
I'm assuming they'll be doing some pre-Ipswich announcements of VVD and Trent contracts. I'd love to be confident that Salah will be amongst those announcements, but I am not right now. Truly the Edwards/Hughes era is one of complete secrecy. Fair play to them.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9762 on: Today at 07:21:15 pm »



https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5453208/2024/04/29/arne-slot-liverpool-feyenoord-head-coach/

"When, as expected, Arne Slot arrives at Liverpools training centre this summer, he will find at least one amenity perfectly to his taste. Slot is among the growing cast of top-level individuals in football hooked on padel, the high-paced racket sport that lands somewhere between tennis and squash.

At Feyenoords training base in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, chief executive Dennis Te Kloese promised Slot the club would install a padel court  on the condition they won the league title. Slot made them Eredivisie champions last season, and the padel court soon followed."
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9763 on: Today at 07:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:21:15 pm



https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5453208/2024/04/29/arne-slot-liverpool-feyenoord-head-coach/

"When, as expected, Arne Slot arrives at Liverpools training centre this summer, he will find at least one amenity perfectly to his taste. Slot is among the growing cast of top-level individuals in football hooked on padel, the high-paced racket sport that lands somewhere between tennis and squash.

At Feyenoords training base in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, chief executive Dennis Te Kloese promised Slot the club would install a padel court  on the condition they won the league title. Slot made them Eredivisie champions last season, and the padel court soon followed."

What are the context about the photos?  ;D
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,867
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9764 on: Today at 07:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:26:21 pm
What are the context about the photos?  ;D

Someone with a padel.

Slot in background with a poor Gordon lookalike up front.

Its happening.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,161
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9765 on: Today at 07:30:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:28:55 pm
Someone with a padel.

Slot in background with a poor Gordon lookalike up front.

Its happening.


Is that Lovren in the Hawaiian shirt in the second pic?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,758
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9766 on: Today at 07:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:44:14 pm
4 posts. 4 post of being a negative nancy. Good ratio!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:46:28 pm
We signed 4 players last summer dickface.  ::)
I've been enjoying a bit of time away from the footie and just popped into this thread to see what's going on. What's with the  hostility to what is, let's face it, a pretty common held view? We've had two seasons essentially written off due to inaction in the transfer market. First our title 'defence' where Klopp and the squad did brilliantly in strange circumstances to get us top at Christmas, only for us to refuse to buy the defender we clearly needed and limp through the rest of the season with Fabinho, Henderson, Kabak and Phillips as our centre half options. Then 22/23 where again we refused to fill a gaping hole in our squad that the whole world could see (centre midfield). We did make signings last summer but it was famously an utter shitshow.

I get nobody wants to see constant negativity but does everyone have to have their heads buried in the sand to be allowed to post here? I'm positive about the season, positive about Slot, positive about the squad we have, but still highly sceptical of our work (or lack of) in the transfer market. I don't think that's a controversial opinion, it simply reflects the reality of where our club is at and how it has failed to push on since 2020 when we were the best club side in the world. Lack of investment and foreard planning in the market has cost us dearly at times

Fingers crossed something is being worked on, maybe it is maybe it isn't.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,499
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9767 on: Today at 07:34:31 pm »
ALL Bordeaux palyers contract officially cancelled today. If we want Angely best get him now.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9768 on: Today at 07:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:26:21 pm
What are the context about the photos?  ;D

Gordon playing padel
Gordon eating a meal with Slot in the background
Slot loves playing padel and got Feyenoord to build him a padel court

I leave the dots to you.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9769 on: Today at 07:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:34:34 pm
Gordon playing padel
Gordon eating a meal with Slot in the background
Slot loves playing padel and got Feyenoord to build him a padel court

I leave the dots to you.

Didn't notice Slot in the background. If it is indeed him.  ;D I'm also curious about the fella on the roof too. Richard Hughes in disguise?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:49 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9770 on: Today at 07:43:53 pm »
Tbf thats a terrible knife and fork handling technique.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,059
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9771 on: Today at 07:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 05:39:51 pm
Its highly possible the club are looking to bring in nobody and save some cash again. We have this every year.
next summer will be the big one

Heard that since about 2018
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,867
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9772 on: Today at 07:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:34:34 pm
Gordon playing padel
Gordon eating a meal with Slot in the background
Slot loves playing padel and got Feyenoord to build him a padel court

I leave the dots to you.

Parrot.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9773 on: Today at 07:49:43 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:33:05 pm
I've been enjoying a bit of time away from the footie and just popped into this thread to see what's going on. What's with the  hostility to what is, let's face it, a pretty common held view? We've had two seasons essentially written off due to inaction in the transfer market. First our title 'defence' where Klopp and the squad did brilliantly in strange circumstances to get us top at Christmas, only for us to refuse to buy the defender we clearly needed and limp through the rest of the season with Fabinho, Henderson, Kabak and Phillips as our centre half options. Then 22/23 where again we refused to fill a gaping hole in our squad that the whole world could see (centre midfield). We did make signings last summer but it was famously an utter shitshow.

I get nobody wants to see constant negativity but does everyone have to have their heads buried in the sand to be allowed to post here? I'm positive about the season, positive about Slot, positive about the squad we have, but still highly sceptical of our work (or lack of) in the transfer market. I don't think that's a controversial opinion, it simply reflects the reality of where our club is at and how it has failed to push on since 2020 when we were the best club side in the world. Lack of investment and foreard planning in the market has cost us dearly at times

Fingers crossed something is being worked on, maybe it is maybe it isn't.
Spot on.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9774 on: Today at 07:53:37 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:33:05 pm
I've been enjoying a bit of time away from the footie and just popped into this thread to see what's going on. What's with the  hostility to what is, let's face it, a pretty common held view? We've had two seasons essentially written off due to inaction in the transfer market. First our title 'defence' where Klopp and the squad did brilliantly in strange circumstances to get us top at Christmas, only for us to refuse to buy the defender we clearly needed and limp through the rest of the season with Fabinho, Henderson, Kabak and Phillips as our centre half options. Then 22/23 where again we refused to fill a gaping hole in our squad that the whole world could see (centre midfield). We did make signings last summer but it was famously an utter shitshow.

I get nobody wants to see constant negativity but does everyone have to have their heads buried in the sand to be allowed to post here? I'm positive about the season, positive about Slot, positive about the squad we have, but still highly sceptical of our work (or lack of) in the transfer market. I don't think that's a controversial opinion, it simply reflects the reality of where our club is at and how it has failed to push on since 2020 when we were the best club side in the world. Lack of investment and foreard planning in the market has cost us dearly at times

Fingers crossed something is being worked on, maybe it is maybe it isn't.

Of course there's reasons for criticism and people can feel the way they want. Just found it interesting you sign up for a forum you got 4 posts and they're all the same moaning.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9775 on: Today at 07:55:17 pm »
fascinating podcast from Ian Graham
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnwrR7j6NFQ
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9776 on: Today at 08:01:17 pm »
Slot putting a fag out by the looks of it.

Or stirring his coffee. ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,748
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9777 on: Today at 08:02:45 pm »
Based on what Pearce said on the Athletic's Liverpool podcast, I kind of wouldn't be surprised if Van den Berg sticks around.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,748
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9778 on: Today at 08:06:13 pm »
Given the lack of news this will be the most forensically analysed transfer window photo since Downing and Carroll. Personally I don't think the 'Slot' in the photo actually looks like him other than the bald head
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9779 on: Today at 08:07:49 pm »
That doesn't look like Slot at all - it's just a bald person ffs :D
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9780 on: Today at 08:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 08:07:49 pm
That doesn't look like Slot at all - it's just a bald person ffs :D
But that's definitely Rick Grimes on the roof...
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,758
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9781 on: Today at 08:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:53:37 pm
Of course there's reasons for criticism and people can feel the way they want. Just found it interesting you sign up for a forum you got 4 posts and they're all the same moaning.
to be fair I've got over 7000 posts and they're mostly all the same old shite ;D
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9782 on: Today at 08:12:22 pm »
And Clare Balding eating dinner.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9783 on: Today at 08:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:43:53 pm
Tbf thats a terrible knife and fork handling technique.

Inverted, exactly what Slot wants - easier to put on a plate for our forwards.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,499
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9784 on: Today at 08:32:50 pm »
From Tap-in. We have a 20% sell on clause.

Quote
Tottenham explore move for Dominic Solanke, hes among targets for Spurs.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,499
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9785 on: Today at 08:34:15 pm »
Quote
Liverpool would prefer to sell Owen Beck than loan him.

[@LewisSteele_]
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9786 on: Today at 08:37:34 pm »
Ian Graham on the TIA wouldnt speak about Wharton
you got the impression he would be one to be very high on the list to join as a 6

few other  points from the podcast

- Rodgers obsessed with Benteke wanted him in 2013,2014 & 2015. Graham & the team recommended Lukaku in 2015
- Tom Ince deal  fell through start of 2013. Got in Coutinho Edwards loved him at Inter
- Data played a big part in hiring Klopp he consistently overperformed bar of course 14/15 which as we know was a freak year
- 2000 mins the  minimum mins to judge a players data
- Klopp not interested in data but fully approved the data team & was no issues with him at all
- Fekir deal it seemed like partly the decision to stop the deal was to concentrate on a defensive signing i.e Allison
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,249
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9787 on: Today at 08:39:03 pm »
I'd like to have seen Beck given a chance but if Slot doesn't fancy him then good luck to the lad.  Expect he'll drop down a league or two but will end up in the PL eventually.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,928
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9788 on: Today at 08:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:34:15 pm

Last month he was claiming we were selling Tsimikas and promoting Beck.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9789 on: Today at 09:04:20 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:02:45 pm
Based on what Pearce said on the Athletic's Liverpool podcast, I kind of wouldn't be surprised if Van den Berg sticks around.

What'd he say?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9790 on: Today at 09:09:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:02:45 pm
Based on what Pearce said on the Athletic's Liverpool podcast, I kind of wouldn't be surprised if Van den Berg sticks around.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:04:20 pm
What'd he say?
"I kind of wouldn't be surprised if Van den Berg sticks around."
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,251
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9791 on: Today at 09:16:09 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:37:34 pm
Ian Graham on the TIA wouldnt speak about Wharton
you got the impression he would be one to be very high on the list to join as a 6

few other  points from the podcast

- Rodgers obsessed with Benteke wanted him in 2013,2014 & 2015. Graham & the team recommended Lukaku in 2015
- Tom Ince deal  fell through start of 2013. Got in Coutinho Edwards loved him at Inter
- Data played a big part in hiring Klopp he consistently overperformed bar of course 14/15 which as we know was a freak year
- 2000 mins the  minimum mins to judge a players data
- Klopp not interested in data but fully approved the data team & was no issues with him at all
- Fekir deal it seemed like partly the decision to stop the deal was to concentrate on a defensive signing i.e Allison


The nerds can fuck off taking the credit for suggesting Klopp!
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9792 on: Today at 09:17:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:09 pm
The nerds can fuck off taking the credit for suggesting Klopp!
Yep, Jurgen just rang us up and told us that he was taking over. ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,152
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9793 on: Today at 09:18:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:09 pm
The nerds can fuck off taking the credit for suggesting Klopp!
As soon as Henry bought the club he was after Klopp. There were interviews / articles. back then on how much he admired him. Around the same time as Kenny was hired.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9794 on: Today at 09:19:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:09 pm
The nerds can fuck off taking the credit for suggesting Klopp!

Im more concerned they wanted Lukaku 😂
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,049
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9795 on: Today at 09:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:19:06 pm
Im more concerned they wanted Lukaku 😂
I dont know you know. Hes let himself go a bit in the last couple of years but he has one of the best goals to games rates in the Premier League and has been an elite goalscorer, despite his reputation as bottling the biggest chances of his career. Which is true to be fair.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9796 on: Today at 09:24:44 pm »
Wasn't Lukaku at Everton in 2015?
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9797 on: Today at 09:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:22:33 pm
I dont know you know. Hes let himself go a bit in the last couple of years but he has one of the best goals to games rates in the Premier League and has been an elite goalscorer, despite his reputation as bottling the biggest chances of his career. Which is true to be fair.

Yes he does but the way Rodgers liked to play he was a bad fit but then again so was Benteke.

In defence of Rodgers he never wanted Balotelli he was an awful signing and the nerds are very quiet about that one as it was a complete and utter disaster of a signing.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9798 on: Today at 09:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:24:44 pm
Wasn't Lukaku at Everton in 2015?

He was 2014/15 time but at Chelsea on loan at WBA in 2013
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9799 on: Today at 09:26:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:55:17 pm
fascinating podcast from Ian Graham
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnwrR7j6NFQ

Listening to it now and it has been said a lot but fuck me Brendan Rodgers eye for a player was absolutely non-existent

I know it is all biased but a lot of what Ian is saying is basically what most people thought of our signings at the time, and actually what transpired.

Does also feel like Rogers wanted to be the big I am with his signings, and just based it on very superficial stuff.

Almost had fucking Tom Ince over Coutinho fuck me
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 