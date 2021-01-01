We have had a longterm strategy that prioritises investment in youth. This strategy is taking the club to a place where we will be able to focus on recruiting at the top end of the market to embellish a squad that is supercharged with youthful promise and enthusiasm.
A top signing of course will galvanise the team in its pursuit for top honours, but there are just a small number of positions that need investment, centre back being arguably (imho) the most pressing.
The pre-season games have made me very excited for the coming season. The idea of a combination of MacAllister, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and possibly Trent filling the double pivot, with backup from Bajčetić, Clark and McDonnell looks amazing, of course time will be needed to allow the likes of Jones, Gravenberhc and Szoboszlai adapt to the double pivot. What a time to be a red.