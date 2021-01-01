« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:45:29 pm
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:21:12 pm
Why do you constantly keep making out people are angry just because they call you out for being negative all e time? Very strange behaviour 🤔

And yes we know you and a couple of others insist Slot doesn't want to assess at least some of the squad before making signings for those positions but for the love of Fowler can you stop going on about it and making multiple sarcastic posts like some 10 year old kid would do. We all know your stance on it so get a grip and move the fuck on.

I swear some of you are only on here to try and win some battle of the words and being right all the time and don't give a flying fuck about football?

If you don't want to be accused of being angry avoid the name calling and dredging up discussions from a year ago.

As for winning battles of words and being right all the time, I had no skin in this game about the debate.  I've been really chilled about not signing anyone yet, I'm sure we will and our squad is in a really good place for at least top 4. This isn't like last summer where our midfield needn't a drastic overhaul. It's just become clear that we weren't actually waiting to assess the squad before trying to buy and sell. Given that, it would have been nice if that had been acknowledged given the common appeals to, 'we won't buy or sell anyone until Slot has had chance to assess the squad' in answering those who've been asking, 'why haven't we signed anyone yet, this is getting worrying'.
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:51:46 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:36:01 pm

On another note, with Summerville going to West Ham, and Heitinga joining the coaching team under Slot, and the very high praise Kudus has given based on his previous time under Heitinga, Im just wondering if there might be something in a possible Kudus deal this window? 


I could see West Ham selling him. They've got Summerville in, Paqueta basically has to stay, they're trying to sign a striker (Fullkrug or Duran) and they've already got Bowen for RW.

Bigger question is whether he'd be good for us, because the numbers aren't.
Logged

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,862
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:58:09 pm
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 01:14:55 pm
There has been no contact between Liverpool and Newcastle since the deal fell through for Anthony Gordon, and there is no indications Newcastle would accept any fresh offers. [
@_ChrisBascombe
]

So we are into August no fresh links to any players, genuinely going into a season with 0 senior player signings.

Bascombe can fuck off to be honest, not a source we want here.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:05:24 pm
Hope we loan out Carvalho rather than selling him. Feel like there's a player in there still.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,392
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:14:15 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:24 pm
Hope we loan out Carvalho rather than selling him. Feel like there's a player in there still.
We are better off selling and adding sell-on clauses. We don't play with a #10 who is an attacker. He needs to go somewhere and play as a second forward, Brentford would be great for him since they play two strikers.
Logged

Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:14:20 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:06:53 am
Olmo to Barcelona

I think that probably rules out Diaz going there and Gordon coming here at the same time.

Dont think it does at all.

What it does mean is we can take our time.
Logged

Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:16:12 pm
Quote from: Thereds01012023 on Today at 01:14:55 pm
There has been no contact between Liverpool and Newcastle since the deal fell through for Anthony Gordon, and there is no indications Newcastle would accept any fresh offers. [
@_ChrisBascombe
]

So we are into August no fresh links to any players, genuinely going into a season with 0 senior player signings.

We dont need to talk to Newcastle yet. Sure Gordon and his agent are doing just that. When or if we get the green light from then, I suppose thats when offers will go in.
Logged

mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,460
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:20:32 pm
We have had a longterm strategy that prioritises investment in youth. This strategy is taking the club to a place where we will be able to focus on recruiting at the top end of the market to embellish a squad that is supercharged with youthful promise and enthusiasm.

A top signing of course will galvanise the team in its pursuit for top honours, but there are just a small number of positions that need investment, centre back being arguably (imho) the most pressing.

The pre-season games have made me very excited for the coming season. The idea of a combination of MacAllister, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and possibly Trent filling the double pivot, with backup from Bajčetić, Clark and McDonnell looks amazing, of course time will be needed to allow the likes of Jones, Gravenberhc and Szoboszlai adapt to the double pivot. What a time to be a red.
Logged
