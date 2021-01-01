« previous next »
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:31:08 am
August has been pretty fucking quiet, hasn't it?
Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 12:37:55 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:31:08 am
August has been pretty fucking quiet, hasn't it?

Cant believe we havent signed anyone in August yet as promised.
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:33:30 am
It's still July in Boston though.
cdav

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 01:34:24 am
Did they say August 2024?
newterp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:00:24 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:34:24 am
Did they say August 2024?
They* didn't not say it.










*They = the Illuminati (of course)
Lubeh

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:04:29 am
Well watching both pre season games so far of all the senior players (not many admitedly), we deffo need upgrades on Tsimi and Endo sadly, for Tsimi perhaps we can promote Beck, but DM i think Baj/Morton are possibly too young , though both may have the ability , and I dont think Jones is that guy either from the Arsenal game he dawdles on the ball too much and got caught many times tonight, however, it is preseason he may need to change his speed of thought and be the guy atleast in the interim till either Baj/Morton are the GUY!
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:10:04 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:04:29 am
Well watching both pre season games so far of all the senior players (not many admitedly), we deffo need upgrades on Tsimi and Endo sadly, for Tsimi perhaps we can promote Beck, but DM i think Baj/Morton are possibly too young , though both may have the ability , and I dont think Jones is that guy either from the Arsenal game he dawdles on the ball too much and got caught many times tonight, however, it is preseason he may need to change his speed of thought and be the guy atleast in the interim till either Baj/Morton are the GUY!
Alexis and Dom double pivot with Harvey as a 10
Motty

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:23:30 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm
Kone got injured but is looking likely to join Milan, Thuram has joined Juve, Andre wasn't available last summer but is wanted by Milan
, Doucore suffered a serious injury and Ignacio is a player we are still interested in.

Meanwhile we signed Endo who is being linked with a cut-price move to Marseille or a move back to mid table bundesliga clubs.
If they were good enough we'd have been after them  this summer as well, Milan and Juve are probably their level and always was. Endo was signed as a solid stop gap because there wasn't anyone decent available last summer and is our back up now incase there isn't one out there this summer. Makes perfect sense when your minds not constantly in negative mode.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:34:29 am
Hope we loan Carvalho out because his value will only go up if we loan him to the right team

Hope Bascombe is wrong. Wouldn't be against a loan again for Morton to a premier league side.

Endo, Tsimikas, Gomez (if he wants out) are the players we should be selling.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:59:21 am
looks like Slot doesnt really rate Endo with Jones preferred as a 6 v Arsenal.
So i would think Endo will leave in August or January if he doesnt play much after August.

Tsimikas i dont think would be easy to move on.
He seems very content being a back up & is a popular member of the squad maybe if Beck stays & gets in ahead of him.

On paper we have 3 LBs but Robertson is picking up more injuries,Tsimikas has lost form in the last year & Beck is unproven but looks a talent,
It probably would be ideal to sell Tsimikas & get in a afster younger LB but i doubt its that easy
Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:07:36 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:04:29 am
Well watching both pre season games so far of all the senior players (not many admitedly), we deffo need upgrades on Tsimi and Endo sadly, for Tsimi perhaps we can promote Beck, but DM i think Baj/Morton are possibly too young , though both may have the ability , and I dont think Jones is that guy either from the Arsenal game he dawdles on the ball too much and got caught many times tonight, however, it is preseason he may need to change his speed of thought and be the guy atleast in the interim till either Baj/Morton are the GUY!

You cant judge anything on pre season training and friendlies. Slot will need the season to assess the squad.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:10:55 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:59:21 am
looks like Slot doesnt really rate Endo with Jones preferred as a 6 v Arsenal.
So i would think Endo will leave in August or January if he doesnt play much after August.

Tsimikas i dont think would be easy to move on.
He seems very content being a back up & is a popular member of the squad maybe if Beck stays & gets in ahead of him.

On paper we have 3 LBs but Robertson is picking up more injuries,Tsimikas has lost form in the last year & Beck is unproven but looks a talent,
It probably would be ideal to sell Tsimikas & get in a afster younger LB but i doubt its that easy

Left back and DM are the two positions that look the weakest to me. Do feel like we should try and move Tsimikas on now.


Also get the big 3 on new contracts asap.
Schmarn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:32:33 am

Slot showing his naivety by winning in preseason and allowing management to conclude we dont need to buy. We need to be getting roasted by Man Utd 5-0 next up.

Jokes aside, I like that he is implementing his own style and not trying to be Klopp lite which would never work.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:48:32 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:10:55 am
Left back and DM are the two positions that look the weakest to me. Do feel like we should try and move Tsimikas on now.


Also get the big 3 on new contracts asap.
Salah's supposed loss of pace not really on show for that goal last night.
Would definetly try & get him on a new deal but it is hard one as he will have huge signing on fee next summer & huge wage offers

I do think bar VVD it seems Trent & Salah are waiting to see how we are under the new manager
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:59:16 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:58:24 pm
Can Gordon play on the right side? If so and they know Mo is leaving then I can see the sense in it.  If not then were marginally upgrading the left side and not addressing the key areas of need (DM, Mo replacement).

Wouldnt be surprised if this is all bollocks.

A Mo replacement isn't an essential until Mo actually leaves. Bringing in his successor while Mo's still at the club is a nice idea, but difficult in practice. You need to find someone who knows they're going to be a squad player for a year... but that you're confident will be a starter in 12 months time. If you find the right person, do they want to come and play from the bench for a season? Think it's easier to wait a year, laser in on the successor, and then sell them on the move by saying they'll be going straight into the first XI.

That' not to say we shouldn't sign a left-footed attacker this summer... just have my doubts that if we do they'll ultimately end up replacing Mo in the first XI.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:59:58 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:48:32 am
Salah's supposed loss of pace not really on show for that goal last night.
Would definetly try & get him on a new deal but it is hard one as he will have huge signing on fee next summer & huge wage offers

I do think bar VVD it seems Trent & Salah are waiting to see how we are under the new manager

I want all 3 to stay. Salah isn't that old. We'll soon realise we'll get another 3 years out of him as CF when Jota gets injured and Nunez isn't intelligent enough for Slot.
Jm55

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:01:27 am
Im usually patient with transfers and the like which is why Ive said little on the subject up until now.

But its 2 weeks before the start of the season, weve signed nobody and all 3 of the key contracts which are a priority to renew are still not renewed.

There does need to be some movement in both of those areas very soon or theres going to be a sense of unease going into the season with the same squad we finished it with 3 of our best 4 players with under a year of their contracts left.

I do actually have faith that theyll sort it mostly as theyve usually been pretty good with stuff like this but; whatever the reasoning, new manager, euros etc, its an odd position to be in this close to the start of a new season.
jckliew

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:08:16 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:34:24 am
Did they say August 2024?
Probably August 2025
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:10:20 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/a9202def/Ederson

im not sure Ederson is quite good enough think we would want someone better in possession.

Maybe someone we look at near the end of the window ie liek Endo if we fail to get better
Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:11:03 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:01:27 am
Im usually patient with transfers and the like which is why Ive said little on the subject up until now.

But its 2 weeks before the start of the season, weve signed nobody and all 3 of the key contracts which are a priority to renew are still not renewed.

There does need to be some movement in both of those areas very soon or theres going to be a sense of unease going into the season with the same squad we finished it with 3 of our best 4 players with under a year of their contracts left.

I do actually have faith that theyll sort it mostly as theyve usually been pretty good with stuff like this but; whatever the reasoning, new manager, euros etc, its an odd position to be in this close to the start of a new season.

For whatever reason we allowed the structure to fall apart and only put it back together again a couple of months (ish) before Klopp left and the season ended. The new coach only just arrived. We're almost certainly behind where we should be but I think it's probably down to having to rebuild a whole new decision making hierarchy so recently.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:13:50 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:01:27 am
Im usually patient with transfers and the like which is why Ive said little on the subject up until now.

But its 2 weeks before the start of the season, weve signed nobody and all 3 of the key contracts which are a priority to renew are still not renewed.

There does need to be some movement in both of those areas very soon or theres going to be a sense of unease going into the season with the same squad we finished it with 3 of our best 4 players with under a year of their contracts left.

I do actually have faith that theyll sort it mostly as theyve usually been pretty good with stuff like this but; whatever the reasoning, new manager, euros etc, its an odd position to be in this close to the start of a new season.

I know what you mean, I was hoping things would have moved swifter in terms of incomings but for whatever reason it hasn't happened. Like you, I think we'll get things sorted and things are probably happening behind the scenes which we don't hear about but maybe this year, with the level of upheaval at the club, it's not as big a deal to get things done as quick. I'd be very surprised if nothing happened however.
paulrazor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:13:57 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:10:20 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/a9202def/Ederson

im not sure Ederson is quite good enough think we would want someone better in possession.

Maybe someone we look at near the end of the window ie liek Endo if we fail to get better
Alisson is far better anyway
