Im usually patient with transfers and the like which is why Ive said little on the subject up until now.



But its 2 weeks before the start of the season, weve signed nobody and all 3 of the key contracts which are a priority to renew are still not renewed.



There does need to be some movement in both of those areas very soon or theres going to be a sense of unease going into the season with the same squad we finished it with 3 of our best 4 players with under a year of their contracts left.



I do actually have faith that theyll sort it mostly as theyve usually been pretty good with stuff like this but; whatever the reasoning, new manager, euros etc, its an odd position to be in this close to the start of a new season.