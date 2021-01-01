Well watching both pre season games so far of all the senior players (not many admitedly), we deffo need upgrades on Tsimi and Endo sadly, for Tsimi perhaps we can promote Beck, but DM i think Baj/Morton are possibly too young , though both may have the ability , and I dont think Jones is that guy either from the Arsenal game he dawdles on the ball too much and got caught many times tonight, however, it is preseason he may need to change his speed of thought and be the guy atleast in the interim till either Baj/Morton are the GUY!