« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 419373 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,299
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 12:31:08 am »
August has been pretty fucking quiet, hasn't it?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,798
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 12:37:55 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:31:08 am
August has been pretty fucking quiet, hasn't it?

Cant believe we havent signed anyone in August yet as promised.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 01:33:30 am »
It's still July in Boston though.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 01:34:24 am »
Did they say August 2024?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,273
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 03:00:24 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:34:24 am
Did they say August 2024?
They* didn't not say it.










*They = the Illuminati (of course)
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 03:04:29 am »
Well watching both pre season games so far of all the senior players (not many admitedly), we deffo need upgrades on Tsimi and Endo sadly, for Tsimi perhaps we can promote Beck, but DM i think Baj/Morton are possibly too young , though both may have the ability , and I dont think Jones is that guy either from the Arsenal game he dawdles on the ball too much and got caught many times tonight, however, it is preseason he may need to change his speed of thought and be the guy atleast in the interim till either Baj/Morton are the GUY!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Up
« previous next »
 