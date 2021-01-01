Kone, Thuram, Andre, Doucoure, Ignacio all wanted by Rawk last summer but not even mentioned this year? Almost like they weren't good enough and the club knew better than most supporters 😉



I'd imagine the actual reason for not being mentioned (much) is because we opted for other targets and brought them in last summer... remember MacAllister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch?Kone and Thuram aren't 6sDoucoure suffered a horrific injuryIgnacio has been mentioned plenty, probably within the last 10 pages most recentlyAndre is the only one who could have realistically been a target this summer due to being more of a 6 and he HAS been mentioned numerous times in this threadOn top of that, sometimes things can change in a year!! Pretty sure when we missed out on excellent players in years gone by and bought someone else instead the original target wasn't mentioned much after... because we moved on and bought someone for the position. Why would people be posting, I know we bought Mac and he's excellent but we should go back for another 8, even though we dont need one.Lastly, is it really a bad thing for an average football fan to know less than someone who is literally paid for the job of targeting and analysing players ability and suitability, we would be fucked if randoms on RAWK were outsmarting the paid professionals in terms of what the club needs